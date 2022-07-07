Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

CRIME

KEY POINTS: What do we know about the Almedalen knife attack?

One of Sweden's most senior psychiatrists was knifed to death on Wednesday in the square at the centre of the Almedalen political festival. This is what we know so far.

Published: 7 July 2022 12:27 CEST
KEY POINTS: What do we know about the Almedalen knife attack?
Fredrik Persson, Gotland's police chief, and Gotland's top civil servant Peter Lindvall, hold a press conference on Wednesday evening. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

What happened? 

A 33-year-old man stabbed 64-year-old psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren by a terrace restaurant in Donners Plats, the main square in the medieval town of Visby in Gotland, just a minutes’ walk from the stage where Sweden’s party leaders, including the Prime Minister, have been holding speeches. 

Swedish media have not interviewed eyewitnesses who saw the actual stabbing, but they report hearing a scream, and seeing the man sprint away up an alley. 

He was then thrust against a wall and brought to the ground by Lars Reuterberg, a 69-year-old pensioner, who thought he had stolen a bag. Police came and arrested the attacker minutes after the attack. 

Wieselgren was given CPR and rushed to the Visby hospital, but died a few hours after the attack.

Who was the victim? 

Ing-Marie Wieselgren was the national coordinator for psychiatry at the The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SKR), and a public figure in Sweden, appearing quite frequently on Swedish state broadcaster SR and in other media to talk about psychiatric and mental health issues, and active on social media, posting video clips on line about mental health. 

Ing-Marie Wieselgren, photographed in Stockholm. Photo: Simon Rehnström / SvD / TT

Who was the perpetrator? 

The 33-year-old perpetrator has a background in the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR), but this does not seem to have been the immediate motive for the attack. 

Petra Götell, the prosecutor in the case, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper on Thursday that the man “targeted Wieselgren for her official profile”. 

“The man has given an explanation of his actions, and the connection with NMR is not a focus in the investigation, even though it merits investigation by other agencies,” she said. “We believe that the woman who was killed was the intended target of the attack, and that it was motivated by her public profile and her engagement in psychiatric issues.” 

According to the Expo magazine, which monitors extremists in Sweden, the man joined NMR as a support member in 2015, and attended at least four neo-Nazi demos in 2017 and 2018, after which his involvement seems to have stopped. 

The man’s lawyer, Staffan Fredriksson, has told Swedish media that the man admits to carrying out the attack, but would not confirm whether he also admits to murder. 

“My client is not well, and this could be the result of circumstances which I cannot go into.” 

What is the Almedalen festival and how was it affected? 

The Almedalen political festival, founded in 1968 by the Swedish prime minister Olof Palme, is the highlight of Sweden’s political year, with the leaders of all the country’s parties making big speeches in a park between Visby’s medieval city walls and the sea. 

The attack came only a few minutes before Annie Lööf, leader of the Centre Party, was due to hold a press conference. She was prevented from going on stage by her bodyguard. 

However, she went ahead and held her speech on Wednesday evening, holding a minute’s silence for the victim of the attack. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Eminent Swedish psychiatrist killed in Almedalen knife attack

The Swedish psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren was named on Wednesday evening as the victim of the knife attack at the Almedalen political festival.

Published: 7 July 2022 09:21 CEST
Eminent Swedish psychiatrist killed in Almedalen knife attack

Wieselgren, 64, worked as National Coordinator for Psychiatry at The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SKR), and was stabbed in the chest on Wednesday at 2pm as she was on the way to a seminar on children with neuropsychiatric diagnoses such as ADHD and Autism. 

She was given CPR until an ambulance arrived, and taken to the Visby hospital, but died shortly afterwards. 

Wieselgren had worked throughout her life to communicate with the public on mental health and psychiatric issues, contributing several times to the Thought of the Day slot on Swedish state broadcast SR, and recording videos on YouTube.  

Hours before her death, she recorded and published a video clip in which she said, “However well we do in building our society, some people will have difficulties. Sometimes life is not so simple, it is not so nice to us”. 

Wieselgren’s death was officially confirmed in a press release from the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions on Thursday morning. 

“SKR has lost an appreciated and much-loved employee, her colleagues have lost a good friend, and Sweden as a whole has lost one of the strongest voices for psychiatric health and psychiatric care,” said the organisation’s chief executive Steffan Isling. “She was a strong voice for those who are otherwise not heard in the national debate.”

Sweden’s health minister, Lena Hallengren, said in a statement on Twitter that Wieselgren had been for her “an important source of knowledge and inspiration in the work against psychiatric ill-health.” 

“The message that Ing-Marie Wieselgren has died in this horrific attack in Visby has left me in dismay,” she said. 

According to the Sweden’s Expressen and Aftonbladet tabloid, the 33-year-old attacker, who is being held on suspicion of murder, has links to the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR), and had expressed support for the far-Right Alternative for Sweden party. 

According to the anti-extremist magazine Expo, the man signed up for so-called “support membership” of NMR in 2015, and wrote several articles for the organisation’s Nordfront newspaper. 

He also took part in at least four of the organisations demonstrations between 2017 and 2018, after which it is unclear if he was still actively engaged. 

According to Expo, the man attended the Almedalen festival in 2014, at which he wore a Sweden Democrat t-shirt, but he told a representative for the neo-Nazi Svenskarnas party, that he also supported them. 

“I sympathise with the Sweden Democrats, but I also support you,” he said, the magazine reported. “You are the spearhead of the nationalist movement.”

SHOW COMMENTS