Are these the 50 most ‘Swedish’ things in existence? (part one)
Quick-cook macaroni and ketchup, always knowing the week number, Queuing tickets, and soaking in every tiny ray of sun in spring: These are some of the objects, foods, and behaviours our readers (and other foreigners) consider the most Swedish in existence.
Published: 18 July 2022 17:08 CEST
Queuing tickets at a primary health care centre in Stockholm. For many this queuing system is quintessentially Swedish. Photo: Gunnar Lundmark/SvD/TT
EXPLAINED: What happens when a foreigner gets arrested in Sweden?
It’s a situation nobody ever wants to be in, but what happens if you’re arrested in Sweden? What should you do, and what are your rights?
Published: 25 May 2022 19:00 CEST
