Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

IMMIGRATION

EXPLAINED: Why does Sweden want to give police powers to seize foreigners’ ID?

Sweden's government last week announced plans to give Sweden's police and coastguards "increased powers to carry out internal ID checks on foreigners". What does this mean and should foreigners in Sweden be worried?

Published: 11 July 2022 12:44 CEST
Updated: 11 July 2022 14:27 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why does Sweden want to give police powers to seize foreigners' ID?
Police in Sweden stop a small truck for an 'internal ID check'. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT

What has the government actually announced? 

In a press release issued on July 5th, Sweden’s government said it aimed to “study the possibility of going ahead with proposals which will give the police and coast guard increased possibilities at so-called internal checks on foreigners to request the person’s passport and other ID documents and keep hold of those types of documents until the person gets permission to remain in Sweden or leaves the country.” 

The press release issued was quite vague, saying only that the government was considering coming back with a statement on taking the proposal further after the summer. 

This makes it look like the announcement was more a political measure, designed to make it look like it is taking action on reducing the number of immigrants in Sweden without a permit.

So do we know what ‘extra powers’ are being considered? 

When The Local contacted Sweden’s justice ministry, a press officer said that under current legislation police do not have the powers to search people or their baggage to look for identity documents or other documents, apart from when a foreigner arrives in Sweden at the border. 

The government wants to have the power to carry out searches for documents anywhere in Sweden.

“The government considers that it is reasonable that such controls can also be carried out inside the country,” the press officer wrote. 

If documents are discovered and it remains unclear if the foreigner has the right to be in Sweden, he added, the government also wants to give police and coastguard officers the right to seize them. 

“In many cases,” he added. “Police cannot today seize the documents that they find and the government wants to look at the possibility of making them able to do so when it is appropriate.” 

What is an ‘internal ID check on foreigners’? 

Because passports and other ID documents are not automatically checked at Sweden’s borders under the Schengen agreement, Sweden’s police are empowered under EU and Swedish law to carry out spot checks by asking people to provide passports and other ID documents to make sure foreigners are in the country legally. 

On their website, Sweden’s police describe ID checks on foreigners as “a compensatory measure within the Schengen area”. 

In this case, ‘internal’ means internal to the Schengen Area of countries, rather than internal to Sweden, so if police demand ID documents from passengers crossing over the bridge from Denmark, driving across from Norway or Finland, or arriving by ferry, that would still count as an internal check. 

However, under the law, police are empowered to check foreigners for ID anywhere they want to in Sweden. 

Why does the government want police to be able to seize ID documents when carrying out the checks? 

The government wants to cut down on the more than 12,500 people living in Sweden without a residence permit, and also to make it more difficult for people smugglers, and other criminals benefitting from illegal immigration. 

In the press release, Sweden’s migration minister Anders Ygeman argued that “a sustainable migration policy requires that we have control over who has the right to be in Sweden and who does not have that right.”

What’s the background to this? 

The government in March 2020 launched an utredning – the Swedish term for one of the investigations or inquiries which are the first stage of the formation of new legislation – titled “Measures for Areas near the Border”: 

In the conclusions of this investigation, published last November, the judge tasked with leading the inquiry, Stefan Reimer, proposed that police be empowered to seize identity documents “if it cannot be established that the alien is entitled to stay in Sweden, or if there is uncertainty concerning the alien’s identity”. 

How long could the government keep foreigners’ ID documents if they do seize them? 

The inquiry proposed that the authorities should be allowed to keep the documents long enough to be able to check that the foreigner has a residence permit, or is entitled to stay in Sweden for another reason. 

If the foreigner then turns out to be entitled to stay in Sweden, then their documents will be returned. If they are not, then they will only be returned if the foreigner either receives a permit to stay in Sweden, or leaves the country. 

This means that people living in Sweden irregularly now risk losing their passports or identity documents indefinitely unless they turn themselves in to the police to be deported. 

How do police know who is a foreigner and who is not when carrying out internal ID checks? 

Under current Swedish law, police need to have a reason which is “backed up” to carry out an internal ID check and they need to inform the foreigner of what that reason is. 

To prevent racial profiling, the current law specifically prohibits carrying out controls “based an appearance which is considered ‘foreign’, or on the basis of language or name”. 

When the check is made, police or the coastguard need to fill in a document giving the reason for the check, the time and place, who has been controlled, and who carried out the control. This document then needs to be checked to ensure the right procedures have been followed.  

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

SAS

SAS pilots’ strike: What’s the latest? 

Some 900 pilots from airline SAS in Norway, Denmark and Sweden, have been on strike for over a week, but are the airline or its staff any closer to an agreement to end strike action? 

Published: 11 July 2022 12:43 CEST
SAS pilots' strike: What's the latest? 

Recap: Why are pilots striking? 

Last Monday, unions representing Scandinavian Airline (SAS) pilots from Norway, Sweden and Denmark decided to go on strike, a move the company said would disrupt 30,000 passengers per day. 

Pilots have said they are unhappy with the wages and working conditions offered by SAS

However, the bigger issue for SAS pilots is that instead of re-employing those SAS pilots who were laid off during cutbacks caused by the pandemic, priority is being given to hiring new pilots on cheaper deals in two subsidiaries, SAS Link and SAS Connect. 

The airline has said that the subsidiaries are crucial to the company’s plans to cut costs to stay afloat. 

How long could the strike continue? 

Some aviation experts said that the strike wouldn’t be short-lived due to the large gulf between what the pilots and airline want. 

This appears to be the case, with the length of the current strike already surpassing the six-day strike pilots called in 2019. 

The strike, now in its second week, doesn’t look like it could be ending anytime soon as relations between the two parties still appear to be frosty after SAS pilots decided to stop flying charter passengers home because they believe the airline has breached its side of the agreement.

Pilots had earlier agreed to break the strike to fly stranded charter passengers home if there were no or limited options available. 

Henning Jørgensen, Professor Emeritus in Labour market research at Aalborg University, told Danish newswire Ritzau that the latest decision to not fly stranded travellers home shows the lack of trust between both parties involved in the conflict.

“If you can’t work out how to trust each other, the parties are too far from entering negotiations again. That’s what I see as the main problem: When trust is broken down on both sides, it is difficult to find a solution.”

“I see it as a deadlock situation where there is no possibility that new negotiations can be set up because the parties – especially SAS management – need to come up with a sign that they want to reach an agreement,” he said. 

The professor added that a strike could be forced to an end by politicians. For example, in Norway, the government recently ended an air technician strike as they feared it could affect public health by grounding air ambulances. 

Health leaders from the north of Norway will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss the consequences of the SAS strike pilot, which health trusts have said make it difficult to get key personnel to work, as flights are often used to cover large distances in the north, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

Have there been any fresh talks? 

On Sunday, the Norwegian SAS pilots’ trade union held a status meeting with mediators in Stockholm, head of the union Roger Klokset confirmed to newspaper Verdens Gang (VG).

The meeting was at the initiative of Swedish mediators, and both parties were present, Klokset said.

Swedish newswire TT reports that both sides are holding daily meetings with mediators but have so far not agreed to resume negotiations.

Jan Levi Skogvang, from union SAS Norge Flygerforening, told NRK on Monday that the parties were still where they were a week ago. 

Ritzau reports that Danish representatives wouldn’t be involved in any talks with the ombudsman or airline on Monday. 

What is SAS doing for affected passengers? 

The airline is offering passengers the opportunity to rebook tickets on SAS-operated flights between July 11th and July 16th 2022, without paying a fee. The ticket can be rebooked within the next 360 days. The offer applies to tickets bought before June 23rd 2022. 

Passengers whose tickets are cancelled will have some rights under EU legislation. These include the right to choose between getting your money back, getting the next available flight, or changing the booking completely for a later date. 

You are also entitled to assistance free of charge, including refreshments, food, accommodation (if you are rebooked to travel the next day), transport, and communication (two telephone calls, for example). This is regardless of the reasons for cancellation.

EU air passenger rights apply to you if your flight is within the EU or Schengen zone, if it arrives in the EU/Schengen zone from outside the bloc and is operated by an EU-based airline, or if it departs from the EU/ Schengen zone.

READ MORE: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?

SHOW COMMENTS