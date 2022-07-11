Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PROPERTY

Swedes have not been this pessimistic about house prices since 2008

House price optimism has taken a nosedive, according to the latest house price indicator from Sweden's SEB bank. Sentiment among Swedes is now the most negative it has been since the 2008 financial crisis. What's going on?

Published: 11 July 2022 17:00 CEST
Swedes have not been this pessimistic about house prices since 2008
A street of detached houses in Enköping. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

How pessimistic are Swedish households? 

Very.

Households’ expectations for housing prices have fallen sharply this month, with SEB’s indicator dropping eleven percentage points in July, from -16 to -27, the lowest level it has hit since the financial crisis in 2008. 

The indicator, which has historically been a reliable predictor of house prices, turned negative in June for the first time since the pandemic hit in April 2020. 

The indicator is calculated by subtracting of the percentage of respondents who think house prices will fall from the percentage who think they will rise.

In July, the proportion of households surveyed who expected rising prices fell to 24 percent, down from 31 percent in June, while the proportion expecting falling prices rose to 51 percent from 47 percent. 

What is the reason for households’ pessimism? 

Américo Fernández, SEB’s private economist, said in the press release that households in Sweden had reacted strongly to the decision of Sweden’s Riksbank central bank to hike rates, with most believing that the base interest rate would rise to 1.10 percent within a year. 

At the same time, he added, households understood that inflation would reduce household spending power, making it harder for people to service large mortgages. 

He said it remained to be seen whether expectations improve again rapidly, as they did at the time of the pandemic, or would remain low. 

“The question now is whether expectations bounce back as fast as they did during the pandemic, or whether it will more closely follow the development during the financial crisis,” he said. “Whatever the development, the economic expectations today are clearly different from what they were during the pandemic, which seems to point at the gloomy outlook continuing.” 

How badly has consumers’ spending power been hit by rate rises in Sweden? 

According to Christina Nyman, chief economist at Handelsbanken, a major Swedish bank, rising interest rates are already weighing on consumers’ buying power.

“For a household with loans of SEK 3m, this translates to additional costs of SEK 3,300 per month, which we believe is putting a cap on other consumption,” she said of the Riksbank’s rate increases so far. 

She warns in the bank’s most recent Global Macro Forecast that if the Riksbank speeds up its rate hikes, it could lead to a proper recession in Sweden.

“An acceleration of the rate-hike program could result in a drop in housing prices and a more severe recession,” she said.

Are we going to see a housing crash?

To qualify as a housing crash, home prices need to plummet by at least 15%, something which has not happened in Sweden since the 2008 financial crisis when prices in Sweden fell by as much as 20%, before rebounding gradually over the following years.

So far, it looks more like house prices in Sweden are set to decline more gradually, as there has been no new shock such as a stockmarket crash or banking crisis. 

How are homeowners responding? 

According to SEB’s report, 12 percent of households who currently have a fluctuating rate mortgage said in July that they are now planning to move to a fixed rate mortgage to avoid being hit by further rate hikes from the Riksbank, an increase of one percentage point from the June survey. 

The proportion who say they have already fixed the rate on their mortgage has risen by four percentage points to 37%. 

How might the average person be impacted?

Future buyers will profit from a drop in prices, despite all the suffering that frequently precedes a property catastrophe. On the other hand, the crash could be catastrophic for homeowners because they might have to sell their homes for less than what they paid.

Families who are forced to sell because they cannot afford their mortgage payments, for instance, or those who experience unemployment or illness, may therefore suffer significant capital losses.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

Why are one fifth of Swedish properties selling for below asking price?

Across Sweden, almost one in five properties sold below asking price in the first two weeks of June - almost as many as in summer 2020, just months after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 21 June 2022 11:18 CEST
Why are one fifth of Swedish properties selling for below asking price?

The downturn on the property market in Sweden is perhaps becoming more and more clear, with one in five properties selling under asking price in the beginning of June.

Rising interest rates from the Swedish central bank alongside high inflation is starting to make its mark on apartment and house sales. It’s not just affecting prices, but also leading to a larger number of sellers having to sell for lower than asking price.

Across Sweden, the percentage of sellers selling under asking price in the first two weeks of June amounted to 19.2 percent, according to statistics from property site Hemnet. This is almost as many as in summer 2020 (20.6 percent), when the market was affected by uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a clear change,” Erik Holmberg, analyst at Hemnet, told TT newswire.

“The main factor is a market which is changing, and if we compare this to a year ago it’s a significant difference, where it’s become a buyer’s market.”

Record-high asking prices

Holmberg also said that in this type of situation, many who are looking to sell their home adopt a different strategy.

“We’ve seen record-high asking prices. Historically, it’s been the case that when the market becomes more cautious, there’s a tendency to put property on the market at a high asking price,” he said.

There are also clear regional differences. In inner-city Stockholm, where some of Sweden’s most expensive apartments per square metre are located, prices have dropped by almost exactly a fifth (20.1 percent). Last year prices in this area dropped by 4.7 percent, with a 12 percent drop in 2020 and a 9.9 percent drop in 2019.

Jakob Jakobssen, an estate agent at Widerlöv Stockholm, has almost 14 years’ experience in the property branch. He agreed that the situation has changed noticeably over the last six weeks.

“In general, I can say that buyers are more cautious and careful,” he told TT. “There’s a very low interest in advance viewings and very few properties are sold before viewing. Buyers want a more traditional viewing.”

Hard to match buyers with sellers

Another deciding factor is the fact that supply has increased drastically from the lower level seen around the beginning of the year until March. Now, the challenge is matching up buyers and sellers with each other.

“I’ve been an estate agent for a long time and been through downturns, like in autumn 2008 and in 2017, so I think I have the right tools to help buyers and sellers feel secure, but there are lots of newer colleagues in this branch who are having a hard time,” Jakobssen said.

“Maybe they started working when the market was on the up and they’re struggling to understand the situation the market is in right now.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, different kinds of properties were affected in different ways, with larger apartments selling better than smaller ones. However, this time it’s affecting all properties equally.

“With the effects we have now such as rising index rates, rising inflation and drops on the stock market, it’s affecting all kinds of apartments, whereas during the pandemic, it was affecting different types of apartment in different ways,” he said.

“This is hitting the whole property market hard.”

However, Jakobssen believes the situation will be different after the summer.

“I think there’ll be more sales in August-September than there are now, but at a lower level. Sellers will have learnt by then that there’s been an effect on the market.”

 

SHOW COMMENTS