STUDYING IN SWEDEN
Seven things you need to know before coming to Sweden to study
You’ve been accepted to university in Sweden, accepted your spot, and applied for your residence permit. Now it's time to prepare for your move. Maybe you’re wondering what life in Sweden will be like? Here are some tips based on my first year living in Lund, where I'm currently studying.
Published: 19 July 2022 12:59 CEST
Newly arrived students enjoying the Swedish autumn at Uppsala University. Photo: Liam Karlsson/Imagebank Sweden
RESIDENCY PERMITS
What do we know about Swedish language tests for residence permits?
Sweden's ruling party, the Social Democrats, has proposed bringing in Swedish language tests for residence permits. When could these come into effect, and just how good will your Swedish need to be?
Published: 27 June 2022 15:34 CEST
Updated: 3 July 2022 09:28 CEST
