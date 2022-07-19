For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
SAS deal, heatwave to hit, Erdogan threat, and recycled plastic: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 19 July 2022 08:32 CEST
A plastic recyling centre in Motala. Photo: Magnus Andersson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
SAS talks, vaccine compensation, 112 outage, and hotter days ahead: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 18 July 2022 08:04 CEST
