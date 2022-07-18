Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

H&M

Swedish clothes giant H&M to wind down Russian business

Swedish fashion retailer H&M said on Monday it had decided to wind down operations in Russia, after pausing all sales there in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 18 July 2022 18:18 CEST
Swedish clothes giant H&M to wind down Russian business
A woman walks past the closed H&M in March 2022. Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP)

The company cited “current operational challenges and an unpredictable future” as the basis for the decision.

“After careful consideration, we see it as impossible given the current situation to continue our business in Russia,” H&M Group CEO Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened about the impact this will have on our colleagues and very grateful for all their hard work and dedication,” she added.

H&M, which has about 6,000 employees in Russia and has operated in the country since 2009, said it would reopen stores in Russia “for a limited period of time to sell remaining inventory” as part of the exit process.

It said the entire wind-down was expected to cost the group around 2.0 billion Swedish kronor ($192 million), of which around 1.0 billion would have
a cash flow impact.

“The full amount will be included as one-time costs in the results for the third quarter 2022,” the company said.

Despite stopping sales in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, H&M’s sales surged 17 percent to 54.5 billion between March and May compared to the same period a year earlier, while net profit soared by 33 percent to 3.7 billion.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine triggered unprecedented sanctions and an exodus of foreign corporations, including Starbucks and McDonalds, and several large Nordic companies.

In June, furniture giant Ikea said it would “scale down” its activities in Russia and Belarus. They had been suspended since early March.

Swedish network equipment maker Ericsson announced in April it would suspend all Russian operations “indefinitely”, while truck maker Volvo has
stopped sales and halted production at its Kaluga plant.

Denmark’s Lego, the world’s largest toymaker, announced earlier in July that it would “indefinitely cease commercial operations” in Russia, ending its
partnership with the retail group that operated 81 stores on the brand’s behalf.

In early May, Russia placed Lego products on a list of goods that could be imported without the agreement of the intellectual property owner, in order to
bypass restrictions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine.

Among the list published by the industry and commerce ministry were Apple and Samsung smartphones, major car brands, game consoles and spare parts used in various industries.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BUSINESS

Valuation of Swedish tech giant Klarna plummets 85 percent

Swedish payment solutions provider Klarna said Monday it has raised $800 million in new financing, but its market valuation has fallen by 85 percent from the $46-billion price tag it commanded a year ago.

Published: 12 July 2022 12:26 CEST
Valuation of Swedish tech giant Klarna plummets 85 percent

Klarna said the latest round of funding valued it at $6.7 billion, 85 percent less than a year earlier, as investor interest in fast-growing tech
ventures that have yet to turn a profit falls dramatically.

The market sell-off was widespread and Klarna’s peers had also seen their valuations drop by 80 to 90 percent, the Swedish group said.

“Klarna has not been immune to the significant downdrafts of fintech stock in public markets,” it said.

The $800 million raised in fresh funding will “primarily be used to expand Klarna’s leading market position in the United States,” it said.

Klarna blamed its falling valuation on “the worst set of circumstances to afflict stock markets since World War II,” pointing to high inflation, rising
interest rates, lingering effects of the pandemic, supply chains disruptions and “the dislocations caused by the war in Ukraine.”

The company had already seen the worsening economic situation impact its business and in late May, Klarna announced it was cutting its 7,000-strong
workforce by around 10 percent.

Launched in 2005, Klarna has established itself as one of Sweden’s most successful startups, offering businesses online payment solutions and
consumers easy payment options.

According to Klarna, it has 147 million active consumers across more than 400,000 merchants in 45 countries.

SHOW COMMENTS