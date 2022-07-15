For members
OPINION & ANALYSIS
Gothenburg: is the dream of a new city turning into a nightmare?
Sweden’s second city is the site of Scandinavia’s largest urban development project. But there is rising concern that the costs outweigh the benefits, says David Crouch
Published: 15 July 2022 13:22 CEST
The Karlatornet is now half-built but is running into problems. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
OPINION & ANALYSIS
‘Detail, duty and good sense’: Is the PM right about Swedishness?
Sweden's prime minister chose "attention to detail", a "sense of duty", and "good sense" as her three Swedish values in a speech this month. For Alex Rodallec, who grew up in Sweden with foreign parents, it's not so simple.
Published: 12 July 2022 09:39 CEST
