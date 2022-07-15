Read news from:
Swedish word of the day: rödvinsvänster

Today’s Swedish word of the day is a political pejorative directed at a perceived hypocritical left or one that does not do much besides talking.

Published: 15 July 2022 15:10 CEST
The dictionary of the Swedish Academy explains rödvinsvänster as ‘leftist groups who mostly just sit and discuss, often over a glass of wine.’

The expression came to be during the days of the 1968 leftist movements, but is still alive and thriving. Though it previously was directed at people who sat discussing politics over cheap red wine rather than actually getting involved in the political work, today it has come to describe middle-class people who call themselves leftist and drink fancy red wine. 

Similar expressions include champagnesocialist, an expression of British origin, or cocktailsosse which means ‘cocktail social democrat’. These two are expressions which more clearly than rödvinsvänster have their origin in a disregard for politicians or socialists who are perceived to break with traditional socialist values because of their love for the ‘finer’ drinks, such as champagne or cocktails, which are considered to be bourgeois drinks.

Although the terms are often used by political opponents of the left, they are also, and perhaps even more frequently, used by leftists who consider other leftists to actually be class traitors or simply bourgeois or middle class and therefore not really workers or good representatives for the working class. 

As you can imagine there are similar terms in many countries. Here are a few:

In the UK you will find the above mentioned ‘champagne socialist’ (or ‘Bollinger Bolshevik’), together with ‘Hampstead liberal’, and ‘liberal elite’, In Australia, they would be more likely to be ‘chardonnay socialists’, and in Ireland ‘smoked salmon socialists’. It is Gauche caviar in France and esquerda caviar in Portugal: both mean ‘caviar left’. Italians have radical chic. In the US there is ‘limousine liberal’ or ‘latte liberal’. Salonkommunist is a German version, and the similar salonsocialist can be found in the Netherlands. Examples from other countries abound.

Example sentences

Kolla, där sitter rödvinsvänstern som vanligt på sina älskade uteserveringar och pimplar.

Look, there they are, as usual, the red wine left, sipping on their beloved outdoor terraces.

Rödvinsvänstern har helt tagit över arbetarrörelsen.

The red-wine left has completely taken over the workers’ movement.

Swedish word of the day: tupplur

Today’s word is the Swedish version of siesta.

Published: 12 July 2022 12:54 CEST
A rooster isn’t associated with sleeping but with waking up. In Swedish, however, the word for ‘nap’ or ‘siesta’, tupplur, has a rooster in it, a tupp. It also has a bit of trickery in it, as the second part of the word tupplur, lur is the same as in luras – ‘to trick’. 

Though the inclusion of a rooster in a word for a nap might not seem logical at first glance, we can assure you that it is. How, you ask?

Well, who needs a nap more than a rooster? 

Roosters are known for not getting much sleep, as they are always watching over their flock, mating or apparently working on the cohesion of the flock (yes, supposedly roosters are good at keeping the peace in a flock of hens). The point is that they are super-busy and do not get much rest. Sometimes they even take naps standing on one leg, so they are ready to go if something threatens the flock. (Have a look on Youtube for videos of roosters defending their flocks, they are tough and fearless.)

And that is interesting because of another meaning of lur.

Att ligga på lur means ‘to lie in ambush’. So does taking a tupplur imply not being fully asleep? Hardly, but it is interesting that a word for napping is also a word for lying in ambush. 

Although there is little trickery or ambushing going on when Swedes take a tupplur, the presence of napping in Swedish culture is a bit of an oddity, nonetheless.

Despite what you might expect from the Lutheran values of hard work and the like, today you can find sleeping rooms in many workplaces in Sweden.

This is indicative of a growing culture of not overworking oneself, as Sweden suffers from a growing problem with utmattningssyndrom (‘fatigue syndrome’) or utbrändhet (‘burn-out’).

Are you burning the midnight oil a bit too often?

Try telling your colleagues that you are going for a tupplur. They will understand. 

Example sentences

Du, jag är lite trött. Jag tar en tupplur.

You know, I’m a bit tired. I’m gonna take a nap.

Är du nyvaken eller? Ah typ, jag tog precis en tupplur.

Did you just wake up? Well, sort of, I just had a nap. 

