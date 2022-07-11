Sweden’s teen tractor buggies come to the rescue of rural elderly

Municipalities across Sweden have been struggling to find temporary staff over the summer to replace those who visit the elderly in their homes, delivering medicine, helping them tidy, and doing odd jobs for them, with the municipality of Falun recently in the news for allowing young people visiting elderly to travel by taxi.

But Malung-Sälen municipality in Dalarna came up with a different answer, hiring some of the district’s many EPA-owning teens to visit elderly patients in their homes, Sweden’s state radio broadcaster SR, has reported.

“It’s worked extremely well,” Marie Olsson, the municipality’s social services chief, told Swedish state broadcaster SR. “If we hadn’t had these EPA youth, we wouldn’t have managed this summer. So they’ve been a bit of a rescue.”

READ ALSO: Why do Swedish teenagers drive small and excruciatingly slow cars?

Sweden’s EPA-traktor cars, named after the low-price EPA department store which has since become part of Åhlens, are small, cut-off cars with a maximum speed of 30km/h and an orange warning triangle on the back.

A unique phenomenon of rural Sweden, EPA’s are the only way of getting around independently for many country dwellers between the ages of 15 and 18, but can be infuriating for those stuck behind them on rural roads.

In Malung-Salen, adult temporary personnel are now performing jobs such as delivering medicines, while the teenagers clean, help elderly people move about, shop, and do odd jobs.

“It reduces the burden of the ordinary personnel when it comes to cleaning and stuff, so they can do the more important things,” said Elin Eriksson, on of the so-called ‘EPA youth’, “so I think it’s really good that we do the shitty jobs, well not the shitty jobs, but you know what I mean.”