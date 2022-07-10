Read news from:
Sweden Elects: What we learned from party leaders’ keynote speeches

The key points from the main parties – and a recent poll which shows that the Sweden Democrats could find themselves in a position they're not used to in the upcoming Swedish election. The Local's Emma Löfgren rounds up the week in politics.

Published: 11 July 2022 07:27 CEST
Centre Party leader Annie Lööf may hold the role of king maker in the Swedish election. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

What was supposed to be a week of political debate and the informal start of the 2022 election campaign turned into tragedy when one of Sweden’s leading voices on mental health was stabbed to death at the heart of the country’s political festival, Almedalen Week, by a man with links to neo-Nazi organisations.

My colleagues have covered the attack extensively on The Local, and journalist David Crouch wrote about what it means for Swedish democracy in this article.

A roundup of the party leaders’ Almedalen speeches

What new policy proposals came out of Almedalen? Not many, and the biggest surprise was the lack of surprises and policy initiatives, but as is tradition the party leaders all gave a keynote speech each – here’s a roundup of what they said.

Green Party co-leader Per Bolund said his party wanted to invest 100 billion kronor a year on speeding up the green transition, but spoke for over 13 minutes before mentioning the environment, saying that they were campaigning on a promise to boost welfare in schools and healthcare.

Annie Lööf of the Centre Party, who took the stage just five hours after the stabbing, rejected “political gimmicks, conflicts and harsh words” and presented herself as a unifying figure in the middle of Swedish politics – or the party that has the power to potentially become king makers.

Johan Pehrson, whose likeability has taken poll support for his Liberals over the parliament’s four percent threshold in the first three months of his leadership, performed less well than expected in a slightly disjointed speech, but managed to position himself as the moral conscience of the right – also a unifying figure who vowed to protect aid spending, asylum rights, and LGBTQ issues.

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, on the other hand, did not focus on unity, with much of his speech preoccupied with criticising the prime minister. The anti-immigration party also published 100 policy proposals, including reintroducing regular border checks, making antisocial behaviour grounds for deportation, a lifetime ban on returning to Sweden if you receive a deportation order, a new census and making foreign criminals serve time in prisons abroad.

In something akin to throwing spaghetti on the wall and seeing if it sticks, it is currently unclear what we’re calling the rising rate of inflation and higher costs, with the prime minister trying to launch the expression “Putin prices”, Åkesson calling them “Social Democrat prices” and Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch using “Magda prices” to put the blame on Andersson herself. None of them roll easily off the tongue, do they?

Busch otherwise positioned herself as the defender of the middle class right to the comforts of owning a “villa, Volvo and vovve” (a house, a Volvo and a dog – no relation to The Local’s book of the same name!) and tried to convince rural Centre Party voters uncomfortable with the party’s left-ish move to give the Christian Democrats a try.

She was not the only one who tried to paint a picture of Sweden returning to better, more comfortable times. Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar continued her quest to appeal to traditional working class Social Democrat voters who may be feeling disillusioned with their own party’s move to the right and neglected by the Left’s campaign to attract young urbanites.

She also said that the Left Party would want a ministerial portfolio in a centre-left government after the election and made its support for the Social Democrats contingent on banning schools from making a profit – a proposal that the centre-left Social Democrats and Green Party are also largely in favour of, but which the Centre Party is very much against. It will be impossible for the Social Democrats to form a government without the backing of all three parties – although a recent poll by newspaper Aftonbladet and pollsters Demoskop suggests that if they succeed, the centre-left will have enough support to hold on to power.

That poll also has support for the Sweden Democrats falling compared to the last election, which could mean that Åkesson could be heading towards the first election in which his party does not grow. It could still be a successful election for them if the other parties of the right perform well enough to take power and give them an influential role, but for the first time he is dependent on other parties to be able to claim success.

The Moderate Party’s Ulf Kristersson, the leader of the right-wing opposition, won’t have an easier time than the left to form a government – which perhaps explains why he took the time to praise the Christian Democrats and the Sweden Democrats. He also pledged to stop all tax rises, dubbing the September 11th election a plånboksval (a “pocketbook election”).

Reader insights

I wrote about Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s uncharacteristically patriotic speech for her governing Social Democrats in last week’s newsletter and invited readers to comment. Thanks to everyone who emailed. Here’s one comment that sums up what nearly all of you told me:

“As an American immigrant, any calls to patriotism or national pride tend to make me very nervous – in the US those tend to be dog whistles for racism and nationalism, the worst of our country. Especially combined with the recent news like refugee resettlement, Turkish deportation, language requirements, and joining the Nato alliance, it makes me feel unsettled. Anti-immigrant nationalism, alliance with right-wing authoritarians in other countries, and pro-military jingoism is a bad road to be on.”

Sweden Elects is a new weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues in the Swedish election race. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive the column plus several extra features as a newsletter in their email inbox each week. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

OPINION: The tragedy at Almedalen is an attack on Swedish democracy

Almedalen took place this week in the shadow of Russian military aggression, but on Wednesday it became tragically clear that the immediate danger was from within, says David Crouch

Published: 7 July 2022 15:32 CEST
Oslo, Copenhagen, and now Visby. Norway, Denmark and Sweden have all witnessed shocking bloodshed in the space of two weeks.

Two were shot dead and about 20 injured when a man opened fire at a gay bar in Oslo on June 25. And on July 3, three were killed and several injured by a gunman at a shopping centre in Copenhagen. 

This time the location was Sweden’s annual festival of politics in Almedalen park on the island of Gotland.

The festival was held this week in the shadow of the Russian military threat, but on Wednesday it became tragically clear that the immediate danger was from within. 

Ing-Marie Wieselgren was stabbed to death at the heart of Almedalen, amid a throng of people there to take part in the week of debates. Wieselgren was one of Sweden’s leading voices on mental health as a national coordinator for SKR, the organisation representing local government.

She took part actively at Almedalen, recording a daily video blog with her thoughts on mental health. Her final words, filmed on the morning of her death, reflect on how we can equip children mentally to deal with life’s ups and downs. It is a grim irony that her killer was likely motivated by her public commitment to mental health issues, according to the prosecutor in the case

But this was more than an isolated assault by a sick man with a grudge. Wieselgren’s murder was an attack on Swedish democracy. Large gatherings where political leaders and public figures mingle with crowds are vulnerable to fanatics. People will think twice before coming to Almedalen again, and those who do will feel a shiver of concern for their own safety. Politicians will wonder if they could be next.

The day before the attack, the chief of Sweden’s security police, Säpo, was at Almedalen, where she spoke to the press. It is not only foreign powers that threaten Sweden, Charlotte von Essen said: “The climate of debate is polarised and extremism is growing within it, which can lead to violent extremism. The threat comes from both violent Islamist extremism and right-wing extremism. There are individuals who have both the intention and the ability to carry out an assassination.”

Swedish media were quick to pick up on connections between Wednesday’s killer and the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (Nordiska motståndsrörelse), or NMR. The man was active in the NMR for several years until at least 2018, writing for its website and taking part in its demonstrations, according to Expo, which monitors the extreme right. 

While the NMR had no visible presence at this year’s Almedalen, the festival has had a problem with the organisation’s aggressive behaviour in recent years. In 2017 there was uproar when the neo-Nazis were allowed to formally take part in Almedalen for the first time. In 2018, NMR supporters assaulted a woman, while its uniformed thugs marched through the town and interrupted Centre Party leader Annie Lööf’s speech with shouts of “traitor”. The following year, gay and trans rights organisation RFSL pulled out of the event because of neo-Nazi threats.

Although police said the NMR connection is not a central focus of their investigation, the Almedalen killer’s recent background with the neo-Nazis can be no coincidence. The organisation is imbued with violence and a hatred for liberal democracy – hardly surprising given its ideology. Participants in NMR demonstrations are often uniformed and armed with long staves and shields. In 2016-17 the organisation’s supporters were involved in a series of deadly attacks, including planting bombs at homes for asylum seekers and an anarchist bookshop.

A few hours after Wednesday’s tragedy, a visibly shaken Annie Lööf delivered her scheduled speech to Almedalen. She praised the police, ambulance workers and bystanders who had helped capture the attacker and tried to save Wieselgren’s life. She drew a connection between the horror of what had happened and the daily horrors inflicted by the Russian army on Ukrainians.

Echoing the words of Moderate party leader Fredrik Reinfeldt at Almedalen eight years ago, she praised those who “open their hearts”, homes and schools to Ukrainian refugees. 

The very fact that Lööf’s speech went ahead was a signal that this deep wound to Sweden’s body politic can heal. The country is familiar with violence aimed at politicians and politics. From the shooting of prime minister Olof Palme outside a cinema in 1986 to the 2003 stabbing of foreign minister Anna Lindh on the steps of a department store, Swedes know what the shock of an assassination in a public place feels like. 

Each time, after the mourning and soul-searching, Sweden has recovered from these blows and maintained its tradition of openness. When Uzbek asylum seeker Rakhmat Akilov drove a truck through shoppers in central Stockholm in April 2017, killing five and maiming many more, he was motivated by the hatred of Islamic State for western values. But the crowds of people who came out onto the streets the following day were clear about the importance of defending their freedoms.

A popular political event like Almedalen can never be 100% safe, and no democracy can ever promise total security to its citizens. That is the price we pay for the freedoms we normally take for granted. Ing-Marie Wieselgren will not be forgotten. Next year’s Almedalen will take place in defiance of violence, in defiance of extremism, and with an even greater appreciation of the event’s broader significance as a symbol of Swedish openness and democracy. 

David Crouch is the author of Almost Perfekt: How Sweden Works and What Can We Learn From It. He is a freelance journalist and a lecturer in journalism at Gothenburg University.

