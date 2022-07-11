Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Swedish government calls inquiry into quality of Migration Agency workers

Sweden’s government has called for an investigation into officials working at the Migration Agency after the National Audit Office criticised the agency’s hiring practice, saying many officials lacked legal competence, and had either been found guilty of crimes, or struck off by the Swedish Bar Association.

“It is important that public officials’ work is of a high quality, not least for those seeking asylum who often find themselves in a vulnerable situation,” Morgan Johansson, Sweden’s Justice Minister said in a press release.

Swedish vocab: ett biträde – an official

House price expectations lowest since 2008

Public expectations for house prices have fallen to the lowest level since 2008, according to the latest housing price indicator from Sweden’s SEB bank, with the indicator falling 11 points in July from -16 to -27.

The indicator is made by subtracting the percentage of households who believe prices will rise from the percentage who believe they will fall, and in July, 51 percent of households who responded said they would fall, while only 27 percent said they thought they would rise.

Swedish vocab: en enhet – a unit/point

Dentist Investigated for maltreatment may keep his license

A dentist in Skåne extracted teeth, made root fillings and inserted different types of dental implants without having examined the patients properly. The implants were also incorrectly designed and several patients need to have work redone.

The mistakes were considered so serious that the Swedish Health and Care Inspectorate (Ivo) after an investigation judged that the dentist should lose his license, but the Health Care Liability, Committee, the authority that makes such decisions, chose to give the dentist a three-year probationary period instead, the Sydsvenskan newspaper has reported.

During that time, the dentist must “acquire the knowledge and ability required to be able to work independently as a dentist in a patient-safe way”, the committee wrote.

The dentist was reported to Ivo 2019 by his then-employer Folktandvården after an internal investigation. Ivo concludes that the dentist misbehaved on a total of ten occasions between 2017 and 2020.

Swedish vocab: en tandläkare – a dentist

Skyrocketing asphalt prices halt road work in Sweden

The Swedish Transport Administration and many municipalities have stopped planned maintenance work on roads in Sweden due to sky high prices for asphalt, caused by the the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

“Unfortunately, we have to cut some jobs because the cost of asphalt has skyrocketed by 35–40 percent since last autumn”, Lars-Åke Josefsson, paving engineer in Jönköping municipality, told Sweden’s state broadcaster SR.

“We will have to move measures ahead of us, to next year and next year”, Jan-Erik Lundmark, the Swedish Transport Administration’s national coordinator for asphalt pavements, told SR.

Swedish vocab: vägunderhåll – road repairs

SAS unions hold meeting with Swedish mediator

Norway’s pilot union held a so-called ‘status meeting’ with Sweden’s National Mediation Office on Sunday, Norway’s VG newspaper has reported.

“The meeting was on the initiative of the Swedish mediator and both sides are there,” Roger Klokset, chair of the Norwegian Pilots’ Union, told the newspaper. “We have still not heard anything from the SAS leadership which might be grounds for proper negotiations.”

Swedish vocab: förhandlingar – negotiations

Swedish products struggling as inflation drives consumers to budget options

Rising prices could lead shoppers in Sweden to favour cheaper imports over more expensive, higher quality Sweden food, the Swedish Food Retailers Federation has warned.

“We can already see a shift to cheaper products,” Karin Brynell, chief executive of the trade body, told TT. “And if the consumer has less money in their wallet, they are going to buy fewer and cheaper products, and that’s something we need to adapt to.”

Food prices have risen nice percent so far this year, according to Statistics Sweden, with chicken prices up 25 percent, and dairy products 10-15 percent more expensive.

Swedish farmers are struggling as their key inputs — diesel, fertilisers and seeds — soar in price.

Swedish vocab: att förhålla sig till – to adapt to/address

SAS pilots stop flying stranded Scandinavian travellers home

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) pilots will stop flying thousands of charter passengers home because they believe the airline has breached its side of the agreement as there are alternative travel options available.

The pilots say SAS has not complied with the agreement they entered into.

According to the agreement, the SAS Pilot Group (SPG), which represents the pilots, had said on Thursday they would break their strike so that SAS could operate a limited number of flights to destinations where there were few or no options for return.

Since then, thousands of charter passengers have been flown home from their destinations.

But this latest news puts an end to that.

“During the weekend, to our great surprise, we have seen that many flights are being deployed to popular and well-trafficked holiday destinations, such as Rhodes, Crete, Larnaca and Split, from where there are already alternative travel options,” SPG said in a press release.

Swedish vocab: en förvåning – a surprise

15 charter flights back to Scandinavia cancelled this weekend due to SAS pilot strike

Fifteen Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) flights, which were due to fly charter tourism operator Apollo’s guests back from a charter holiday this weekend have been cancelled, while others have had their holiday plans axed, as a result of the SAS pilots’ strike.

However, there are indications that Apollo will be able to bring home up to 10,000 Scandinavian guests from Albania, Cyprus, Greece, Croatia and Turkey over the weekend, Check-in.dk reported.

This is due to the striking SAS pilots agreeing to break their strike to fly stranded tourists back to Scandinavia on the proviso that no more new guests were sent abroad.

Swedish vocab: strandsatta – stranded