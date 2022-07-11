The leading Swedish psychiatrist who was stabbed to death at the Almedalen political festival on Wednesday was targeted “for her public engagement in psychiatric issues”, the prosecutor in the case has said.
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Migration Agency inquiry, property market expectations, and SAS unions meet mediator: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 11 July 2022 08:09 CEST
The offices of the Migration Agency in Sundbyberg, in Stockholm. Photo: Migration Agency
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Attack on psychiatry, MPs condemned for PKK flag, flights hit post-pandemic peak, and stranded passengers: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 8 July 2022 07:21 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments