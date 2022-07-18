For members
Five of the best spots in Sweden for a naked swim
As temperatures soar in Sweden this week, even the thought of wearing a swimsuit might seem a bit much. If you feel the need to expose a little more skin to the elements, here are some of Sweden's best nude beaches.
Published: 18 July 2022 12:21 CEST
The sign at Ågesta naturist beach in Stockholm Photo: Pontus Lundahl /TT
How to find Sweden’s cleanest and best beaches in the summer of 2022
The next few days are forecast to see some of the sunniest weather of the summer in Sweden. Here's how to find the country's cleanest and best beaches.
Published: 13 July 2022 09:34 CEST
Updated: 13 July 2022 11:47 CEST
