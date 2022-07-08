Swedes face getting poorer, and what’s happening with work permits?

In a special episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast from the Almedalen political week on Gotland, host James Savage is joined by The Local’s Richard Orange, Patrik Kronqvist from the Expressen newspaper and Lorentz Tovatt, climate and environment spokesperson for the Green Party.
On this week’s show we discuss:
- The pocket-book election: how will voters react to being told they’re going to get poorer?
- The incredible disappearing climate election.
- And doesn’t Sweden want to attract talented foreigners?
