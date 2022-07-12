Read news from:
‘Detail, duty and good sense’: Is the PM right about Swedishness?

Sweden's prime minister chose "attention to detail", a "sense of duty", and "good sense" as her three Swedish values in a speech this month. For Alex Rodallec, who grew up in Sweden with foreign parents, it's not so simple.

Published: 12 July 2022 09:39 CEST
Prime Minister and party chairman Magdalena Andersson, the Social Democrats, spoke at Almedalen during the party's half day. Photo Henrik Montgomery

A French or American president might have mentioned a love of culture or freedom, but “attention to detail”, a “sense of duty”, and “good sense”, were the somewhat austere values Sweden’s PM chose to foreground as ‘Swedish’ in her patriotic speech last week.

Noggrannhet – “attention to detail” – the first value she mentioned in her speech at the Almedalen Political Week, would have seemed strange coming out of the mouth of any world leader but Magdalena Andersson herself.

Pliktkänsla, “a sense of duty”, and sunt förnuft, “good sense”, are perhaps shared by other nations, but still exhibit a rather dour sensibility. 

My own experience as a foreign national born and raised in Sweden has given me a somewhat unique position to comment on Swedishness.

Growing up I often found myself feeling Swedish abroad and not Swedish at all in Sweden. That might seem strange, but it is an experience shared by an increasing number of people. I would defend Sweden when foreigners criticised the country (I still do) and criticise it myself while I was living there. 

The values listed by the Prime Minister are indeed among those many Swedes consider particularly “Swedish”. And all three are reflected in the well-oiled machinery that is Swedish bureaucracy (with which I have an ongoing love story). 

They can really be seen in many things, such as plumbing, housing quality, the ever-so-classic Volvos and their safety features, that many Swedes feel it is their duty to pay taxes, how Swedes obsess about following protocol when their association has an official meeting, how you always have to pay it back (even if it is just ten kronor), in how when you try to get some official to be a bit flexible and they shut you down with some version of the phrase, ‘those are the rules’, or when a cyclist screams at you for walking in the bicycle lane or almost runs you over intentionally to make a point.

But is this the whole story, or are there other values that come to mind? What values do foreigners attribute to Swedes? Are they the same as the Prime Minister’s somewhat Lutheran list?  

My mother, who immigrated in her thirties, was no fan of Sweden, but she would no doubt have agreed with the Prime Minister’s list, perhaps even adding two: timeliness and pragmatism. Though she never went a day without talking about leaving the country, or about how much she hated it, she would always give the devil his due. 

Although she was French, which one would imagine is not that far removed from Sweden in terms of culture, hearing her speak about the country, you would have thought she had moved to the jungles of Borneo. She felt her home country was worlds apart – and now I’ve moved to France and communicate via email with the Kafkaesque French tax authorities, I am beginning to feel she might have been right.

(On the subject of tax and Swedishness, it is worth pointing out that the yearly estimate of Swedish tax evasion as a portion of GDP is one of the highest in Europe. Perhaps the value of ‘attention to detail’ that comes to play here?)

To me the concept of Swedishness remains elusive.

But I do believe some values are common in a Swedish context, and I would add a couple to the values the Prime Minister and my mother put forward. 

Striving for consensus – This might be why Swedes are always in meetings.

Mysighet – This is an odd one, but the Swedish ‘coziness’ can be seen in fika, and the love of nature, and I do believe it really completes Swedishness.

The image of Sweden abroad can vary wildly from country to country, but is overall positive. Sweden has ‘a strong brand’. But when I was younger I went abroad with other Swedes on more than one occasion, and this gave me some insights into how Swedes are perceived there in more unofficial ways.

If you ever look up articles about Swedes in Mallorca, Spain (you will find quite a few), very little positive is written about the Swedes who live there or who visit. The Mallorquins have had enough of Swedes. There are reports accusing Swedish residents of wanting the Spanish authorities to adapt to them, rather than the other way around.

But the fuss is mostly due to drunken tourists. The sense that Swedishness and alcohol are not always a charming combination is one you find both at home and abroad (as a person who is visibly not of Swedish ancestry, I have often been privy to live commentary on Swedish drinking habits from immigrants in the country). 

Could it be that for many Swedes, ‘good sense’ and the dictum of lagom e bäst (~ ‘moderation is best’) does not apply to alcohol? Certainly. You only need to look at history of Systembolaget (The Swedish alcohol monopoly) and the Swedish sobriety movement.

In her speech the Prime Minister also said that Swedes have been careful about expressing love for their country, and that perhaps there has even been a fear of appearing haughty or proud. This is a reference to the Law of Jante, a social dictum that one should not be too braggadocious.

Again my experience of Swedes is slightly different. I find Swedes are not at all afraid of bragging about their country – all you need is the right conditions. Most often that will exclude non-Swedes, but not necessarily.

When I was studying in the US, I ended up living with a small group of other Swedes, and all of us, including the ones with an immigrant background, could often be heard bragging among ourselves of how much better things worked in Sweden.

To be honest, we would even do so to Americans. Perhaps Swedes only avoid bragging to someone whose country is not that well off, and as the US does not fall into that category, we felt we could all brag away. 

Now that I have moved abroad once again, I find myself doing it again. And the bureaucracy is always the thing that comes to mind. In what is perhaps my most nationalistic expression of my Swedishness I sometimes find myself wishing that Swedish bureaucrats be put in charge of restructuring all the bureaucracies of the world.

I would say this is an expression of my Swedish ‘good sense’, but critics would immediately note that I have broken the Law of Jante. 

By Alex Rodallec

OPINION: The tragedy at Almedalen is an attack on Swedish democracy

Almedalen took place this week in the shadow of Russian military aggression, but on Wednesday it became tragically clear that the immediate danger was from within, says David Crouch

Published: 7 July 2022 15:32 CEST
OPINION: The tragedy at Almedalen is an attack on Swedish democracy

Oslo, Copenhagen, and now Visby. Norway, Denmark and Sweden have all witnessed shocking bloodshed in the space of two weeks.

Two were shot dead and about 20 injured when a man opened fire at a gay bar in Oslo on June 25. And on July 3, three were killed and several injured by a gunman at a shopping centre in Copenhagen. 

This time the location was Sweden’s annual festival of politics in Almedalen park on the island of Gotland.

The festival was held this week in the shadow of the Russian military threat, but on Wednesday it became tragically clear that the immediate danger was from within. 

Ing-Marie Wieselgren was stabbed to death at the heart of Almedalen, amid a throng of people there to take part in the week of debates. Wieselgren was one of Sweden’s leading voices on mental health as a national coordinator for SKR, the organisation representing local government.

She took part actively at Almedalen, recording a daily video blog with her thoughts on mental health. Her final words, filmed on the morning of her death, reflect on how we can equip children mentally to deal with life’s ups and downs. It is a grim irony that her killer was likely motivated by her public commitment to mental health issues, according to the prosecutor in the case

But this was more than an isolated assault by a sick man with a grudge. Wieselgren’s murder was an attack on Swedish democracy. Large gatherings where political leaders and public figures mingle with crowds are vulnerable to fanatics. People will think twice before coming to Almedalen again, and those who do will feel a shiver of concern for their own safety. Politicians will wonder if they could be next.

The day before the attack, the chief of Sweden’s security police, Säpo, was at Almedalen, where she spoke to the press. It is not only foreign powers that threaten Sweden, Charlotte von Essen said: “The climate of debate is polarised and extremism is growing within it, which can lead to violent extremism. The threat comes from both violent Islamist extremism and right-wing extremism. There are individuals who have both the intention and the ability to carry out an assassination.”

Swedish media were quick to pick up on connections between Wednesday’s killer and the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (Nordiska motståndsrörelse), or NMR. The man was active in the NMR for several years until at least 2018, writing for its website and taking part in its demonstrations, according to Expo, which monitors the extreme right. 

While the NMR had no visible presence at this year’s Almedalen, the festival has had a problem with the organisation’s aggressive behaviour in recent years. In 2017 there was uproar when the neo-Nazis were allowed to formally take part in Almedalen for the first time. In 2018, NMR supporters assaulted a woman, while its uniformed thugs marched through the town and interrupted Centre Party leader Annie Lööf’s speech with shouts of “traitor”. The following year, gay and trans rights organisation RFSL pulled out of the event because of neo-Nazi threats.

Although police said the NMR connection is not a central focus of their investigation, the Almedalen killer’s recent background with the neo-Nazis can be no coincidence. The organisation is imbued with violence and a hatred for liberal democracy – hardly surprising given its ideology. Participants in NMR demonstrations are often uniformed and armed with long staves and shields. In 2016-17 the organisation’s supporters were involved in a series of deadly attacks, including planting bombs at homes for asylum seekers and an anarchist bookshop.

A few hours after Wednesday’s tragedy, a visibly shaken Annie Lööf delivered her scheduled speech to Almedalen. She praised the police, ambulance workers and bystanders who had helped capture the attacker and tried to save Wieselgren’s life. She drew a connection between the horror of what had happened and the daily horrors inflicted by the Russian army on Ukrainians.

Echoing the words of Moderate party leader Fredrik Reinfeldt at Almedalen eight years ago, she praised those who “open their hearts”, homes and schools to Ukrainian refugees. 

The very fact that Lööf’s speech went ahead was a signal that this deep wound to Sweden’s body politic can heal. The country is familiar with violence aimed at politicians and politics. From the shooting of prime minister Olof Palme outside a cinema in 1986 to the 2003 stabbing of foreign minister Anna Lindh on the steps of a department store, Swedes know what the shock of an assassination in a public place feels like. 

Each time, after the mourning and soul-searching, Sweden has recovered from these blows and maintained its tradition of openness. When Uzbek asylum seeker Rakhmat Akilov drove a truck through shoppers in central Stockholm in April 2017, killing five and maiming many more, he was motivated by the hatred of Islamic State for western values. But the crowds of people who came out onto the streets the following day were clear about the importance of defending their freedoms.

A popular political event like Almedalen can never be 100% safe, and no democracy can ever promise total security to its citizens. That is the price we pay for the freedoms we normally take for granted. Ing-Marie Wieselgren will not be forgotten. Next year’s Almedalen will take place in defiance of violence, in defiance of extremism, and with an even greater appreciation of the event’s broader significance as a symbol of Swedish openness and democracy. 

David Crouch is the author of Almost Perfekt: How Sweden Works and What Can We Learn From It. He is a freelance journalist and a lecturer in journalism at Gothenburg University.

