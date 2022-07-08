Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Attack on psychiatry, MPs condemned for PKK flag, flights hit post-pandemic peak, and stranded passengers: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 8 July 2022 07:21 CEST
A passenger sits behind his luggage as he waits for his flight at the Kastrup airport, Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. AP Photo/Sergei Grits

FriSlain psychiatrist ‘was intended target’ of Almedalen knife attack

The leading Swedish psychiatrist who was stabbed to death at the Almedalen political festival on Wednesday was targeted “for her public engagement in psychiatric issues”, the prosecutor in the case has said.

A 33-year-old with a background in the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) stabbed Dr Ing-Marie Wieselgren just before 2pm next to a terrace restaurant in the central square of Visby, the medieval capital of the Baltic island of Gotland. 

The 64-year-old was stabbed in the chest as she was on her way to moderate a seminar on children with neuropsychiatric diagnoses, she was given CPR until an ambulance arrived, and then taken to the Visby Lasarett, but died shortly afterwards. 

Petra Götell, the prosecutor in the case, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper on Thursday that the man “targeted Wieselgren for her official profile”.

“He has said that it was about his dissatisfaction with Swedish psychiatry,” she said. 

Swedish Vocab: samordnare – coordinator

Swedish PM condemns MPs posing with PKK flag amid Turkey Nato row

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday condemned a group of left-wing MPs who posed with flags from Kurdish militants as the country’s Nato membership bid faces Turkish pressure over such groups.

Nato on Tuesday kicked off the accession procedures for Sweden and Finland after a deal was struck with Turkey, which had blocked the Nordic nations from joining.

Swedish Vocab: ytterst olämpligt – extremely inappropriate

June saw most flights in and from Sweden since pandemic

Some 2.9 million passengers flew from airports operated by Swedish airport operator Swedavia in June, a 272 percent increase on a year ago and the most in a single month since the Covid-19 pandemic started in March 2020.  

The number of flights taken in June 2022 remains 26 percent below June 2019 however.

Swedish Vocab: en ny toppnivå – a new peak 

SAS agrees to let striking pilots fly charter passengers home 

The Scandinavian Airline has agreed to suspend its lockout of the 900 pilots on strike over the weekend, so that it can send planes to collect the thousands of charter passengers who would otherwise be stranded at their holiday destinations. 

The agreement has come after pilot unions in Denmark, Sweden and Norway published a letter it had sent to the airline, offering to temporarily suspend the strike to collect the passengers.  

Swedish vocab: strandsatta –  stranded

 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Almedalen knife killing, income inequality, Covid vaccines, and school attacker charged: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 7 July 2022 07:35 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Woman stabbed to death at Sweden’s Almedalen political festival

A Swede with neo-Nazi links has fatally stabbed a 64-year-old politician at a political festival on the Baltic island of Gotland at which Sweden’s Prime Minister and the leaders of all the country’s political parties are this week holding speeches.

The 33-year-old attacker, who is being held by police on suspicion of murder, stabbed Ing-Marie Wieselgren, the nation psychiatry coordinator for Swedish Regions at just before 2pm at a terrace restaurant in the central square of Visby, the island’s medieval capital.

Police on Wednesday said it was “much too early in the investigation” to speculate on the man’s motives, but according to Sweden’s two tabloid newspapers, Expressen and Aftonbladet, the man has links to the militant neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement, has been on neo-Nazi marches, and has expressed support for the extreme-right Alternative for Sweden Party.

Swedish vocab: knivdåd – knife attack 

Swedish government orders investigation into income differences between men and women

The government has asked the Swedish National Mediation Office to investigate how income differences between women and men affect their economic situations. 

The agency has been asked to analyse income differences over time, and how they vary between different groups in society. 

“Reducing the salary gap is an important equality issue but it isn’t enough,” said employment and equality minister Eva Nordmark. “We also need to look at the income gap, which affects women’s ability to save ,buy housing and have a future pension.” 

Swedish Vocab: ett uppdrag – a task

No plans to stop using old vaccine despite worse protection 
 
Sweden’s health authorities are going to keep using the old Pfizer and Moderna vaccines they already have, even thought they do not give as good protection against the new BA5 omicron variant as a new vaccine. 
 
“The most important thing is that you get vaccinated, then it’s still a bit unclear how much more protection the new vaccine gives,” state epidemiologist Anders Lindblom told Swedish Radio.

Swedish Vocab: sämre skydd – worse protection

Prosecutors charge Malmö student for killing two teachers

Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they had charged an 18-year-old student with two counts of murder after the March killing of two teachers at his school.

On March 21, an 18-year-old man attacked two female teachers at the Malmo Latin School with a knife and axe,” the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement, adding that the two women had died from their injuries.

“Now the man, who himself was a student at the school, is charged with two counts of murder,” it continued.

The man was arrested shortly after the attack which took place at the creative arts high school, which has more than 1,000 students in Sweden’s third-biggest city Malmo in southern Sweden.

Swedish Vocab: åtalad -– charged 

