Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Covid-19 rapid test sales increase significantly

Sales of Covid rapid tests have increased by nearly 200 percent over the past seven days compared to the same period in May, according to data released on Thursday by the state pharmacy, Apoteket.

Face mask sales have increased by approximately 70 percent, while hand sanitiser sales have increased by approximately 20 per cent.

Cases are rising for the fifth week in a row, according to a statement made on Thursday by the Swedish Public Health Agency (Folkhalsomyndigheten). It is anticipated that infection levels will rise in about half of Sweden’s counties.

The number of cases has increased over the past week from roughly 4,200 to almost 4,800.

The Swedish Public Health Agency believes that the rate of increase appears to be slowing down at the national level, factoring in cases that have been reported afterwards, with an increase of only 7 percent as opposed to 30 percent in prior weeks.

Swedish Vocab: förutse – anticipate

Passports pile up, awaiting collection

Earlier this year, there were issues with delayed passport processing and long wait times. Though the situation has improved, people all over the country are now doing the exact opposite—leaving their passports at police stations rather than picking them up.

Passports were stacked high at the police stations in Boden and Lule, according to P4 Norrbotten. The police have appealed to the public to collect their passports.

The passport office in Malmö has had the same problem and will try to solve it by being open on Sunday, July 17.

According to the police’s national media centre, the problem exists in several parts of the country to varying degrees.

On July 6, there were approximately 114,200 passports and 58,200 national identity cards distributed in 138 locations in Sweden that were not collected, Stefan Marcopoulos, press secretary at the national media centre, told TT.

A travel document that has not been picked up in three months is normally cancelled, and then the person who has not picked up their travel document must make a new application and pay a new application fee.

Swedish Vocab: försenad – anticipate

SAS says pilot strike in Scandinavia could sink the airline

The stoppage, which is now in its tenth day, has already cost roughly 1.0 to 1.3 billion Swedish kronor ($94 million to $123 million), the company said.

Negotiations between unions and management have so far failed to produce a solution. The airline said more than 2,500 flights have had to be cancelled already, affecting 270,000 passengers.

The pilots’ strike at Scandinavian airline SAS is costing between $9.0 and $12 million a day and threatens the survival of the already financially troubled company, SAS said on Thursday.

SAS, which employs nearly 7,000 people, mainly in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, is seeking to raise about 9.5 billion kronor in fresh capital.

The airline said it “had sufficient liquidity to meet its business obligations in the near term without accessing new forms of capital” but warned cash reserves “will erode very quickly in the face of a continuing pilot strike.”

Negotiations, which mediators described as extremely complicated, were suspended last night at 1 a.m and will continue this morning at 10.

Swedish Vocab: skyldigheter – obligations

Swedish court sentences Iranian prison official to life for executions

In the first trial related to the mass executions, a Swedish court on Thursday handed a life sentence to former Iranian prison official Hamid Noury for crimes committed during a 1988 purge of dissidents.

Noury, 61, was convicted of a “serious crime against international law” and “murder,” the Stockholm district court said in a statement.”The sentence is life imprisonment.”

According to the court, Noury was an assistant prosecutor in a prison near Tehran at the time of the events.

The proceedings, which have been running since August 2021, have strained relations between Sweden and Iran, raising concerns about reprisals against Western prisoners held by the Islamic regime – two Swedish-Iranian citizens are on death row.

The case related to the killing of at least 5,000 prisoners across Iran, allegedly ordered by supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini.

The killings were to avenge attacks carried out by exiled opposition group the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980–88.

Swedish Vocab: fällande dom – conviction/sentence (legal)

Linde is hoping for a Turkish yes before the end of the year

The government hopes that the Turkish parliament will be able to ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s membership in the Nato military alliance by the end of the year.

On day one, Canada and Denmark ratified the accession, and numerous other nations followed suit.

On Thursday night, the Latvian Parliament also unanimously supported the applications, with Slovenia doing so later that evening. Votes will be held soon in several other nations.

The United States, France, Belgium, Croatia, Hungary, and Lithuania are expected to vote in favour of membership. If so, it indicates that roughly two-thirds of the member states will soon ratify membership.

Foreign minister Ann Linde said, “We obviously cannot say with certainty because this is a fluid situation. It is difficult to say how long it will take for the last third, which includes Turkey. Among other things, many parliaments have summer breaks right

Swedish Vocab: ratificerat – ratified