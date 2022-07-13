Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FARMING

EXPLAINED: How the war in Ukraine affects Swedish food production

Global inflation, soaring energy prices and shattered supply chains following the coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in food costs. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is compounding supply and demand pressure. How is this affecting Swedish food production?

Published: 13 July 2022 08:51 CEST
EXPLAINED: How the war in Ukraine affects Swedish food production
Cissi Klasson, owner of the Annelövs pig farm, looks after her piglets at Vallåkra, outside Helsingborg in Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Should consumers expect higher food prices to continue in 2022?

Yes – even goods that are abundant in Sweden will be affected by increased world market prices. 

Climate change, the pandemic, and subsequent supply chain issues have all significantly increased world food prices in the last few years. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has and will continue to boost food prices. 

According to Statistics Sweden, we are experiencing the highest inflation rate since 1991, with the food industry taking a major hit. Fuel and electricity sectors, which are significantly linked to agriculture, are seeing increasing price hikes. 

Swedish grocery comparison company Matpriskollen predicts prices to rise by another 12 percent throughout 2022.

A weak Swedish krona has also dented the economic outlook. 

How is the food sector affected by the war?

Ultimately, the agricultural industry is affected by increasing energy prices and the availability of oil and gas, which in turn sets the pricing of most food and related raw material. Electricity, packaging, and transport costs will continue to rise in current circumstances. 

Complications are caused by global trade sanctions (Belarus and Russia), flight bans, and transport chaos – in many cases cargo containers, ships, and trucks carrying necessary materials have ended up blocked or diverted.  

Financial stability was strained before the war broke out and now the costs of raw materials are being propelled to levels not seen since the global financial crisis of 2008.

Swedish farmers face pressure due to rising fuel prices, scarcity of agricultural machinery and parts, and a decline in fertiliser availability.

Will there be a food shortage in Sweden?

Not in the foreseeable future.

With Ukraine a significant global grain exporter, the war has raised worries about shortages but a recent study from the Lund University School of Economics showed how the war may affect trade, prices, and global agricultural production, but came to the conclusion that although food prices might increase, there won’t be a shortage.

The Swedish National Food Administration (Livsmedelsverket) has also assessed that there remains no general risk of a food shortage in Sweden. So far food production has carried on as usual without any major hindrance.

At the moment, raw materials and ingredients such as sunflower oil, which is more difficult to obtain, are being substituted with, for instance, rapeseed oil, which is abundant in Sweden.

Livsmedelverket said that in the long term there won’t be a food scarcity as a result of the war, but the food sector will be affected by increased costs due to disruptions in deliveries, delayed production or producers going bankrupt – therefore there will be a moderate to a significant impact on food costs in the future.

What roles do gas and fertiliser play in rising food costs?

Swedish fertiliser production ceased in the early 2000s and Russia and Ukraine are significant exporters of agricultural fertilisers and natural gas (a key ingredient in processing fertilisers). Global fertiliser prices have risen 30 percent since the start of this year, following last year’s 80 percent surge – putting Sweden’s stock for 2023 in a precarious position.

Swedish farmers are dependent on fertiliser in order to cultivate crops and maintain food production. Sweden has been importing 15 – 20 percent of the annual demand from Russia, to a value of approximately SEK 3 billion. In the international market, Russia is a major producer together with, among others, Finland, Norway, and Canada. 

As gas is the most common and cheapest energy source in fertiliser production, the impact of Russia’s role as an exporter points to a situation where gas prices, which skyrocketed even before the invasion began, will make agricultural production extortionate.  Due to high prices, farmers’ fertiliser purchases had already fallen by 10 to 15 percent in 2022, which in turn will yield smaller crops in the coming year. 

What happens if Russia shuts down gas exports to Europe?

Russia’s main gas pipeline to Germany was shut down on Monday for supposed maintenance, there are concerns that the supply may not resume once repairs are finished, potentially causing shock waves to Europe’s largest economy. On the same day, there was a decrease in the amount of gas flowing from Russia to Italy, wrote FT.

In an emergency, governments would have to make sacrifices, turning off high gas-consuming businesses – chemical, paper, concrete, and metal manufacturers, for instance – to protect homes, hospitals and food stores.

Rationing would be detrimental to a European economy already suffering from the effects of the war, inflation, and high energy costs. Though presently, no state of emergency has been declared by the Swedish government.

Uncertain, perhaps tough years may be ahead but Sweden continues to use a growing percentage of renewable energy using wind, hydro, and bioengineering, currently leading the European Union in the percentage of energy produced from renewable sources, at around 60 percent, with the target of achieving 100 percent renewable electricity generation by 2040. 

A little further out, the Swedish agricultural cooperative Lantmännen is working with Yara, the Norwegian fertiliser company, to test green fertilizers, using ammonia made from green hydrogen produced with renewable electricity. The first green fertilizers will be marketed by Lantmännen in Sweden in 2023. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WORKING IN SWEDEN

EXPLAINED: Can you negotiate a pay rise in Sweden to offset inflation?

With Sweden's central bank expecting inflation of nearly 8% this year, everyone working in the country is in line for a real-terms pay cut. We asked Gunilla Krieg, central ombudsman at the Unionen union, what scope there is to negotiate a salary hike to compensate.

Published: 6 July 2022 16:47 CEST
EXPLAINED: Can you negotiate a pay rise in Sweden to offset inflation?

With Sweden’s central bank expecting inflation of nearly 8% this year, everyone working in the country is in line for a real-terms pay cut. We asked Gunilla Krieg, central ombudsman at the Unionen union, what scope there is to negotiate a salary hike to compensate.

How soon can I get a pay rise to compensate for high inflation? 

Probably not for a while. 

About 90 percent of workers in Sweden are covered by the collective bargaining agreements made between employers and the country’s trade unions. The last round of salary deals was negotiated at the union-employer level back in 2020, and most of them will remain valid until March or April next year.

This means that most employees in Sweden will not see their salaries adjusted to take inflation into account for at least nine months. 

“Under this special model that we have, we already have a level for the wage increases for this year, so you can’t get compensation for the inflation right now,” Krieg explained. 

You might be able negotiate a pay rise in addition to what the unions have agreed in your personal salary review, she added. 

“Of course, you have that freedom. Whether you work in a small company, or a big company, a company that has a collective agreement, or one that doesn’t, you always have the freedom to ask for a salary rise,” Krieg said. 

The only issue is that most unionised companies only offer personal salary reviews once a year, and for the majority of employees, the window of opportunity passed in the spring. 

“You have to find out when you have a salary review as part of the collective agreement you have at your own workplace,” Krieg recommended. “For most collective agreements, that is in the spring, although some collective agreements have it in the autumn.” 

What if I’m not part of a union? 

If you are among the 10% of workers not covered by a collective bargaining agreement, you can ask for a pay rise whenever you like, but unlike union members, you have no right to a pay rise. The decision is wholly up to your employer. 

Gunilla Krief is the central ombudsman for the Unionen union. Photo: Patrik Nygren/Unionen

So will the unions eventually negotiate above-inflation pay increases? 

Probably not. 

Unions in Sweden have historically been quite responsible, and understood the risk of creating a wage-price spiral by demanding wage increases that match or exceed inflation.

“Twenty-five years ago, we had a really high wage increases in Sweden, and we had very, very big inflation, so people got more money in their wallets, but they couldn’t buy anything, because inflation went up much higher than wages,” Krieg explained, putting the union perspective.

“We always take responsibility for the entire labour market, and that’s good in the long term,” she added. “There’s been much more money in the wallet for employees in Sweden over the past 25 years. That’s why we think we should we should not panic because of inflation. It may be that for one year it will mean less money in the wallet, but in the long run we benefit.” 

Can I argue for an inflation-busting pay rise in my salary review? 

You can certainly argue for a pay rise of 8 percent, or even more, but you don’t cite inflation as a reason for it. 

“Everything is individual, so you can, of course, negotiate up your salary, and there is no limit to how much you can ask for,” Krieg explained.

“If you have a job or an education for which there’s a shortage on the Swedish market, then you can get a much higher wage increase. Up in the north of Sweden, where we have [the battery manufacturer] Northvolt, and we have mines and the steel industry, they are looking for a lot of competence right now, and there you can have a much higher rise in wages.” 

But, particularly if you’re covered by collective bargaining, you can’t really cite inflation as justification, as that is one of the factors that unions and employers are supposed to factor in during their negotiations. 

What’s the best way of getting a big pay rise? 

The best way to get a pay hike of as much as 5,000 kronor or 10,000 kronor a month, Krieg suggests, is to apply for other jobs, even if you don’t end up taking them. 

“You can get offers from other companies, and then you can tell your employer that ‘I really liked it here, I enjoy this work, and I want to stay here, but now they are offering me 10,000 kronor more at another company, and if you can raise my salary like that,  of course I will stay here’,” she said.

In a normal salary interview, she adds, it’s important to be able to demonstrate your results. Look again at your job description, and what your goals are for the year, and identify concrete achievements that meet or exceed these goals. If you have any additional duties, you can cite them to argue for a higher salary. If you’ve done any courses, or learned any skills, you can cite these. 

At any time in the year, if your superiors praise any work you have done, keep those emails, or write it down, so that in your salary review, you can say, “you said that this report I did was ‘the best you’ve ever seen’,” or such like. 

Finally, you should find out in advance if there are any salary criteria being applied, so that you can argue that you exceed them, and so demand a higher raise than that agreed for the company as a whole with the union. 

SHOW COMMENTS