‘One lie too many’ – how Europe’s press responded to the fall of Boris Johnson

A politician who has long had a tense relationship with Europe - despite a French dad and a childhood in Belgium - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation speech created a raft of headlines in European press, few of them positive.

Published: 8 July 2022 17:24 CEST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his speech in Downing Street on Thursday. Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP

On Thursday Boris Johnson announced that he would step down after dozens of his ministers quit their jobs in protest at his leadership. News of his departure naturally dominated the front pages in the UK, but made quite a few headlines in Europe too.

Here’s a selection of the reaction in the countries covered by The Local.

France

Fluent French-speaker Johnson has long had a penchant for French-bashing – memorably referring to the French as ‘turds’ during the Brexit negotiations – and had a tricky relationship with arch Europhile Emmanuel Macron.

The leftwing French daily Libération splashed on Johnson’s departure under the headline Big Beigne, a slightly torturous Big Ben pun, as in French a beigne means a hit or a blow. The paper described Johnson’s term as “marked by scandals and lies, further weakening a country already divided by Brexit”.

The same newspaper simply wished the UK ‘good luck’ at the beginning of Johnson’s premiership.

The French word you would definitely need to follow the media coverage was mensonges (lies), the rightwing La Croix newspaper publishing a leader column written by editor Jérôme Chapuis headlined Le prix du mensonge (the price of lies).

The ‘paper of record’ Le Monde played it straight, with a headline: Boris Johnson – de la victoire éclatante à la chute chaotique, trois ans de turbulences (from brilliant victory to chaotic fall, three years of turbulence).

Meanwhile French journalist and best-selling author Dov Alfon was extremely tickled at the actions of the Madame Taussaud museum in Blackpool, which posed its Boris Johnson waxwork outside the local Job Centre.

Germany

German tabloid Bild chronicled Johnson’s missteps, saying “one lie too many” had brought down the Prime Minister. 

Spiegel led with the same header, adding “The clown’s leaving, the chaos remains.” In their tweet they said their cover story was on “Johnson’s toxic legacy”.

Germany’s FAZ commented on Johnson’s “bitter” departure. The newspaper wrote: “When Boris Johnson stepped outside… to announce his resignation, some expected a word of personal reflection, perhaps an admission that could explain why he was politically finished only two and a half years after a brilliant electoral success.

“But it was the others who got their talking to. ‘When the herd moves, it moves,’ he said bitterly, as if everyone but him was wrong – his party colleagues, the journalists, even his cabinet colleagues.”

Some German publications had a few harsh words to say about Brexit.

“Many Britons will now breathe a sigh of relief,” said Handelsblatt. “Gone are the days when one had to doubt whether one’s own prime minister was telling the truth to the people or, once again, was deceiving them. This is what Johnson did with Brexit, which he first pushed through with false figures and then sold as a big win for his country. In fact, the UK is worse off economically today than it would be in the EU.”

Spain

Boris Johnson’s resignation has made the front pages of all of Spain’s main newspapers, with little sympathy across the political spectrum for a leader and a country that Spaniards have looked at with bemusement since the Brexit vote.

Left-leaning news website El Diario, a partner of The Guardian, went with “Rise and fall of Boris Johnson: The Prime Minister who tripped over his own lies”.

In an op-ed piece in Spanish conservative daily ABC, journalist Jesús Lillo chose the headline “The man who manipulated himself”, describing Johnson as both the problem and the solution for a disorientated United Kingdom, a “winning combination in the rabble-rousing lottery”.

Spain’s leading national newspaper El País described the soon-to-be former British PM as “the Brexit magician”, stressing just how many lies he’s pulled out of his hat to reach power. 

Whilst Spain’s second most read newspaper El Mundo went with “Goodbye to the king of buffoons” in its daily podcast. 

Spain’s top newspapers have given a lot of front page coverage to Johnson’s disheveled hair, as well as running with words such as “the last pirouette” and “from Brexit to Borexit”.

Switzerland

Switzerland’s German-language Neue Zürcher Zeitung said Johnson was “a political pop star and an election winner” but “had fallen victim to his own staging”. “Boris Johnson has always been all about him rather than policy content… in the looming economic crisis, citizens want a reliable head of government who will take care of their problems.”

On Friday morning, the NZZ sized up Johnson’s potential replacements, saying it would be a battle between “a Brexit convert, an ambitious manager or a quiet shepherd”. 

Swiss tabloid Blick took a different approach, saying that despite Brexit and the constant controversy surrounding Johnson “Europe will still miss the anti-European”, largely for his role as an advocate of Ukraine. 

Blick did however have some harsh words for the soon-to-be-former PM. 

“He was never a role model, seldom a gentleman, all too often just a liar. With his Brexit he drove a wedge between the kingdom and the continent – and he frightened the neighbours so much that Scotland will soon vote on its independence for the second time.” 

Austria

“The era of narcissistic politicians is over”. This is what the Austrian newspaper Die Presse wrote in its editorial after news that Boris Johnson would resign as UK’s prime minister.

The daily continues: “for the British conservatives, the departure of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is an opportunity to return to basic virtues such as honesty and seriousness”.

Newspapers in Austria highlighted the many controversies of Johnson’s time as leader of the United Kingdom, and broadcaster ORF reported that there were “calls for his quick replacement”.

The national broadcaster also mentioned Johnson’s farewell speech: “he did not apologise for the many scandals that eventually forced him to withdraw”.

Kurier ran a story based on British media reports that Johnson had “desperately” wanted to remain in the position because of his upcoming wedding party planned in Chequers, the official country estate of the British Prime Minister.

Downing Street on Friday announced that the private wedding party would take place at another location.

The daily newspaper published a cartoon mocking Johnson’s farewell speech and apparent blindness to his own standing in UK politics:

Italy

In Italy the daily newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano focused on Johnson’s less-than-graceful resignation speech, saying: BoJo si dimette con l’ultimo insulto: “Mi manda via il gregge” (BoJo resigns with the last insult: ‘The herd is pushing me out’).

While Corriere took a longer view with ‘Rise and fall of Boris Johnson: the boy who wanted to become “king of the world” and took London out of Europe’.

Denmark

Although Denmark’s mainstream politics has a settled pro-EU stance, the country has not seen its relations with the UK strained by Brexit to the extent seen in bigger EU powers like France and Germany.

Left-leaning daily newspaper Politiken went with the simple “Exit” following Johnson’s chaotic announcement on Thursday.

The UK has now had five prime ministers in 20 years, Politiken observes, adding that the country is “waiting with anticipation to see who comes next”.

The right-leaning Jyllands-Posten wrote that Johnson will be remembered for a “historic divorce” and little else, in reference to Brexit, though foreign security correspondent Jørn Mikkelsen praised the outgoing PM’s support for Ukraine, suggesting it may have been his “finest hour” (using the English phrase first popularised by Churchill).

In its analysis, broadcaster DR wrote that “Boris Johnson will be among the prime ministers to have held the position for the shortest time in British history, but the British will feel the effects of his Brexit for generations.”

Sweden

In Sweden, newspaper Svenska Dagbladet led with “Harassment scandal was the end for Johnson” in reference to the controversy surrounding Johnson’s nomination of disgraced MP Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip and subsequent denial that he knew of allegations of sexual harassment against Pincher .

“Anyone who expects self-reflection from Boris Johnson is going to be waiting in vain,” wrote columnist and author with Dagens Nyheter, Gunnar Pettersson.

“Boris Johnson’s tragicomedy is finally over”, the headline of the column states.

Journalist Arvid Åhlund meanwhile argued that “Boris Johnson’s resignation is, more than anything else, a sign that British democracy is working as it should”.

Norway

“Boris Johnson steps down: Highlights own achievements” was Norwegian tabloid newspaper Dagbladet’s take on Boris Johnson’s resignation speech. 

A commentator for Norway’s largest regional paper, Bergens Tidende, was far less kind writing “A walking scandal steps down”. 

Meanwhile, another regional, Stavanger Aftenblad, wrote that the PM would be remembered for “Brexit, lies and partying”. 

Other outlets focused their analysis in the aftermath of the resignation on the various scandals surrounding the PM throughout his time at Downing Street. Public broadcaster NRK opted for: “The scandals that plagued Boris Johnson”.

Norway’s most-read online newspaper Verderns Gang summed up his time as prime minister as an “avalanche of scandals”, adding, “Johnson has been a controversial figure during his entire public life. From juicy public statements to political manoeuvres: He has rarely been able to restrain himself from creating attention around his own persona.”

SWEDEN ELECTS

Sweden Elects: PM Andersson bids to reclaim patriotism and the big election issues

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson mentioned Sweden and Swedishness no fewer than 70 times in her speech at the country's largest political event, writes The Local's editor Emma Löfgren in our new column Sweden Elects – which launches this week with just over two months to go until the election.

Published: 4 July 2022 08:56 CEST
Updated: 4 July 2022 10:04 CEST
Sweden Elects: PM Andersson bids to reclaim patriotism and the big election issues

Sweden Elects is a new weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues in the Swedish election race. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive the column plus several extra features as a newsletter in their email inbox each week. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

——

“I love Sweden and I’m proud to be Swedish.”

If you want to win the hearts and minds of Swedes, talk about the loveliness of long summer nights, barbecues and wild swimming, and do so from a stage in one of the most picturesque towns in Sweden.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson understood that much when she last night, on the first day of Sweden’s annual political festival Almedalen Week, gave a speech that did not shy away from invoking some of the most proudly Swedish of perceived Swedish features and values – everything from fields of daisies to trust, solidarity and hard work.

It was a speech clearly designed to reclaim patriotism from the nationalists ahead of the September 11th election, with a grand total of 71 mentions of “Swedish” or “Sweden” in half an hour. There was so much talk about Swedish values that it felt at times like those forced-collective notes you get in the laundry room: In this housing association we don’t leave fluff in the dryer. “In Sweden we don’t queue jump – not the supermarket queues and not in healthcare.”

“Sweden should be that Sweden which we love in every neighbourhood,” she said as she pledged to crack down on segregation and gang crime, one of three priority areas she has previously laid out for her government.

When it came to her other two priority areas, she spoke relatively briefly about the climate crisis but spent considerably more time on her third pledge to stop privatisation and profit-making in the welfare system – an issue where the Social Democrats have tried to firmly return to their traditional left-wing roots, while moving right on crime and punishment.

If you think I’m not talking much about specific policies, it’s because the speech didn’t address them much – but to be fair to the prime minister, an Almedalen speech at the height of summer rarely does. Andersson even said it herself: “What’s at stake in this election is more than different opinions on exactly how many prison cells we need (…) it’s which values should permeate Sweden. What kind of country we should be”.

But can a technocrat such as Andersson sell that vision? A former finance minister with a successful track record, she carried herself with the most gravitas when she spoke about the negative effects on the economy on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, referring to the high rate of inflation as “Putin prices”. As a leader who enjoys far higher confidence figures than her main opponent – Ulf Kristersson of the Moderate Party – she sounds more convincing when talking about the economy and specific policies than about her love for “Swedish nature, the right to roam, paddling silently over a quiet lake or smelling the coniferous forest”.

I’m curious to know how you as a reader of The Local feel when politicians talk about “Swedish values”. Do you feel included or excluded, does it depend on how they talk about them and if so, what makes the difference? Is it possible to paint a positive patriotic vision? We’re likely going to hear much more talk about Swedishness and values from other politicians in the coming days at Almedalen Week, so feel free to email your thoughts to me at [email protected] – if I’m allowed to share them on The Local or in a future newsletter, please state so clearly in your email and whether or not we may use your name.

You can read Andersson’s full speech in Swedish here and watch it here.

A more international election?

Andersson also spoke about Sweden’s military defence and landmark decision to join Nato (“it’s how we best defend Sweden’s freedom, democracy and our way of life”), and it was fitting that she did so during Almedalen Week, which is held in Visby on the island of Gotland.

Gotland, as you probably know, has received attention in Sweden and beyond in the past months. Strategically located in the Baltic Sea, the popular tourism island was at the centre of Sweden’s defence debate even before the invasion of Ukraine, and that’s even more the case now.

We can expect foreign policy to play a bigger part in this election campaign than it normally does, after Sweden and Finland last week struck a deal that moved them one step closer to joining Nato.

The most controversial point of that deal is Turkey’s claim that Sweden promised to extradite 73 individuals Turkey labelled “terrorists” in exchange for them allowing Sweden to join Nato. Swedish ministers have since said that it is in the hands of independent courts and Swedish citizens cannot in any case be deported, but Andersson has stopped short of fully denying it, and there is growing concern among Turkish and Kurdish refugees about the protection of non-citizens vs realpolitik.

It’s another example of how important it is that the voices of non-citizens are also heard in the political debate – there are a lot of people who live in Sweden, perhaps even intend to stay here permanently, who are just as invested in its future as everyone else, but aren’t yet formally citizens.

The election on September 11th is likely to be a crucial vote, with a win for the opposition bringing the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats their first chance to form national policy, and a win for the Social Democrats putting a fragile government in power for the third term in a row.

What’s next?

Almedalen Week is Sweden’s annual political festival. It takes place in the medieval town of Visby on the island of Gotland and is typically attended by around 40,000 people – 95 percent of them coming from outside Gotland. Interest has been falling in recent years, but with two months to go until the election, it’s a key event in all party leaders’ calendars.

The main highlights of the week will be the party leaders’ speeches at Almedalen, which will all be broadcast live at almedalsveckanplay.info. Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT will show them with expert comments immediately afterwards (in Swedish) – I had a look at their website and it should be possible to watch these wherever you are in the world.

Here’s when they’ll take the stage:

Monday (today), 11am. Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson.

Monday (today), 7pm. Left leader Nooshi Dadgostar.

Tuesday, 11am. Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch.

Tuesday, 7pm. Liberal leader Johan Pehrson.

Wednesday, 11am. Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson.

Wednesday, 7pm. Centre leader Annie Lööf.

Thursday, 11am. Green leader Per Bolund.

Also, don’t miss The Local’s special Almedalen episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast. Our publisher James Savage and acting editor Richard Orange have been mingling with politicians and pundits and will have the latest news for you in a special episode which will be released this week.

The Local will as always cover the Swedish election from the point of view of international citizens living in Sweden. In our Sweden Elects newsletter, I will take a look every week at the issues that affect you; the biggest talking points; the whos, hows and whys; and several extra features just for paying members (you can find out HERE how to receive the newsletter to your inbox with everything included, and membership also gives you unlimited access to all of The Local’s articles).

