Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ALMEDALEN 2022

Sweden Democrat leader: ‘Magdalena Anderson does not love Sweden’

The leader of the Sweden Democrats has claimed in his speech at the Almedalen political festival that his party had the solutions to soaring prices for food, power, and fuel, while casting scorn on the Prime Minister's patriotic speech.

Published: 6 July 2022 14:39 CEST
Sweden Democrat leader: 'Magdalena Anderson does not love Sweden'
Jimmie Åkesson makes his speech at the Almedalen political festival. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

“Magdalena Andersson does not love Sweden,” Jimmie Åkesson said, in a speech heavily preoccupied with Sweden’s Prime Minister.

The Sweden Democrat leader began his speech with a fable about a woman, “we can call her Magdalena”, who desperately wants a job, but cannot account for what she has been doing for the past eight years, despite repeated questions from her interviewer. 

In the end, the interviewer, red-faced with anger, snaps and bellows: “You’ve devoted yourself to throwing a whole country into chaos, and now you’ve got the gall to ask for another chance!”

In a sign that Sweden is about to have a so-called “pocketbook election”, focused on voters’ falling spending power, Åkesson followed the example of Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch, who blamed Andersson for what she called Magdapriserna or “Magda prices”, but instead he dubbed the high prices “sossepriserna or “Social Democrat prices”. 

“Are you sick of rampant power prices? Are you sick of shameless petrol prices? Sick of food getting more expensive? Then you should vote for the Sweden Democrats,” he declared, without giving any suggestions as to how his party would reduce them.

He cast scorn on Andersson’s attempt in her Almedalen speech to establish her party as the party of populism, with a lyrical account of her love of Swedish nature and cultural traits.

“With my hand on my heart, those who love Sweden would not accept this sort of reality,” he said, after running through a list of Sweden’s problems with crime and gang violence. “Anyone in power who loved Sweden would have done anything in their power to make it a good home for all citizens.

“The Social Democrats and Magdalena Andersson do not love Sweden. That should be absolutely clear after the last eight years brutal treatment of our country .The Social Democrats love themselves. The Social Democrats love power.”  

He also attacked the Sweden Democrats’ promise to “turn over every stone” to combat segregation and gun crime, listing five out of a list of 100 “stones”, or measures to combat segregation, his party has posted on its website (see here). 

But while at times the speech attacked immigration, he also stated quite clearly that he was not against immigrants. 

It’s not only for those born in Sweden, he said, that the country must be put right, but also for the “hundreds of thousands of diligent, hard-working and honourable immigrants”. 

“It’s not about how you look, what skin colour you have, or where you were born,” he said. “Unlike the Left-wing focus on people’s appearance, I think it’s totally irrelevant. What matters is who is doing their best to contribute to our society, who does their duty, and who doesn’t. It’s about who is building cars, and who is burning cars.” 

He mentions a man called Omar, who he said he had met in Järva, Northern Stockholm, and who had expressed is worries about the gangs that seek to control his area. 

“Sweden,” he said, “can be a good country again. Sweden will be a good country again. Give us a chance.” 

You can read the full speech here in Swedish or here in English (Google Translate). 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ALMEDALEN 2022

Christian Democrat leader seeks to lure Centre voters at Almedalen

Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch positioned herself of the defender of the middle-class right to "villa, Volvo, vovve" (a house, a Volvo and a dog), in a speech aimed squarely at voters of the Centre Party.

Published: 5 July 2022 14:04 CEST
Christian Democrat leader seeks to lure Centre voters at Almedalen

The Christian Democrats are seeking to lure voters for the Centre Party in the the Swedish countryside and beyond, who are uncomfortable with its move to the left-side of Swedish politics, and its neglect of the rural issues it championed when it was Sweden’s farmer’s party. 

“A vote for the Centre Party is in practical terms a vote for the Green Party,” Busch said in her speech at the Almedalen political festival in Gotland.

“A vote for Annie Lööf is a vote to give Stenevi and Bolund influence over hunting, forestry, wolves, agriculture and the price of fuel. We Christian Democrats want to offer everyone who previously voted for the Centre Party a new home.” 

She said that the Center Party had “swapped tractors for electric scooters”, and become a party of urbanites. 

“If you voted for the Centre Party before, vote this year for the Christian Democrats. We’re the party fighting for your right to live the typical Svensson-life outside the city centre.” 

The Svensson-life was the theme running through the speech, with Busch arguing that it had got harder and harder for ordinary Swedes to provide this basics of a middle class life for themselves, a situation for which she laid the blame squarely on the Social Democrats.  

While Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson described the rising prices of goods as Putinpriser, or “Putin prices”, putting the blame on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Busch instead called them Magdapriser, putting the blame on Andersson herself. 

“We’ve ended up with Magda prices for electricity, petrol, food, and now interest rates. It’s estimated that an average two-child family will see their costs rise by 50,000 kronor this year and next year,” she said. 

The solution, she argued, was to vote in Ulf Kristersson, the Moderate Party’s leader, as prime minister. 

“There is an alternative, with Ulf Kristersson as Prime Minister, which is agreed on the solutions on all the difficult questions. That’s why I want to also appeal to those of you who usually vote for the Social Democrats. In this election, lend your vote to the right-wing parties.” 

You can read the speech here in Swedish or in English (Google Translated) here

The Local will as always cover the Swedish election from the point of view of international citizens living in Sweden.

In our Sweden Elects newsletter, our editor Emma Löfgren will take a look every week at the issues that affect you; the biggest talking points; the whos, hows and whys; and several extra features just for paying members (you can find out HERE how to receive the newsletter to your inbox with everything included, and membership also gives you unlimited access to all of The Local’s articles).

SHOW COMMENTS