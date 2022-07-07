For members
CRIME
KEY POINTS: What do we know about the Almedalen knife attack?
One of Sweden's most senior psychiatrists was knifed to death on Wednesday in the square at the centre of the Almedalen political festival. This is what we know so far.
Published: 7 July 2022 12:27 CEST
Fredrik Persson, Gotland's police chief, and Gotland's top civil servant Peter Lindvall, hold a press conference on Wednesday evening. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
CRIME
Eminent Swedish psychiatrist killed in Almedalen knife attack
The Swedish psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren was named on Wednesday evening as the victim of the knife attack at the Almedalen political festival.
Published: 7 July 2022 09:21 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments