Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Visby attack classified as terrorist act, Andersson leads the prime minister race, SAS parties to negotiate: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 12 July 2022 08:58 CEST
An empty departure hall at Arlanda airport, Stockholm. Photo: Janerick Henriksson/AFP
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Migration Agency inquiry, property market expectations, and SAS unions meet mediator: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 11 July 2022 08:09 CEST
