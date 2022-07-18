Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Signs of imminent agreement as Scandinavian airline SAS and pilots pause talks

Scandinavian airline SAS and pilots unions paused talks to get some sleep on Sunday night, but one aviation analyst believes the parties may be close to reaching an agreement to end the pilots strike, which entered its 14th day on Sunday.

“When you negotiate as intensively as the parties are now, you must expect that you start to approach a result,” said Sydbank aviation analyst Jacob Pedersen, Danish newswire Ritzau reported.

Previously, negotiations were put on hold at night and resumed the following day, but this time, the parties saw reason to continue negotiations overnight and into Sunday morning.

This indicated that an agreement could be imminent, Pedersen said, although he said he could not predict a timeline for this.

Swedish Vocab: att ta en paus – to take a break

Sweden’s 112 emergency services line facing problems

There have been long waiting times for those who call Sweden’s 112 emergency services number since Sunday night, with SAS Alarm, which runs the service, holding crisis meetings on Monday morning.

“We still don’t know what this is about, but we hope to have some more clarity after the meeting,” Staffan Ekengren, the company’s press officer, told TT at 7am. “The emergency 112 number is working, but because of the outage if can take a long time to get an answer.”

Swedish vocab: en (drift)störning – an outage

So far only 2,661 Swedes have claimed damages for Covid-19 vaccines

According to The Swedish Pharmaceutical Insurer, some 2,661 patients have sought compensation for adverse effects from a Covid-19 vaccine, of whom 155 have had their application accepted.

The Swedish Pharmaceutical Insurer, Läkemedelsförsäkringen, is one of the ways patients in Sweden can receive compensation for adverse effects of medication.

“It’s a very diffuse pattern, there’s no sign of what we might call serial damage,” the insurer’s chief executive, told Robert Ström.

By the end of January, the insurer had investigated 928 applications, of which most were based on fever and headaches.

Swedish Vocab: biverkningar – side effects

Summer heat to return to Sweden this week

After a week when temperatures have hovered around a cool 20C, Sweden will see summer temperatures creep up towards 30C in the coming days, state weather forecaster SMHI has said.

“From Tuesday, we’ll see warmer air shifting up over the southern parts of the country, with Götaland (sourthern Sweden) and Svealand (Central Sweden), seeing temperatures on land of around 25C and in local areas up to 27C,” said Linus Karlsson, a meteorologist for SMHI.

Swedish vocab: svalare – cooler

Chinese media: Sweden is being conned into joining Nato

A new report from the Swedish Institute of International Affairs has shown how Chinese media are portraying Sweden as being conned into joining Nato by a US influence campaign.

“They are saying that a lot of things in the say the decision is being taken do not follow the way Sweden usually takes decisions on this sort of issue, and that it is not founded in democracy,” the report’s author Hillevi Pårup told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper. “I don’t think that the intensified reporting in the media is because China is surprised that Sweden wants to join Nato, they are writing this rather because it fits the Chinese narrative on Nato.”

Swedish vocab: att luras – to be conned/deceived