Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

What has the government actually announced?

In a press release issued on July 5th, Sweden’s government said it aimed to “study the possibility of going ahead with proposals which will give the police and coast guard increased possibilities at so-called internal checks on foreigners to request the person’s passport and other ID documents and keep hold of those types of documents until the person gets permission to remain in Sweden or leaves the country.”

The press release issued was quite vague, saying only that the government was considering coming back with a statement on taking the proposal further after the summer.

This makes it look like the announcement was more a political measure, designed to make it look like it is taking action on reducing the number of immigrants in Sweden without a permit.

So do we know what ‘extra powers’ are being considered?

When The Local contacted Sweden’s justice ministry, a press officer said that under current legislation police do not have the powers to search people or their baggage to look for identity documents or other documents, apart from when a foreigner arrives in Sweden at the border.

The government wants to have the power to carry out searches for documents anywhere in Sweden.

“The government considers that it is reasonable that such controls can also be carried out inside the country,” the press officer wrote.

If documents are discovered and it remains unclear if the foreigner has the right to be in Sweden, he added, the government also wants to give police and coastguard officers the right to seize them.

“In many cases,” he added. “Police cannot today seize the documents that they find and the government wants to look at the possibility of making them able to do so when it is appropriate.”

What is an ‘internal ID check on foreigners’?

Because passports and other ID documents are not automatically checked at Sweden’s borders under the Schengen agreement, Sweden’s police are empowered under EU and Swedish law to carry out spot checks by asking people to provide passports and other ID documents to make sure foreigners are in the country legally.

On their website, Sweden’s police describe ID checks on foreigners as “a compensatory measure within the Schengen area”.

In this case, ‘internal’ means internal to the Schengen Area of countries, rather than internal to Sweden, so if police demand ID documents from passengers crossing over the bridge from Denmark, driving across from Norway or Finland, or arriving by ferry, that would still count as an internal check.

However, under the law, police are empowered to check foreigners for ID anywhere they want to in Sweden.

Why does the government want police to be able to seize ID documents when carrying out the checks?

The government wants to cut down on the more than 12,500 people living in Sweden without a residence permit, and also to make it more difficult for people smugglers, and other criminals benefitting from illegal immigration.

In the press release, Sweden’s migration minister Anders Ygeman argued that “a sustainable migration policy requires that we have control over who has the right to be in Sweden and who does not have that right.”

What’s the background to this?

The government in March 2020 launched an utredning – the Swedish term for one of the investigations or inquiries which are the first stage of the formation of new legislation – titled “Measures for Areas near the Border”:

In the conclusions of this investigation, published last November, the judge tasked with leading the inquiry, Stefan Reimer, proposed that police be empowered to seize identity documents “if it cannot be established that the alien is entitled to stay in Sweden, or if there is uncertainty concerning the alien’s identity”.

How long could the government keep foreigners’ ID documents if they do seize them?

The inquiry proposed that the authorities should be allowed to keep the documents long enough to be able to check that the foreigner has a residence permit, or is entitled to stay in Sweden for another reason.

If the foreigner then turns out to be entitled to stay in Sweden, then their documents will be returned. If they are not, then they will only be returned if the foreigner either receives a permit to stay in Sweden, or leaves the country.

This means that people living in Sweden irregularly now risk losing their passports or identity documents indefinitely unless they turn themselves in to the police to be deported.

How do police know who is a foreigner and who is not when carrying out internal ID checks?

Under current Swedish law, police need to have a reason which is “backed up” to carry out an internal ID check and they need to inform the foreigner of what that reason is.

To prevent racial profiling, the current law specifically prohibits carrying out controls “based an appearance which is considered ‘foreign’, or on the basis of language or name”.

When the check is made, police or the coastguard need to fill in a document giving the reason for the check, the time and place, who has been controlled, and who carried out the control. This document then needs to be checked to ensure the right procedures have been followed.