TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
SAS restarts union talks, Sweden's nuclear acceptance, Klarna plummets, and artificial cod reefs: find out what's going on in Sweden with the latest roundup
Published: 13 July 2022 08:09 CEST
Artificial reefs are lowered into the Kattegat sea near a wind farm operated by Danish energy firm Ørsted. Photo: Ørsted
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Visby attack classified as terrorist act, Andersson leads the prime minister race, SAS parties to negotiate: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 12 July 2022 08:58 CEST
