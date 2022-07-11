For members
PROPERTY
Swedes have not been this pessimistic about house prices since 2008
House price optimism has taken a nosedive, according to the latest house price indicator from Sweden's SEB bank. Sentiment among Swedes is now the most negative it has been since the 2008 financial crisis. What's going on?
Published: 11 July 2022 17:00 CEST
A street of detached houses in Enköping. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
For members
PROPERTY
Why are one fifth of Swedish properties selling for below asking price?
Across Sweden, almost one in five properties sold below asking price in the first two weeks of June - almost as many as in summer 2020, just months after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Published: 21 June 2022 11:18 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments