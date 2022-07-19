Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

SAS and pilot union reach agreement, ending strike

A 15-day strike was ended after the airline and pilot unions reached an agreement early on Tuesday, AFP reported.

“I am pleased to report that we now have come to an agreement with all four pilot unions for SAS Scandinavia and the strike has ended,” chief executive Anko van der Werff said in a statement, according to AFP.

The new agreement will last for five and a half years. This comes after nearly 1,000 pilots went on strike earlier this month, affecting hundreds of thousands of passengers worldwide. As of the tenth day of the strike, more than 2,500 flights had been cancelled, and the strike had cost the airline 1 to 1.3 billion Swedish kronor ($94 million to $123 million, or 94 million to 123 million euros). One day after the strike began, SAS filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States.

Under the new agreement, 450 pilots laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic will be re-hired. An earlier decision by SAS not to re-hire these pilots, along with disagreements between the union and the airline over salary negotiations, triggered the strike on July 4.

Swedish vocab: en överenskommelse – an agreement

Erdogan again threatens Sweden’s Nato bid

Speaking on Monday, Erdogan said he would once more freeze the Nato membership process for Sweden if Turkey’s conditions were not met. Erdogan has called for Sweden and Finland to stop providing a haven for outlawed Kurdish militants.

“I want to reiterate once again that we will freeze the process if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfil our conditions”, Erdogan said, speaking ahead of a three-way summit between Turkey, Russia and Iran. “We particularly note that Sweden does not have a good image on this issue”.

Turkey had previously blocked Swedish and Finnish applications to join Nato, and only agreed to let the countries’ applications continue after reaching a deal that addressed Erdogan’s concerns. He has previously accused the Nordic countries of promoting “terrorism” by providing residence to Kurdish militants.

Swedish vocab: ett toppmöte – a summit

Europe’s heatwave is coming for Sweden

The heatwave pummelling Southern Europe and Great Britain is moving north toward Sweden, Dagens Nyheter reported.

The heatwave is caused in part by jet streams separating cold air moving toward Europe from the north, and the warm air from southern Europe moving north, according to Sweden’s meteorological agency’s Ulrica Sievert.

“The jet stream runs between Iceland and the British Isles and then further towards southern Norway and Sweden,” Sievert told Dagens Nyheter. “This means that the jet stream is relatively northern and right now it is holding the polar air north of Great Britain.”

This warm air is moving further north now, toward Sweden, where temperatures are expected to hit highs of up to 35 degrees on Wednesday. This heat is expected to be short-lived, with temperatures dropping again on Thursday.

Swedish Vocab: jetströmmen – the jet stream

Volvo shows strong profits this quarter

Volvo has reported strong profits this quarter of SEK 13.873 million, compared with SEK 11.265 million at the same time last year.

Large demand for the company’s vehicles have filled up order books around the world, Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt wrote in his remarks on the company’s quarterly report, according to TT.

“In order to manage the quality of the order books and cost inflation, we continue to be restrictive in placing orders for production,” Lundsted wrote. “Rising inflation and rising interest rates have also increased uncertainty about the economic outlook and we have a high focus on flexibility to adapt to possible changes in demand.”

Swedish Vocab: ett fordon – a vehicle

Sweden burns almost all plastic waste

Nearly all plastic waste in Sweden is burned, Dagens Nyheter has reported, but this concerns industrial waste rather than the household waste sorted by individuals into recycling bins each week,

Industries like construction and demolition generate the vast majority of the plastic waste that is burned in Sweden. Plastic items that cannot be reused or recycled into new plastic packaging are incinerated, but the energy generated by the burning process is captured and put to use. Unrecycled plastic in Sweden cannot be put into landfill, which are illegal in Sweden.

Swedish Vocab: att förbjuda – to forbid