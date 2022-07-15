For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Strike could sink SAS, Covid test sales, passport pile up: find out what's going on in Sweden with the latest roundup
Published: 15 July 2022 08:40 CEST
Reactions outside Stockholm District Court after Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian prosecutor, was found guilty of murder. Source: TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
SAS restarts union talks, Sweden's nuclear acceptance, Klarna plummets, and artificial cod reefs: find out what's going on in Sweden with the latest roundup
Published: 13 July 2022 08:09 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments