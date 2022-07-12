Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Magdalena Andersson far ahead in polling as Prime Minister candidate

Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has a significant lead over Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson in the share of voters who want to see her as prime minister after the election. According to a survey from DN/Ipsos, 37 percent of voters want to see Andersson as prime minister against 22 percent for the Moderate party leader. The trend is clearly positive for Andersson while skewing negative for Kristersson.

The Social Democrat leader’s popularity has increased especially among the Centre Party’s voters. While a majority of Centre PArty leaders want their own leader, Annie Lööf, as prime minister, Andersson is only a few percentage points behind.

Andersson also ranked within the top three prime ministerial candidates among voters for Sweden’s right-wing parties

Swedish Vocab: val – election

SAS parties willing to negotiate

The Scandinavian airline SAS has informed mediators that it is willing to resume negotiations with the striking pilot unions, with the Swedish Pilot Association, a group of pilots unions, welcoming the news.

In a press release sent out on Monday, SAS stated that “continued mediation requires concessions from both parties and SAS is willing to take its responsibility in that process”.

The strike has now been going on for a week. Nearly 900 SAS pilots in Sweden, Denmark and Norway have stopped working, with thousands of passengers affected.

Negotiations are set to resume on Wednesday in Stockholm, according to Norwegian state broadcaster NRK.



Swedish vocab: förhandlingar – negotiations



Swedish University develops drones to save refugees at sea

A research team at Chalmers University in Gothenburg has developed a drone system that will help refugees making dangerous boat trips across the sea. The system will be able to search a complete area automatically, alert authorities about people in need and provide basic assistance before manned rescue vehicles arrive.

“With the help of a new drone system. The goal is to automate parts of the rescue work,” said Ola Benderius, associate professor at Chalmers University of Technology, and one of the researchers involved in developing the system.

“As it looks now, all rescue work is done manually, for example, search and rescue units go out and look for people and boats, but we want to automate parts of this work.”

Swedish vocab: drönare – drone

Almedalan attack now classified as a terrorist act

Prosecutors are now treating the knife murder that happened during Almedalen Week as a terrorist crime, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has said. Theodor Engström, 32, who carried out the attack is now suspected of a premeditated terrorist crime through preparation for murder.

Engström was arrested on the spot and has admitted his guilt. He is in custody on probable cause for the murder of Ing-Marie Wieselgren, Sweden’s national psychiatric coordinator.

Sweden’s Säpo security police will take over the investigation now the criminal charges have been changed and the preliminary investigation will be led by prosecutors at the National Unit for Security Cases.

Engström’s lawyer, Staffan Fredriksson, had previously told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper that his client had targeted Ing-Marie Wieselgren for her work as a psychiatrist, and had travelled to Almedalen to carry out the attack.

Swedish Vocab: uppsåtlig– premeditated

Record electricity prices in July

Russia’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline stopped supplying gas to Europe on Monday, as electricity prices were soaring in Sweden.

Electricity prices in Sweden were at record highs in June and July, and unrest in the energy market intensified on Monday against the background of Russia’s temporary closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

According to Emma Borgström, sales manager at Eon, electricity prices have never been as high during the summer season as they are this year.

“No other summer have we been at such a high average level as now. It was most expensive at the end of June…by all accounts, this trend seems to be continuing”, says Emma Borgström.

A kilowatt hour was estimated to cost more than 6 kronor in Stockholm and in southern Sweden on Monday.

Swedish vocab: elektricitet – electricity