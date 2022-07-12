Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY

Swedish word of the day: tupplur

Today’s word is the Swedish version of siesta.

Published: 12 July 2022 12:54 CEST
Swedish word of the day: tupplur

A rooster isn’t associated with sleeping but with waking up. In Swedish, however, the word for ‘nap’ or ‘siesta’, tupplur, has a rooster in it, a tupp. It also has a bit of trickery in it, as the second part of the word tupplur, lur is the same as in luras – ‘to trick’. 

Though the inclusion of a rooster in a word for a nap might not seem logical at first glance, we can assure you that it is. How, you ask?

Well, who needs a nap more than a rooster? 

Roosters are known for not getting much sleep, as they are always watching over their flock, mating or apparently working on the cohesion of the flock (yes, supposedly roosters are good at keeping the peace in a flock of hens). The point is that they are super-busy and do not get much rest. Sometimes they even take naps standing on one leg, so they are ready to go if something threatens the flock. (Have a look on Youtube for videos of roosters defending their flocks, they are tough and fearless.)

And that is interesting because of another meaning of lur.

Att ligga på lur means ‘to lie in ambush’. So does taking a tupplur imply not being fully asleep? Hardly, but it is interesting that a word for napping is also a word for lying in ambush. 

Although there is little trickery or ambushing going on when Swedes take a tupplur, the presence of napping in Swedish culture is a bit of an oddity, nonetheless.

Despite what you might expect from the Lutheran values of hard work and the like, today you can find sleeping rooms in many workplaces in Sweden.

This is indicative of a growing culture of not overworking oneself, as Sweden suffers from a growing problem with utmattningssyndrom (‘fatigue syndrome’) or utbrändhet (‘burn-out’).

Are you burning the midnight oil a bit too often?

Try telling your colleagues that you are going for a tupplur. They will understand. 

Example sentences

Du, jag är lite trött. Jag tar en tupplur.

You know, I’m a bit tired. I’m gonna take a nap.

Är du nyvaken eller? Ah typ, jag tog precis en tupplur.

Did you just wake up? Well, sort of, I just had a nap. 

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is now available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY

Swedish word of the day: trevligt

Today’s Swedish word has an IKEA-hob named after it, which promises a nice hob, or so one might assume from the word. 

Published: 8 July 2022 15:51 CEST
Swedish word of the day: trevligt

Swedes love to have it trevligt or even jättetrevligt. Trevlig simply means ‘pleasant’, ‘pleasurable’, ‘nice’ or ‘jolly’, and can be used to describe a person or an experience. 

The origin of the word is in the Old Swedish þriflika (that first letter is a th-sound), and it is related to trivas, which means to ‘feel a lasting sense of comfort and satisfaction’ or just ‘to feel at home somewhere or with something’. Old Swedish, by the way, is the Swedish spoken from 1225 to 1525 AD.

So where can you have it trevligt? Well, the quintessentially Swedish experience of the fika is perhaps the first thing that comes to mind. Trevligt you see is very Swedish in the sense that it is sort of implied that it isn’t too much. It is a nice time, like the one you have sitting with some friends or coworkers having a coffee and a bun.

But then there is the superlative. Oh yes. You did not just have a nice time, it was great (but perhaps not a party, mind you)! It was super nice – Det var jättetrevligt! 

Likewise, a person is trevlig or jättetrevlig, if they are not rude. It is quite neutral to be trevlig, meaning simply that someone is ‘nice’, but if you really liked the person, jättetrevlig is the way to go. 

In short, trevlig is a nice word, useful in your everyday life. But trevlig is not all that it once was.

Trevlig used to also mean ‘industrious’, ‘diligent’, ‘hard-working’, ‘busy’ or ‘worksome’, meanings now more associated with the word flitig. We speculate, but perhaps this might be a linguistic development that has mirrored the increasing comfort of Swedes? Once upon a time, hard work was just a fact of life for the common Swede, today Swedish society is one of the most affluent in the world. One could say Swedes have it quite trevligt.

Practice makes perfect, they say. So on your next outing, be sure to let your Swedish friends and colleagues know that you had it trevligt, hopefully even jättetrevligt.

Example sentences:

Nämen, vad trevligt!

Oh my, how nice!

Asså, jag hade såååå trevligt!

You know, I had such a nice time!

Hur gick det med Annika då? Hon var jättetrevlig!

So, how did it go with Annika? She was so nice!

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is now available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

SHOW COMMENTS