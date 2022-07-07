Read news from:
Striking SAS pilots offer to fly back stranded charter passengers

Striking SAS pilots are willing to fly over the weekend to bring back the thousands of charter flight passengers who would otherwise be left stranded, unions have said.

Published: 7 July 2022 17:08 CEST
A Scandinavian airline SAS Embraer E195 aircraft lands at Kastrup airport on July 4, 202 after the 900 pilots at SAS went on strike. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT/AFP

In a press release published on Thursday, the SAS Pilot Group, an umbrella group for Danish, Norwegian and Swedish pilot unions, said that it had proposed to SAS’s management that some of the 900 pilots on strike would go back to work over the weekend to bring back the charter flight passengers. 

According to the unions, the proposal would require SAS to “withdraw the lockout it has imposed on the pilots”. 

“We assume that SAS will be willing to take its responsibility by not, with the help of other airlines or strike breakers, flying down new passengers to these destinations,” the union wrote.

Thousands of charter passengers from Sweden, Denmark, and Norway risk being stranded this weekend, after pilots went on strike on Monday after delivering them to their destinations last weekend. 

Karin Nyman, SAS’s head of communications, said that the pilots had made their offer after the airline had once again asked pilots not to include pilots flying charter flights in the strike. 

“We have requested an exception for charters right from the start, which is a reasonable request to make,” she said. “Charter passengers find it very difficult to rebook their journeys if they become stranded, and that is something the pilots are still refusing. Now it’s reached the point where they want us to fly down with empty planes and fly back with the passengers.” 

The pilots say they will refuse to fly out new passengers to charter destinations as then there is a risk they, too, will be stranded. 

Last night, 200 Danish airline mechanics, who are members of the Dansk Metal union, launched their own strike in sympathy with the Danish pilots. SAS’s jets need to be serviced every third day, meaning SAS’s remaining jets could be grounded if an agreement is not reached. 

ANALYSIS: Why are SAS pilots on strike?

SAS pilots are causing travel misery for thousands but how do they justify their strike action?

Published: 5 July 2022 16:51 CEST
As many as 900 pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden are participating in a strike which SAS has warned will affect 30,000 passengers each day the strike continues

Unions announced that strikes would go ahead after the deadline for the two parties to find an agreement was pushed back several times

When strike action was confirmed, union reps said that the gap between what pilots wanted and what was offered was too far to be bridged with negotiations. 

“We have not succeeded in agreeing with SAS. We have been in long, long negotiations. We have come a long way. We have tried to reach an agreement but experienced that no matter how far we go, it will never be enough,” Martin Lindgren from the Swedish Pilot Association and leader of the SAS Pilot Group told business and financial site E24

The gap between the parties stems from two issues. Firstly, pilots are unhappy with the wages and working conditions offered by SAS. Unions have said that pilots were willing to take a five percent pay cut and work longer hours to strike a deal. 

However, the bigger issue for SAS pilots is that instead of re-employing those SAS pilots who were laid off during cutbacks caused by the pandemic, priority is instead being given to hiring new pilots on cheaper deals in two subsidiaries, SAS Link and SAS Connect.

The creation of the two subsidiaries came at a similar time as when 560 pilots lost their jobs due to the airline slashing costs across the board. 

Meanwhile, the airline has argued that hiring new pilots to the subsidiaries is an essential part of cost-cutting practices to ensure the airline’s survival. The airline has said that the subsidiaries are a vital step in attempting to cut costs by 7.5 billion kroner annually as part of the firm’s SAS Forward plan. 

In contrast, pilots’ representatives argue that using subsidiaries was a form of union-busting and goes against the Scandinavian working model. 

Last week, Roger Klokset, head of the Norwegian SAS pilots’ association, told newspaper VG said they were willing to see the company go under if needs be. 

“Yes. Undoubtedly if the company fails to relate to the Scandinavian model, we believe that is an actor that doesn’t have the right to life,” Klokset told VG. 

