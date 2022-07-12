For members
OPINION & ANALYSIS
‘Detail, duty and good sense’: Is the PM right about Swedishness?
Sweden's prime minister chose "attention to detail", a "sense of duty", and "good sense" as her three Swedish values in a speech this month. For Alex Rodallec, who grew up in Sweden with foreign parents, it's not so simple.
Published: 12 July 2022 09:39 CEST
Prime Minister and party chairman Magdalena Andersson, the Social Democrats, spoke at Almedalen during the party's half day. Photo Henrik Montgomery
OPINION & ANALYSIS
OPINION: The tragedy at Almedalen is an attack on Swedish democracy
Almedalen took place this week in the shadow of Russian military aggression, but on Wednesday it became tragically clear that the immediate danger was from within, says David Crouch
Published: 7 July 2022 15:32 CEST
