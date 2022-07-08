Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

A 33-year-old with a background in the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) stabbed Dr Ing-Marie Wieselgren just before 2pm next to a terrace restaurant in the central square of Visby, the medieval capital of the Baltic island of Gotland.

The 64-year-old was stabbed in the chest as she was on her way to moderate a seminar on children with neuropsychiatric diagnoses, she was given CPR until an ambulance arrived, and then taken to the Visby Lasarett, but died shortly afterwards.

Petra Götell, the prosecutor in the case, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper on Thursday that the man “targeted Wieselgren for her official profile”.

“He has said that it was about his dissatisfaction with Swedish psychiatry,” she said.

Swedish Vocab: samordnare – coordinator

Swedish PM condemns MPs posing with PKK flag amid Turkey Nato row

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday condemned a group of left-wing MPs who posed with flags from Kurdish militants as the country’s Nato membership bid faces Turkish pressure over such groups.

Nato on Tuesday kicked off the accession procedures for Sweden and Finland after a deal was struck with Turkey, which had blocked the Nordic nations from joining.

Swedish Vocab: ytterst olämpligt – extremely inappropriate

June saw most flights in and from Sweden since pandemic

Some 2.9 million passengers flew from airports operated by Swedish airport operator Swedavia in June, a 272 percent increase on a year ago and the most in a single month since the Covid-19 pandemic started in March 2020.

The number of flights taken in June 2022 remains 26 percent below June 2019 however.

Swedish Vocab: en ny toppnivå – a new peak

SAS agrees to let striking pilots fly charter passengers home

The Scandinavian Airline has agreed to suspend its lockout of the 900 pilots on strike over the weekend, so that it can send planes to collect the thousands of charter passengers who would otherwise be stranded at their holiday destinations.

The agreement has come after pilot unions in Denmark, Sweden and Norway published a letter it had sent to the airline, offering to temporarily suspend the strike to collect the passengers.

Swedish vocab: strandsatta – stranded