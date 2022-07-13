Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

SAS restarts union talks, Sweden's nuclear acceptance, Klarna plummets, and artificial cod reefs: find out what's going on in Sweden with the latest roundup

Published: 13 July 2022 08:09 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Artificial reefs are lowered into the Kattegat sea near a wind farm operated by Danish energy firm Ørsted. Photo: Ørsted

SAS resumes talks with unions 

The Scandinavian airline SAS is due to resume talks with Swedish, Danish and Norwegian pilot unions at 10am in Stockholm at the offices of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise. 

Norway’s state mediator, Mats Ruland, was already in Stockholm on Tuesday afternoon, telling the country’s NTB newswire that he hoped that the two sides would be pragmatic and look for a solution. 

According to the aviation analyst Hans Jørgen Elnæs, a deal could be done in days. 

Swedish Vocab: lösningsorienterade  – solution-minded 

Sweden accepts essential role of nuclear weapons’ in Nato letter

Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT on Monday evening published a full copy of the letter Ann Linde, Sweden’s foreign minister, sent to Nato’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on July 5th, in which she formally confirmed her government’s “interest in receiving an invitation for Sweden to accede to the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949”. 

“Sweden accepts Nato’s approach to security and defence, including the essential role of nuclear weapons,” the letter, which can be read here in full, reads, adding that it “intends to participate fully in Nato’s military structure and collective defence planning processes, and is willing to commit forces and capabilities for the full range of Nato missions.” 

The clause will alarm those who were already uncomfortable with how Nato membership will clash with Sweden’s historical efforts to promote nuclear disarmament. 

As recently as 2019, Sweden launched the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, through which 16 non-nuclear nations sought, among other goals, to “diminish the role of nuclear weapons in security policies and doctrines”. 

Swedish vocab: nedrustning – disarmament 

Swedish tech giant Klarna plummets 85 percent

Klarna said the latest round of funding valued it at $6.7 billion, 85 percent less than a year earlier, as investor interest in fast-growing tech ventures that have yet to turn a profit falls dramatically.

The market sell-off was widespread and Klarna’s peers had also seen their valuations drop by 80 to 90 percent, the Swedish group said.

Klarna blamed its falling valuation on “the worst set of circumstances to afflict stock markets since World War II,” pointing to high inflation, rising interest rates, lingering effects of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and “the dislocations caused by the war in Ukraine.”

The company had already seen the worsening economic situation impact its business and in late May, Klarna announced it was cutting its 7,000-strong workforce by around 10 percent.

Swedish vocab: värdering – valuation

Avian flu suspected in mass Swedish bird death

Hundreds of dead birds have been reported to the Swedish Veterinary Institute during the summer.

“We suspect that it is due to bird flu”, said Caroline Bröjer, deputy state veterinarian at the SVA (National Veterinary Institute).

Several media outlets have reported dead birds found in Sweden and Norway, mainly along the coasts. The Dagens Nyheter newspaper reported that SVA had received ten times more reports of dead birds last week than during the same period last year.

To date, more than 500 gannet seabirds have been reported dead or sick to SVA. About 20 grey geese and Canada geese have also been reported dead. 

Authorities suspect that the gannets come from bird colonies in Great Britain.

Several birds have been tested and shown positive for bird flu, but according to Bröjer, the risk is small that the flu will spread from the gannets to domestic birds because they mostly stay along the coasts, and the risk of people being infected exists but is very small.

Swedish Vocab: inhemsk – domestic

Artificial reefs could improve dwindling cod stocks

There are now 90 percent fewer cod in the Kattegat than there were in 1990, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Artificial reefs will help the cod in the Kattegat to recover.

Overfishing, increased lack of oxygen, and loss of habitat have meant that the cod stock is now “alarmingly low”, according to a press release from the energy company Ørsted and WWF Denmark.

When the offshore wind farm Anholt with 111 wind turbines was built in the Danish part of the Kattegat in 2013, 24 rock reefs were also placed within the park’s area.

The reefs, now teeming with life, are joined with an additional 12 made with 3D technology. The artificial reefs are about one cubic metre in size and have cavities where juvenile cod can seek shelter and feed until they are large enough to swim out into deeper water.

Biologists believe the new reefs will positively affect Kattegat’s cod stock and improve biodiversity.

The Kattegat sea is on Sweden’s southwest coast and it stretches from the Kulla Peninsula in Skåne in the south to Marstrand in Bohuslän in the north.

Swedish Vocab: biologisk mångfald – biodiversity

