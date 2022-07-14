Read news from:
Scandinavian SAS airline continues strike talks on Thursday

Talks between SAS and the Scandinavian pilot unions are set to continue on Thursday after ten hours of fraught negotiations on Wednesday failed to result in a deal.

Published: 14 July 2022 10:13 CEST
Planes of Scandinavian airline SAS sit on the tarmac in a row on July 4, 2022 at Oslo Airport Gardermoen (Photo by Beate Oma Dahle / NTB / AFP)

“It has gone up and down throughout the day, but we have chosen to continue tomorrow”, SAS’s chief negotiator Marianne Hernæs confirmed on Wednesday evening. “These are complex issues, so we need extra time. That is what the two sides are set on”.

Roger Klokset, leader of the Norwegian pilot union, did not want to comment on whether SAS had made any new offers, or how close the two sides had come to a deal.

“We have always had hope of finding a solution with SAS, we had that last time and we have it now. We have always been clear about what is needed, and that it is SAS management who decides whether we leave here with a solution or not,” he said. 

Jan Levi Skogvang, head of the SAS pilot union in Norway, told the Norwegian finance news website E24 as he went in to the talks on Wednesday that unions expected SAS to make a new offer. 

“If they don’t do that, we’re ready to walk out after ten minutes. It’s up to SAS,” he said. 

The fact that talks instead extended for ten hours suggests that SAS has ceded some ground. 

Aviation analysts have said that a deal could come within days, but even then it could take several more days before flights can resume. 

In a press release issued on Thursday morning, SAS estimated that the strike had so far cost it between 1.0 and 1.3 billion Swedish kronor (€94m), with a total of 2,550 cancelled flights impacting 270,000 passengers. 

If the strike continued, the airline said, it would struggle to raise necessary emergency financing. 

“In such a scenario, the company will need to consider the forced same of valuable strategic assets, and at the same time significantly scale down the SAS operation and fleet, if there is no breakthrough in negotiations with the pilots.” 

Analysts estimate that it could take several days to get the flights back to normal in the event of a deal. 

Many planes have been parked during the strike, and therefore must clear mechanical security procedures before flying again.

In addition, a sympathy strike by Copenhagen airplane mechanics has meant there is a backlog in mandatory plane checks, adding to the time it will take to get SAS’s fleet ready. According to regulations, safety checks should be conducted every three days.

SAS and pilot unions agree to resume talks on Wednesday

Pilot unions in Denmark, Sweden and Norway are to restart negotiations with SAS on Wednesday, after the Scandinavian airline offered to make concessions.

Published: 12 July 2022 12:03 CEST
SAS and pilot unions agree to resume talks on Wednesday

“We can confirm that negotiations will be restarted on Wednesday morning in Stockholm, ” the Swedish Air Line Pilots Association (SPF), told Sweden’s TT newswire, with both the Danish and Norwegian unions making similar statements. 

SAS announced in a press release on on Monday night that it now wanted to return to the negotiating table, and was willing to make concessions. 

“SAS understands that continuing the mediation requires concessions from both sides, and SAS is willing to take its responsibility in the process,” it said. 

The decision to resume talks came a week after nearly 1,000 SAS pilots went on strike, leading to the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights, and tens of thousands of passengers either unable to take their holidays, or stranded in their holiday destinations.  

The company said it hoped to strike a new collective bargaining agreement, which would allow flights to return to normal. 

Both the Danish airline analyst Hans Jørgen Elnæs and Jacob Pedersen, an analyst at Sydbank, told TT that the conflict could be solved quickly once talks resumed. 

“I think we’re talking about a matter of days,” Elnæs said, with Pedersen also predicting that it would be “days, not weeks before the the parties can complete the negotiations”. 

“It will then of course take a few more days before air traffic can get back to normal again,” Pedersen added. 

Henrik Thyregod, chair of the Danish pilot union, said that the two sides had been close to agreement the weekend before the strike broke out.

“We actually had an agreement last Saturday, where we had reached the goals we needed to reach a deal,” he told Denmark’s Ritzau newswire. “So we’ll show up and see what they say.” 

Thyregod said he did not intend to bring anything new to the negotiating table.

“I have had member meetings in the meantime. I think it’s unrealistic to imagine that anyone would be willing to offer much more than we did. There was a demand for [cost] savings of 800 million Swedish kroner, and I think we found at least the bulk of that money.” 

The pilots are demanding that the 560 SAS pilots who were laid off during the pandemic be rehired on the same terms that they had before they lost their jobs. This would mean they would be hired directly by SAS, rather than by one of its subsidiaries SAS Link and SAS Connect, which have a different collective bargaining agreement, and act a little like temping agencies for pilots. 

The strike has been costing the airline around 100m Swedish kronor a day. 

