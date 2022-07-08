For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Attack on psychiatry, MPs condemned for PKK flag, flights hit post-pandemic peak, and stranded passengers: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 8 July 2022 07:21 CEST
A passenger sits behind his luggage as he waits for his flight at the Kastrup airport, Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. AP Photo/Sergei Grits
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Almedalen knife killing, income inequality, Covid vaccines, and school attacker charged: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 7 July 2022 07:35 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments