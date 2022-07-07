KEY POINTS: What do we know about the Almedalen knife attack?

What happened?

A 33-year-old man stabbed 64-year-old psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren by a terrace restaurant in Donners Plats, the main square in the medieval town of Visby in Gotland, just a minutes’ walk from the stage where Sweden’s party leaders, including the Prime Minister, have been holding speeches.

Swedish media have not interviewed eyewitnesses who saw the actual stabbing, but they report hearing a scream, and seeing the man sprint away up an alley.

He was then thrust against a wall and brought to the ground by Lars Reuterberg, a 69-year-old pensioner, who thought he had stolen a bag. Police came and arrested the attacker minutes after the attack.

Wieselgren was given CPR and rushed to the Visby hospital, but died a few hours after the attack.

Who was the victim?

Ing-Marie Wieselgren was the national coordinator for psychiatry at the The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SKR), and a public figure in Sweden, appearing quite frequently on Swedish state broadcaster SR and in other media to talk about psychiatric and mental health issues, and active on social media, posting video clips on line about mental health.

Who was the perpetrator?

The 33-year-old perpetrator has a background in the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR), but this does not seem to have been the immediate motive for the attack.

Petra Götell, the prosecutor in the case, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper on Thursday that the man “targeted Wieselgren for her official profile”.

“The man has given an explanation of his actions, and the connection with NMR is not a focus in the investigation, even though it merits investigation by other agencies,” she said. “We believe that the woman who was killed was the intended target of the attack, and that it was motivated by her public profile and her engagement in psychiatric issues.”

According to the Expo magazine, which monitors extremists in Sweden, the man joined NMR as a support member in 2015, and attended at least four neo-Nazi demos in 2017 and 2018, after which his involvement seems to have stopped.

The man’s lawyer, Staffan Fredriksson, has told Swedish media that the man admits to carrying out the attack, but would not confirm whether he also admits to murder.

“My client is not well, and this could be the result of circumstances which I cannot go into.”

What is the Almedalen festival and how was it affected?

The Almedalen political festival, founded in 1968 by the Swedish prime minister Olof Palme, is the highlight of Sweden’s political year, with the leaders of all the country’s parties making big speeches in a park between Visby’s medieval city walls and the sea.

The attack came only a few minutes before Annie Lööf, leader of the Centre Party, was due to hold a press conference. She was prevented from going on stage by her bodyguard.

However, she went ahead and held her speech on Wednesday evening, holding a minute’s silence for the victim of the attack.