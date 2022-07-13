For members
FARMING
EXPLAINED: How the war in Ukraine affects Swedish food production
Global inflation, soaring energy prices and shattered supply chains following the coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in food costs. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is compounding supply and demand pressure. How is this affecting Swedish food production?
Published: 13 July 2022 08:51 CEST
Cissi Klasson, owner of the Annelövs pig farm, looks after her piglets at Vallåkra, outside Helsingborg in Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
For members
WORKING IN SWEDEN
EXPLAINED: Can you negotiate a pay rise in Sweden to offset inflation?
With Sweden's central bank expecting inflation of nearly 8% this year, everyone working in the country is in line for a real-terms pay cut. We asked Gunilla Krieg, central ombudsman at the Unionen union, what scope there is to negotiate a salary hike to compensate.
Published: 6 July 2022 16:47 CEST
