Apollo says SAS will bring back 3,000 charter passengers

“We are extremely grateful. A lot of people who have been worried about this can now come home,” Apollo’s company’s communications chief, Sandra Miller Kinge, said.

Pilots have agreed to fly empty planes to charter destinations to bring back customers who flew out before the strike was called on Monday.

“The [negotiating] parties have now shown that they can solve something together, which we think is positive,” Kinge added. “But at the same time we’ve seen no sign that they’re talking about solving the bigger conflict.”

At the same time as 3,000 Apollo customers have been told they can come home, another 3,000 (the next week’s set of holidaymakers) have been told they cannot fly out and that their charter trip has been cancelled.

“We think it’s extremely unfortunate that the pilots are flying down with empty planes,” Kinge said. “Those who should have flown today would have been at their destinations for a while, so I wonder how long the conflict is going to continue. There must be a better way of solving this than hitting ordinary people, who’ve saved up a long time for their holiday.”