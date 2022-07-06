For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
More ID checks for foreigners, SAS shares plummet and MPs pose with Kurdish terror group flag. Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup on Wednesday.
Published: 6 July 2022 08:47 CEST
PKK supporters demonstrate against Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and demand the release of the PKK's leader. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Signing Nato accession protocol, Magdalena Andersson in Ukraine, Liberals over threshold, and Left Party leader demands seats in government: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 5 July 2022 09:37 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments