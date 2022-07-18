Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

Turkey’s president threatens yet again to ‘freeze’ Sweden’s Nato bid

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday renewed his threat to "freeze" the Nato membership bids of both Sweden and Finland unless the military alliance complies with Ankara's conditions.

Published: 18 July 2022 18:00 CEST
Turkey's president threatens yet again to 'freeze' Sweden's Nato bid
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets supporters at a gathering at the Fatih district of Istanbul on July 15. Photo: Ozan Kose/AFP

At a Nato summit in Madrid at the end of June, Erdogan called on the two countries to “do their part” in the fight against terrorism, and accused them of providing a haven for outlawed Kurdish militants.

Speaking on Monday, the eve of three-way summit with Russia and Iran, Erdogan told reporters: “I want to reiterate once again that we will freeze the process if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfil our conditions”.

“We particularly note that Sweden does not have a good image on this issue,” the Turkish leader added.

Earlier this month Nato kicked off the accession procedures for Sweden and Finland after a deal was struck with Turkey, which had blocked the Nordic nations from joining.

Erdogan has accused both countries of being havens for Kurdish militants, specifically highlighting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) he has sought to crush, and for promoting “terrorism”.

He is due to board a plane to Tehran on Monday evening for talks on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raissi, from whom he hopes to get the green light for armed intervention in northwest Syria.

Ankara has been threatening since late May to launch an operation to create a 30-kilometre (19-mile) “security zone” along its border to tackle Kurdish fighters waging an insurgency against the Turkish state.

Both Tehran and Moscow have already expressed their opposition to such an offensive. Russia, Turkey and Iran are all major players in the war that has ravaged Syria since 2011, with Moscow and Tehran supporting the regime of Bashar al-Assad and Ankara supporting rebels.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

Sweden accepts ‘essential role of nuclear weapons’ in Nato letter

Sweden has accepted "the essential role of nuclear weapons" in Nato's approach to defence, in a letter requesting admission to the alliance, sparking controversy in the country.

Published: 12 July 2022 16:45 CEST
Sweden accepts 'essential role of nuclear weapons' in Nato letter

Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT on Monday evening published a full copy of the letter Ann Linde, Sweden’s foreign minister, sent to Nato’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on July 5th, in which she formally confirmed her government’s “interest in receiving an invitation for Sweden to accede to the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949”. 

“Sweden accepts Nato’s approach to security and defence, including the essential role of nuclear weapons,” the letter, which can be read here in full, reads, adding that it “intends to participate fully in Nato’s military structure and collective defence planning processes, and is willing to commit forces and capabilities for the full range of Nato missions.” 

The clause will alarm those who were already uncomfortable with how Nato membership will clash with Sweden’s historical efforts to promote nuclear disarmament. 

As recently as 2019, Sweden launched the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, through which 16 non-nuclear nations sought, among other goals, to “diminish the role of nuclear weapons in security policies and doctrines”. 

Sweden also committed to contributing its share — set at 1.9277% — of Nato’s budget, which is equivalent, William Alberque at the Institute for Strategic Studies, told SVT to about 700 million kronor (€65m). 

“In other words, Sweden is now prepared to take part in the use of nuclear weapons,” tweeted Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director of the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017. 

SHOW COMMENTS