Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Strike could sink SAS, Covid test sales, passport pile up: find out what's going on in Sweden with the latest roundup

Published: 15 July 2022 08:40 CEST
Reactions outside Stockholm District Court after Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian prosecutor, was found guilty of murder. Source: TT

Covid-19 rapid test sales increase significantly 

Sales of Covid rapid tests have increased by nearly 200 percent over the past seven days compared to the same period in May, according to data released on Thursday by the state pharmacy, Apoteket.

Face mask sales have increased by approximately 70 percent, while hand sanitiser sales have increased by approximately 20 per cent.

Cases are rising for the fifth week in a row, according to a statement made on Thursday by the Swedish Public Health Agency (Folkhalsomyndigheten). It is anticipated that infection levels will rise in about half of Sweden’s counties.

The number of cases has increased over the past week from roughly 4,200 to almost 4,800.

The Swedish Public Health Agency believes that the rate of increase appears to be slowing down at the national level, factoring in cases that have been reported afterwards, with an increase of only 7 percent as opposed to 30 percent in prior weeks.

Swedish Vocab: förutse – anticipate

Passports pile up, awaiting collection

Earlier this year, there were issues with delayed passport processing and long wait times. Though the situation has improved, people all over the country are now doing the exact opposite—leaving their passports at police stations rather than picking them up.

Passports were stacked high at the police stations in Boden and Lule, according to P4 Norrbotten. The police have appealed to the public to collect their passports.

The passport office in Malmö has had the same problem and will try to solve it by being open on Sunday, July 17.

According to the police’s national media centre, the problem exists in several parts of the country to varying degrees.

On July 6, there were approximately 114,200 passports and 58,200 national identity cards distributed in 138 locations in Sweden that were not collected, Stefan Marcopoulos, press secretary at the national media centre, told TT.

A travel document that has not been picked up in three months is normally cancelled, and then the person who has not picked up their travel document must make a new application and pay a new application fee.

Swedish Vocab: försenad – anticipate

SAS says pilot strike in Scandinavia could sink the airline

The stoppage, which is now in its tenth day, has already cost roughly 1.0 to 1.3 billion Swedish kronor ($94 million to $123 million), the company said.

Negotiations between unions and management have so far failed to produce a solution. The airline said more than 2,500 flights have had to be cancelled already, affecting 270,000 passengers.

The pilots’ strike at Scandinavian airline SAS is costing between $9.0 and $12 million a day and threatens the survival of the already financially troubled company, SAS said on Thursday.

SAS, which employs nearly 7,000 people, mainly in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, is seeking to raise about 9.5 billion kronor in fresh capital.

The airline said it “had sufficient liquidity to meet its business obligations in the near term without accessing new forms of capital” but warned cash reserves “will erode very quickly in the face of a continuing pilot strike.” 

Negotiations, which mediators described as extremely complicated, were suspended last night at 1 a.m and will continue this morning at 10.

Swedish Vocab: skyldigheter – obligations

Swedish court sentences Iranian prison official to life for executions

In the first trial related to the mass executions, a Swedish court on Thursday handed a life sentence to former Iranian prison official Hamid Noury for crimes committed during a 1988 purge of dissidents.

Noury, 61, was convicted of a “serious crime against international law” and “murder,” the Stockholm district court said in a statement.”The sentence is life imprisonment.”

According to the court, Noury was an assistant prosecutor in a prison near Tehran at the time of the events.

The proceedings, which have been running since August 2021, have strained relations between Sweden and Iran, raising concerns about reprisals against Western prisoners held by the Islamic regime – two Swedish-Iranian citizens are on death row.

The case related to the killing of at least 5,000 prisoners across Iran, allegedly ordered by supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini.

The killings were to avenge attacks carried out by exiled opposition group the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980–88.

Swedish Vocab: fällande dom – conviction/sentence (legal)

Linde is hoping for a Turkish yes before the end of the year

The government hopes that the Turkish parliament will be able to ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s membership in the Nato military alliance by the end of the year.

On day one, Canada and Denmark ratified the accession, and numerous other nations followed suit. 

On Thursday night, the Latvian Parliament also unanimously supported the applications, with Slovenia doing so later that evening. Votes will be held soon in several other nations.

The United States, France, Belgium, Croatia, Hungary, and Lithuania are expected to vote in favour of membership. If so, it indicates that roughly two-thirds of the member states will soon ratify membership.

Foreign minister Ann Linde said, “We obviously cannot say with certainty because this is a fluid situation. It is difficult to say how long it will take for the last third, which includes Turkey. Among other things, many parliaments have summer breaks right

Swedish Vocab: ratificerat – ratified 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

SAS restarts union talks, Sweden's nuclear acceptance, Klarna plummets, and artificial cod reefs: find out what's going on in Sweden with the latest roundup

Published: 13 July 2022 08:09 CEST
SAS resumes talks with unions 

The Scandinavian airline SAS is due to resume talks with Swedish, Danish and Norwegian pilot unions at 10am in Stockholm at the offices of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise. 

Norway’s state mediator, Mats Ruland, was already in Stockholm on Tuesday afternoon, telling the country’s NTB newswire that he hoped that the two sides would be pragmatic and look for a solution. 

According to the aviation analyst Hans Jørgen Elnæs, a deal could be done in days. 

Swedish Vocab: lösningsorienterade  – solution-minded 

Sweden accepts essential role of nuclear weapons’ in Nato letter

Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT on Monday evening published a full copy of the letter Ann Linde, Sweden’s foreign minister, sent to Nato’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on July 5th, in which she formally confirmed her government’s “interest in receiving an invitation for Sweden to accede to the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949”. 

“Sweden accepts Nato’s approach to security and defence, including the essential role of nuclear weapons,” the letter, which can be read here in full, reads, adding that it “intends to participate fully in Nato’s military structure and collective defence planning processes, and is willing to commit forces and capabilities for the full range of Nato missions.” 

The clause will alarm those who were already uncomfortable with how Nato membership will clash with Sweden’s historical efforts to promote nuclear disarmament. 

As recently as 2019, Sweden launched the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, through which 16 non-nuclear nations sought, among other goals, to “diminish the role of nuclear weapons in security policies and doctrines”. 

Swedish vocab: nedrustning – disarmament 

Swedish tech giant Klarna plummets 85 percent

Klarna said the latest round of funding valued it at $6.7 billion, 85 percent less than a year earlier, as investor interest in fast-growing tech ventures that have yet to turn a profit falls dramatically.

The market sell-off was widespread and Klarna’s peers had also seen their valuations drop by 80 to 90 percent, the Swedish group said.

Klarna blamed its falling valuation on “the worst set of circumstances to afflict stock markets since World War II,” pointing to high inflation, rising interest rates, lingering effects of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and “the dislocations caused by the war in Ukraine.”

The company had already seen the worsening economic situation impact its business and in late May, Klarna announced it was cutting its 7,000-strong workforce by around 10 percent.

Swedish vocab: värdering – valuation

Avian flu suspected in mass Swedish bird death

Hundreds of dead birds have been reported to the Swedish Veterinary Institute during the summer.

“We suspect that it is due to bird flu”, said Caroline Bröjer, deputy state veterinarian at the SVA (National Veterinary Institute).

Several media outlets have reported dead birds found in Sweden and Norway, mainly along the coasts. The Dagens Nyheter newspaper reported that SVA had received ten times more reports of dead birds last week than during the same period last year.

To date, more than 500 gannet seabirds have been reported dead or sick to SVA. About 20 grey geese and Canada geese have also been reported dead. 

Authorities suspect that the gannets come from bird colonies in Great Britain.

Several birds have been tested and shown positive for bird flu, but according to Bröjer, the risk is small that the flu will spread from the gannets to domestic birds because they mostly stay along the coasts, and the risk of people being infected exists but is very small.

Swedish Vocab: inhemsk – domestic

Artificial reefs could improve dwindling cod stocks

There are now 90 percent fewer cod in the Kattegat than there were in 1990, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Artificial reefs will help the cod in the Kattegat to recover.

Overfishing, increased lack of oxygen, and loss of habitat have meant that the cod stock is now “alarmingly low”, according to a press release from the energy company Ørsted and WWF Denmark.

When the offshore wind farm Anholt with 111 wind turbines was built in the Danish part of the Kattegat in 2013, 24 rock reefs were also placed within the park’s area.

The reefs, now teeming with life, are joined with an additional 12 made with 3D technology. The artificial reefs are about one cubic metre in size and have cavities where juvenile cod can seek shelter and feed until they are large enough to swim out into deeper water.

Biologists believe the new reefs will positively affect Kattegat’s cod stock and improve biodiversity.

The Kattegat sea is on Sweden’s southwest coast and it stretches from the Kulla Peninsula in Skåne in the south to Marstrand in Bohuslän in the north.

Swedish Vocab: biologisk mångfald – biodiversity

