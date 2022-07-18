Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LIVING IN SWEDEN

Are these the 50 most ‘Swedish’ things in existence? (part one)

Quick-cook macaroni and ketchup, always knowing the week number, Queuing tickets, and soaking in every tiny ray of sun in spring: These are some of the objects, foods, and behaviours our readers (and other foreigners) consider the most Swedish in existence.

Published: 18 July 2022 17:08 CEST
Are these the 50 most ‘Swedish’ things in existence? (part one)
Queuing tickets at a primary health care centre in Stockholm. For many this queuing system is quintessentially Swedish. Photo: Gunnar Lundmark/SvD/TT

You don’t have to be living in Sweden long before you start puzzling at some of the things that pass for normal, so, half in jest we asked The Local’s readers for what they think are the most “Swedish” things in existence.

We got so many responses that we’ve divided are article into two parts. This is the first, which covers the most Swedish objects in existence and the most Swedish clothes. 

Enjoy!  

The nummerlapp, the bit of paper with a number on it you get queueing in Swedish shops, was quite rightly brought up several times. Few things better symbolise the Swedish love of queuing and also the wish to avoid unnecessary interaction with strangers. One foreigner described their bewilderment at being forced to present a nummerlapp even when they were the only person in the shop

I’d also argue that the change machines which allow shops assistants to give you your change without any human interaction are also a very Swedish part of the retail system (although presumably they will soon disappear along with cash). 

The ostskyvel, the cheese slicer which takes pride of place at every Swedish breakfast table, got several mentions. (Although I’m afraid it’s actually Norwegian. Sorry, Sweden.) 

Wooden butter knives are perhaps second only to the ostskyvel, (although woe betides the foreigner who keeps it on their own plate). 

I’d also propose the provsticka, the testing spike Swedes use to get the perfect softness to their potatoes, which somehow sums up the Swedish love of doing even the simplest things properly. 

Wooden butter knives got several mentons Leif R Jansson / SCANPIX / Kod 10020

The Kånken backpack from the outdoor clothing company Fjällräven. “National backpack, it is like they handed over everyone for free,” says one reader. 

Kubb, a game a bit like skittles or boules but with players throwing rounded sticks rather than balls, was mentioned as peculiarly Swedish. It certainly doesn’t exist to the same extent anywhere else, although apparently it only really took off in Sweden in the 1980s and 1990s when sets began to be sold commercially.  

The passive-aggressive laundry note was also named, summing up as it does the importance Swedes put on everyone following the rules of behaviour which make the communal sharing of facilities work so well in the country, and also their discomfort at confronting those that do not do so face-to-face. Perhaps the Swedish tvättstuga, or laundry room, should also be on the list. 

A house in Alvesta with falu rödfärg paint. Photo: Emma-Sofia Olsson / SvD/TT

Falu red paint, or falu rödfärg, rightly got a mention, as in much of the Swedish countryside there appears to be an unofficial ban on painting your house any other colour (which in itself says a lot about Swedish conformity). 

Ikea blue bags (which are actually called Frakta, apparently) are essential to almost any operation done by Swedes, from doing the laundry, to having a picnic, to taking a trip to the summer stuga. Everything just gets stuffed into these brilliant and sturdy bags. 

One respondent suggested flags and real candles on the Christmas tree. It’s not something we’ve ever witnessed, but it’s odd enough to go in. 

Another proposed saunas, while worrying that they aren’t actually Swedish. But the bastu certainly is, and a lot of people have them in their houses (although this phenomenon may have peaked in the 1990s, as many of the home saunas I know of are broken and used for storage).

There aren’t that many activities that are more Swedish than leaping from a sauna into a lake or the sea, however. I’d add bryggor, the pontoons that you get at so many Swedish lakes and islands, which are what you leap from.

Classic 1950s American cars are clearly American, not Swedish. But they are enough of a feature of rural culture here to get a mention. 

Fika, the Swedish cake and coffee ritual, got put forward several times. Fika is normally built into the daily calendar with the same seriousness as a business meeting, and is crucial to getting to know colleagues and making time for catching up with friends. 

Coffee has shot up in pice by 30 percent in Sweden over the past 12 months.

Coffee has shot up in price by 30 percent in Sweden over the past 12 months. Photo: Helena Wahlman/Imagebank Sweden

One person named super-easy bureaucracy, and it is certainly the case that dealing with the Swedish Tax Agency in Sweden feels almost pleasant for those who’ve waited on the phone for hours to get information from the British or US equivalents. 

Another mentioned 6-effing-weeks-of-vacation, which it has to be said is a definite draw to Swedish life, at least compared to the US, where many are lucky if they get two. 

THE MOST SWEDISH CLOTHES

Uncoloured clothes were suggested by one respondent, and a lack of colour certainly sums up the most common Swedish style. Check out the catalogue for a very Swedish brand like Arket, Acne, Nudie, or Tiger, and you’ll see a lot of clothes in cream, beige, white, black, or brown. Not a primary colour in sight. 

For women, one person claimed chunky white trainers worn with short dresses or cut off trousers as a very Swedish style, another long, calf or ankle-length cardigans with rolled-up sleeves

One person brought up Capri trousers on men, and we would agree that Swedish men do seem to have a predilection for showing off their ankles, either with trousers that are a bit too short, or with knee-length shorts. 

Another reader mentioned North Face jackets, although, at least in Malmö, I’d argue the Fjällräven Greenland is the go-to uniform. 

Blundstone boots (actually Australian) also got a mention, and it’s certainly the case that Chelsea-style elasticated boots are common. 

It’s almost certain in a list like this, that we missed some of even more Swedish things out. Is there anything else that should be here? Please tell us in the comments below. 

In tomorrow’s edition, we have most Swedish food and most Swedish habits

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

CRIME

EXPLAINED: What happens when a foreigner gets arrested in Sweden?

It’s a situation nobody ever wants to be in, but what happens if you’re arrested in Sweden? What should you do, and what are your rights?

Published: 25 May 2022 19:00 CEST
EXPLAINED: What happens when a foreigner gets arrested in Sweden?

Most of the people who come to Sweden to work, join a Swedish partner, or start a new life are law-abiding folk. Hardly anyone comes with the intention of breaking the law.  But from time to time, due to an accident of fortune or poor decision-making, foreigners end up on the wrong end of the law. 

Pray it never happens but if you are arrested in Sweden, what are your rights? What happens next, and who can help you? 

Whether it’s a traffic accident, misunderstanding, or murder charge, Swedish law follows certain processes upon arrest. 

The first stages 

The first stage of a police investigation is the anmälan, or report. Anyone can report you for committing a crime, regardless of whether they are the victim. The tax agency, for instance, can report you for fraud. If the police catch you doing something illegal, the officer can file a report themselves. 

After the report is registered, someone is appointed to lead the preliminary investigation — a so-called förundersökningsledare or “investigation leader”. The förundersökningsledare can be either a police officer or a prosecutor, depending on how serious the crime is. 

The förundersökningsledare then decides if there is sufficient reason to suspect that you have committed a crime.

There are two grades of suspicion. The lowest level is skäligen misstänkt or “reasonable suspicion”, which means that there are “circumstances which with a certain strength indicate that you have committed the act.  The next level up is på sannolika skäl, or “on probable cause”, that you have committed the act. 

When can you get arrested? 

If the förundersökningsledare has declared you a suspect, a police officer might be sent to arrest you. A police officer can also arrest you on their own initiative if they think that there is a reasonable suspicion that a crime has been committed. 

All it takes to arrest someone in Sweden is for the officer to say “du är gripen“, meaning “you are under arrest”. If you resist,  the officer is permitted to employ as much violence as necessary to get you to the police station. 

If a member of the public observes you committing a crime serious enough to warrant a prison sentence, they are also allowed to arrest you, either while you are committing the crime or fleeing the scene. A member of the public is also allowed to arrest anyone wanted by the police for a crime. 

Not everyone suspected of committing a crime is necessarily arrested. If there is no danger to the public, no risk of you tampering with evidence, and no risk that you might flee, then police can decide to leave you free until you are asked to appear for interview or in court. 

When you are arrested, police will search you for any weapons, drugs or suspicious goods, and may take your telephone if it could contain evidence of a crime, but they will otherwise leave you with your belongings. 

What happens after your arrest? 

If you have been arrested by a police officer who had a reasonable suspicion that you have committed a crime, you need to have a formal interview or förhör at the police station as soon as possible. Police may also interview the person who reported you, your alleged victim (the målsägande, which literally means “case owner”), and any witnesses. 

You can only be held at the police station for a maximum of 12 hours before a prosecutor decides whether there is sufficient reason for you to be anhållan, or “held”.  If they decide there is not, then you need to be released. 

If you are held, then you are taken to a cell, where you can be held for a maximum of three days, before which the prosecutor needs to either release you or request that you be häktad, or placed in pre-trial custody. 

When the decision is made to “hold” you, your personal belongings — phone, wallet, keys, etc — are taken from you and stored.

To be placed in pre-trial custody, you have to have committed a crime that can potentially lead to at least one year in prison. The prosecutor must also demonstrate that there is a risk you will tamper with the evidence or flee.

The decision to hold someone in pre-trial custody needs to be made by a judge at a so-called häktningsförhandling, or “detention hearing”. Unlike a full trial, this hearing is decided by a single judge. 

When can you get a defence lawyer? 

You can ask for a defence lawyer as soon as you are arrested. You can request one by name, or request a specific law firm, or, if you don’t know of any specific defence lawyers, just ask the court to appoint one for you. The court can normally contact the lawyer within a few hours, meaning you should ideally have a defence lawyer with you in your first police interview. 

When can you contact your embassy or family? 

The Swedish authorities are legally obliged to inform national embassies of the arrest of one of their citizens, and will normally do so themselves automatically, according to the British Embassy’s guideIf they do not do so, you can request that they do. 

You can ask the police at any time if you want to make a telephone call, but unlike in the UK or US, you have no right to make a phone call. It is up to the discretion of the prosecutor whether to allow you one, and very often they deny it. 

Most embassies have an urgent number people who are arrested can call. The UK’s line is +46 (0) 8 671 30 00 / +44 1908 51 6666, France’s is 0851992349, Germany’s is +46708529420. 

In practice, it is much better to ask your defence lawyer to contact your embassy, or to request that you can make a phone call. 

Friends and relatives of people who have been arrested can also contact their embassy for them, so that the embassy can find out where they are being held and any details of the suspicions against them. 

What can your embassy do? 

Most European embassies will work with defence lawyers to ensure that their citizens are treated well. 

“The Embassy provides impartial, non-judgemental assistance to British citizens who have been arrested or are in jail in Sweden,” a UK embassy spokesperson told The Local. We aim to make sure they are treated properly in line with Swedish regulations, and no less favourably than other prisoners.”

The first stage of this is a consular visit, which most European embassies generally aim to make within about 24 hours of being notified of your arrest. 

If you request it, your embassy will normally be able to inform your next-of-kin in your home country of your arrest. 

Unless you request otherwise, most embassies will also keep the fact that you have been detained and what the charges are confidential. 

How long can I be held before my trial? 

Perhaps the most criticised aspect of the Swedish justice system is the length that suspects can be held in pretrial detention, while the police and prosecutor carry out their investigations. The system has been criticised by the  United Nations Committee Against Torture, the Council of Europe.

The only limit is that Sweden’s Supreme Court has held that the detention must be reasonably proportional in relation to what may be gained from it (NJA 2015 s. 261) and the injury to the defendant.

In theory, there is no limit to the length of time a suspect can be held in pre-trial detention, so long as the custody is extended by a judge every 14 days. So far the record is a little over four years or being held without trial, and suspects are frequently held for over a year before a court rules on their case. 

There is no bail system in Sweden. 

What restrictions can I be under while in pre-trial detention? 

Prosecutors in Sweden often impose restrictions on those in pre-trial detention on the grounds that otherwise the defendant might change their story or tamper with the evidence. Critics often accuse police of imposing excessive restrictions to break suspects, pushing them to give details of the crime to reduce the time until their trial. 

Restrictions might include stopping suspects from being able to: 

  • receive or send letters without them first being inspected by the prosecutor
  • receive visits without special permission from the prosecutor
  • receive or make phone calls without special permission from the prosecutor
  • watch TV, listen to the radio and read newspapers
  • interact with other inmates

You always have the right to contact your lawyer, a member of consular staff (in special circumstances you may be allowed contact with family). You can also see a priest or other representative of a religious order.  

When will I go to trial? 

When the prosecutor has amassed enough evidence that they feel that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute, they will issue an åtal, or prosecution document, after which the court will set a date for the trial. 

Prosecutors will only do this if they judge that there is tillräckliga skäl för att väcka åtal, “sufficient cause for laying charges”. If they do not, the will end the investigation without laying charges, at which point you must be released. 

SHOW COMMENTS