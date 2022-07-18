Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

SAS talks, vaccine compensation, 112 outage, and hotter days ahead: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 18 July 2022 08:04 CEST
People swimming at Ängby Camping outside Stockholm. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Signs of imminent agreement as Scandinavian airline SAS and pilots pause talks 

Scandinavian airline SAS and pilots unions paused talks to get some sleep on Sunday night, but one aviation analyst believes the parties may be close to reaching an agreement to end the pilots strike, which entered its 14th day on Sunday.

“When you negotiate as intensively as the parties are now, you must expect that you start to approach a result,” said Sydbank aviation analyst Jacob Pedersen, Danish newswire Ritzau reported.

Previously, negotiations were put on hold at night and resumed the following day, but this time, the parties saw reason to continue negotiations overnight and into Sunday morning.

This indicated that an agreement could be imminent, Pedersen said, although he said he could not predict a timeline for this.

Swedish Vocab: att ta en paus – to take a break

Sweden’s 112 emergency services line facing problems 

There have been long waiting times for those who call Sweden’s 112 emergency services number since Sunday night, with SAS Alarm, which runs the service, holding crisis meetings on Monday morning.  

“We still don’t know what this is about, but we hope to have some more clarity after the meeting,” Staffan Ekengren, the company’s press officer, told TT at 7am. “The emergency 112 number is working, but because of the outage if can take a long time to get an answer.” 

Swedish vocab: en (drift)störning – an outage 

So far only 2,661 Swedes have claimed damages for Covid-19 vaccines 

According to The Swedish Pharmaceutical Insurer, some 2,661 patients have sought compensation for adverse effects from a Covid-19 vaccine, of whom 155 have had their application accepted. 

The Swedish Pharmaceutical Insurer, Läkemedelsförsäkringen, is one of the ways patients in Sweden can receive compensation for adverse effects of medication. 

“It’s a very diffuse pattern, there’s no sign of what we might call serial damage,” the insurer’s chief executive, told Robert Ström. 

By the end of January, the insurer had investigated 928 applications, of which most were based on fever and headaches. 

Swedish Vocab: biverkningar – side effects

Summer heat to return to Sweden this week 

After a week when temperatures have hovered around a cool 20C, Sweden will see summer temperatures creep up towards 30C in the coming days, state weather forecaster SMHI has said. 

“From Tuesday, we’ll see warmer air shifting up over the southern parts of the country, with Götaland (sourthern Sweden) and Svealand (Central Sweden), seeing temperatures on land of around 25C and in local areas up to 27C,” said Linus Karlsson, a meteorologist for SMHI. 

Swedish vocab: svalare – cooler

Chinese media: Sweden is being conned into joining Nato

A new report from the Swedish Institute of International Affairs has shown how Chinese media are portraying Sweden as being conned into joining Nato by a US influence campaign. 

“They are saying that a lot of things in the say the decision is being taken do not follow the way Sweden usually takes decisions on this sort of issue, and that it is not founded in democracy,” the report’s author Hillevi Pårup told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper. “I don’t think that the intensified reporting in the media is because China is surprised that Sweden wants to join Nato, they are writing this rather because it fits the Chinese narrative on Nato.” 

Swedish vocab: att luras – to be conned/deceived 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

More ID checks for foreigners, SAS shares plummet and MPs pose with Kurdish terror group flag. Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 6 July 2022 08:47 CEST
SAS shares plummet in Stockholm after US bankruptcy proceedings 

Shares in the troubled Scandinavian airline SAS fell 10 percent in Stockholm after it announced that it would start bankruptcy proceedings in the US. 

“We simply need to do much more and do it much faster,” SAS chairman Carsten Dilling told a press conference where he  defended what he called “a well thought-through decision.”

In the US, Chapter 11 is a mechanism allowing a company to restructure its debts under court supervision while continuing to operate.

The move was made in order “to proceed with the implementation of key elements” of its business transformation plan, the troubled carrier, which employs nearly 7,000 people, said in a statement.

Swedish vocab: ett rekonstruktionsförfarande – a reconstruction process

Sweden to boost stop-and-search of immigrants in Sweden 
 
Sweden’s police and coastguards are to be given powers to search people for passports and other ID if they refuse to voluntarily help verify that they have the right to live or work in Sweden. 
 
“The ability to carry out body searches is critical if we are going to be able to identify foreigners who do not voluntarily agree to demonstrate that they have the right to be in the country,” she said. 
 
– Möjlighet till kroppsvisitering är avgörande för att kunna identifiera en utlänning som inte frivilligt medverkar till att klarlägga om han eller hon har rätt att vistas i landet. Givetvis kommer det att krävas en grundad misstanke för att visitera människor, säger Andersson.

Swedish vocab: kroppsvisitering – a physical body search  

Nato begins ratification process for Swedish membership 

Nato on Tuesday kicked off momentous accession procedures for Sweden and Finland, aiming to expand the military alliance to 32 countries in reaction to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

But the alliance has no current plans to send troops to Sweden and Finland once they complete the membership process
, the defensive alliance’s deputy chief told AFP on Tuesday.

“We don’t plan to have an additional presence in either country, they have formidable national forces. They’re capable of defending themselves,” Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said in a telephone interview.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that “if military contingents and military infrastructure were deployed there, we would be obliged to respond symmetrically and raise the same threats for those territories where threats have arisen for us”.

Geoana said that “we don’t plan to have Nato bases in these two countries, because they have a very high level of military and strategic maturity”.

After the accession process was launched Tuesday, it is up to parliaments in all 30 member states to ratify Oslo and Helsinki’s membership of the Atlantic alliance.

Denmark and Canada ratify Swedish Nato membership 

Denmark and Canada both ratified Sweden and Finland’s membership on Tuesday, just hours after the ratification process was launched. 

“I’m proud that Denmark has hit our goals of welcoming Finland and Sweden into Nato as fast as we have,” said Denmark’s foreign minister Jeppe Kofod. 

“We are stronger together,” Canadian foreign minister, Mélanie Joly, wrote on Twitter. 

Norway’s foreign minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, has signed the protocol after it was approved in advance by the country’s parliament, and it will be submitted to Nato on Wednesday.

Estonia’s Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, is calling in her country’s parliament to ratify the protocol on Wednesday. 

Swedish vocab: att skriva under – to sign  

Left Party MPs pose with flag of Kurdish party classed as terror organisation

Nooshi Dadgostar, the leader of Sweden’s Left Party, posed for photos on Tuesday while waving the flag of the PKK, the Kurdish group classed as a terror organisation by the US and EU, as well as by Sweden. 

The Left Party MPS Daniel Riazat, Momodou Malcolm Jallow and Lorena Delgado Varas held up the flag for a photo that was then published in the Aftonbladet newspaper. 

“We are not backing down over this,” said Lorena Delgado Varas to the newspaper. “These are organisations that are resistance movements, which have a democrat organisation, a feminist organisation, in a context where Turkey is a dictatorship.” 

