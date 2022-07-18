Read news from:
Austria
RESIDENCY PERMITS

TEST: Is your Swedish good enough for permanent residency?

To become a permanent resident of Sweden, you may soon need to prove your language skills. Are yours up to the task?

Published: 18 July 2022 14:01 CEST
TEST: Is your Swedish good enough for permanent residency?
Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT/Scanpix

The Swedish government’s proposal that applicants for permanent residency have to pass a language test is almost certain to get through parliament. it has a big majority). 

So it might be time to sign up for SFI (Swedish for Immigrants) classes – that is, if you haven’t already. 

READ ALSO: What do we know about Swedish language tests for residence permits 

What level of Swedish will you need for permanent residency? 

The government is proposing that applicants prove they have Swedish up to the equivalent of level C, the third of the four levels of SFI. 

This is a fairly advanced level of Swedish, well beyond the simple nej, tack, (“no, thanks”) you might need when asked if you want a receipt at the supermarket, or the en kardemummabulle och en latte (“a cardamom bun and a latte”) you might need when ordering a fika.

It is unclear when this requirement will come into force, but the proposal is still in its inquiry, or utredning, stage, which will end in May 2023, so you have some time to brush up on your skills. 

What is SFI level C?

To pass level C, SFI students are tested on their reading, writing, speaking, and listening abilities in Swedish.

In the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) scale, SFI level C is equivalent to level A2. This means people who have attained this level can understand the basics of the language, and have a good grasp of the vocabulary and grammar that helps them navigate everyday life, including communicating biographical information and carrying out simple tasks like going shopping or explaining what a day at work looks like.

The test itself

SFI national tests – or nationella prov – are administered by the adult education centres that offer SFI courses. At level C, the test can be administered in one go or over several days, at the discretion of the teacher.

In the listening section, you will listen to and answer questions about five different pieces of audio.

In the reading section, you will read and answer questions about a text that is provided to you. At level C, this will include a longer article.

In the writing section, you will write a simple text – like a letter to a friend – to demonstrate that you can tailor your writing to the occasion.

In the two-part speaking section, you will have a solo oral examination, and be asked to have a conversation with a fellow student.

The questions in the following sections are from test samples provided by Skolverket.

Listening

The audio clip on which these questions are based can be found here, and is about information provided by the answering machine at a hostel.

Listen to the clip. If you can’t make out much of it, you probably need to do some more study if you’re going to be able to pass the language test for permanent residency when it eventually comes into force. 

Here is the explanation of the task: 

Du får höra en telefonsvarare på ett vandrarhem. Den informerar om priser och om när det finns lediga rum. Lyssna på telefonsvararen och svara på frågorna.

Läs först igenom uppgiften.

A. På vilken knapp ska man trycka om man vill veta vad det kostar att bo på vandrarhemmet?

Did you understand that? If so, then try choosing which is the right answer below. 

□ 3 
□ 4
□ 5
□ 9

B. Hur mycket kostar det för en vuxen att bo en natt i dubbelrum?
□ 125
□ 175
□ 280

Reading

In this excerpt, test-takers are asked to interpret the following table about which subjects high school students think are fun and which are important, and answer the questions below.

I en undersökning har gymnasieelever fått svara på frågor om vilka ämnen de tycker är roliga och vilka de tycker är viktiga. Resultatet av undersökningen redovisas i ett diagram.

Svara på frågorna med hjälp av diagrammet.

A. Vilket ämne tycker eleverna är roligast?
B. Vilket ämne tycker de är minst viktigt?
C. Vilka två ämnen tycker de är precis lika roliga?

Did that make any sense? If so look at the chart below to find the answers. 

A screenshot from the sample test on the website of the Swedish National Agency for Education. Photo: Swedish National Agency for Education

Writing

In this prompt, you are asked to write a letter to a friend about a recent trip. It suggests telling them about where you stayed, what you did, and what you liked and disliked about the trip. You are asked to pay attention to how you start and end the letter.

Skriv ett brev till en vän och berätta om en resa du har gjort.

Du kan till exempel
• berätta om vart du reste.
• berätta om vad du gjorde.
• berätta om vad du tyckte var bra och vad du inte tyckte var bra med resan.

Tänk på hur du börjar och slutar brevet.

Can you understand the instructions at least? Now you need to show off your letter-writing skills. 

Speaking

In the solo portion of this section, you are asked to talk about an everyday topic based on something you have experienced – like a recent trip, or a party you attended. You are asked to speak for 5-7 minutes, and you may take some time to plan out your thoughts before starting.

The teacher holding the exam will say to you: 

Du ska få berätta om en något du varit med om.
Du ska prata i 5-7 minuter.
Om du vill kan du ta en liten stund och planera vad du ska säga innan du börjar prata.

In the paired portion of this section, you are given a topic – like what is most important in school – and asked to have a 10-minute conversation about the topic. It should be a discussion, with both participants speaking for an equal period of time, and you will have access to some prompts in a “prompt card” to keep the conversation going.

The teacher leading the test will say to you something like: 

Ni ska prata med varandra om vad ni tycker är viktigt.
Ni ska prata i cirka 10 minuter.
Det är viktigt att ni lyssnar på varandra, ställer frågor till varandra och frågar varandra om ni inte förstår.
Tänk på att ni båda talar ungefär lika mycket.
Jag kommer inte att vara med och prata utan bara lyssna, det är ni som ska diskutera med varandra.

Till hjälp får ni den här tankekartan (lägg den på bordet) på den finns några punkter som ni kan diskutera, ni måste inte prata om alla men ni kan använda dem som stöd under diskussionen (gå igenom tankakartan snabbt).
Frågetecknet betyder att det också kan finnas många andra saker som är viktiga, som inte finns med på tankekartan.
Okej, då kan ni börja prata med varandra!

IMMIGRATION

EXPLAINED: What are the main obstacles to finding a job when moving to an EU country?

Moving to another country is never easy, as it requires going through cultural changes and administrative formalities. It can be even more complicated when looking for a job.

Published: 4 July 2022 15:49 CEST
EXPLAINED: What are the main obstacles to finding a job when moving to an EU country?

According to new data released by the EU statistical office, Eurostat, the knowledge of the national language and the recognition of professional qualifications are the two most common obstacles experienced by foreign-born people in finding a ‘suitable’ job in countries of the European Union.

Overall, about a quarter of people born outside the EU who had experience in working or looking for work in the bloc reported some difficulties getting a ‘suitable’ job for level of education (without considering the field of expertise or previous experience).

The Eurostat analysis shows that the situation is better for EU citizens moving within the bloc. But there are major differences depending on countries and gender.

Life can be more difficult for women

In 2021, 13.2 percent of men and 20.3 percent of women born in another European Union country reported obstacles in getting a suitable job in the EU place of residence.

These proportions however increase to 20.9 percent for men and 27.3 percent for women born in a non-EU country with a high level of development (based on the United Nations’ Human Development Index) and 31.1 percent for men and 35.7 percent for women from non-EU countries with a low or medium level of development.

Finland (42.9 percent), Sweden (41.7 percent), Luxembourg (34.6 percent) and France (32.1 percent) are the countries with the highest shares of people born outside the EU reporting problems. Norway, which is not part of the bloc, has an even higher percentage, 45.2, and Switzerland 34.3 percent.

In contrast, Cyprus (11.2 percent), Malta (10.9 percent), Slovenia (10.2 percent), Latvia (10 percent) and Lithuania (6.7 percent) have the lowest proportion of people born outside the EU reporting difficulties.

Lack of language skills

The lack of skills in the national language is most commonly cited as a hurdle, and it is even more problematic for women.

This issue was reported by 4.2 percent of men born in another EU country, 5.3 percent of those born in a developed country outside the EU and 9.7 percent of those from a non-EU country with a middle or low level of development. The corresponding shares for women, however, were 5.6, 6.7 and 10.5 percent respectively.

The countries where language skills were more likely to be reported by non-EU citizens as an obstacle in getting a relevant job were Finland (22.8 percent), Luxembourg (14.7 percent) and Sweden (13.1 percent).

As regards other countries covered by The Local, the percentage of non-EU citizens citing the language as a problem was 12.4 percent in Austria, 10.2 percent in Denmark, 7.8 percent in France, 5.1 percent in Italy, 2.7 percent in Spain, 11.1 percent on Norway and 10.1 percent in Switzerland. Data is not available for Germany.

Portugal (77.4 percent), Croatia (68.8 percent), Hungary (58.8 percent) and Spain (58.4 percent) have the highest share of people from outside the EU already speaking the language as a mother tongue before arriving, while more than 70 percent of non-EU citizens residing in Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg and Norway said they had participated in language courses after arrival.

Lisbon Portugal

Portugal has the highest share of people from outside the EU already speaking the language as a mother tongue before arriving. (Photo by Aayush Gupta on Unsplash)

Recognition of qualifications

Another hurdle on the way to a relevant job in EU countries is the lack of recognition of a formal qualification obtained abroad. This issue was reported by 2 percent of men and 3.8 percent of women born in another EU country. It was also mentioned by 3.3 percent of men and 5.9 percent of women born in a developed country outside the EU, and 4.8 percent of men and 4.6 percent of women born in a less developed non-EU country.

Eurostat says this reflects an “unofficial distrust” among employers of qualification obtained abroad and the “low official validation of foreign education”.

The lack of availability of a suitable job was another factor mentioned in the survey. In Croatia, Portugal and Hungary, this was the main obstacle to getting an adequate position.

This issue concerned 3.3 percent of men and 4.5 percent of women born in another EU country, 4.2 percent of men and 5 percent of women born in a developed non-EU country It also worried 3.9 percent of men and 5.1 percent of women born in a less developed non-EU country.

Restricted right to work due to citizenship or residence permits, as well as plain discrimination on the grounds of origin were also cited as problems.

Discrimination was mostly reported by people born in a less developed non-EU country (3.1 percent for men and 3.3 percent for women) compared to people born in highly developed non-EU countries (1.9 percent for men and 2.2 percent for women).

Citizenship and residence permits issues are unusual for people from within the EU. For people from outside the EU, this is the only area where women seem to have fewer problems than men: 1.6 percent of women from developed non-EU countries reported this issue, against 2.1 percent of men, with the share increasing to 2.8 and 3.3 percent respectively for women and men from less developed non-EU states.

The article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK.

