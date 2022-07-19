Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

SAS deal, heatwave to hit, Erdogan threat, and recycled plastic: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 19 July 2022 08:32 CEST
A plastic recyling centre in Motala. Photo: Magnus Andersson/TT

SAS and pilot union reach agreement, ending strike

A 15-day strike was ended after the airline and pilot unions reached an agreement early on Tuesday, AFP reported.

“I am pleased to report that we now have come to an agreement with all four pilot unions for SAS Scandinavia and the strike has ended,” chief executive Anko van der Werff said in a statement, according to AFP.

The new agreement will last for five and a half years. This comes after nearly 1,000 pilots went on strike earlier this month, affecting hundreds of thousands of passengers worldwide. As of the tenth day of the strike, more than 2,500 flights had been cancelled, and the strike had cost the airline 1 to 1.3 billion Swedish kronor ($94 million to $123 million, or 94 million to 123 million euros). One day after the strike began, SAS filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States.

Under the new agreement, 450 pilots laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic will be re-hired. An earlier decision by SAS not to re-hire these pilots, along with disagreements between the union and the airline over salary negotiations, triggered the strike on July 4.

Swedish vocab: en överenskommelse – an agreement

Erdogan again threatens Sweden’s Nato bid

Speaking on Monday, Erdogan said he would once more freeze the Nato membership process for Sweden if Turkey’s conditions were not met. Erdogan has called for Sweden and Finland to stop providing a haven for outlawed Kurdish militants.

“I want to reiterate once again that we will freeze the process if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfil our conditions”, Erdogan said, speaking ahead of a three-way summit between Turkey, Russia and Iran. “We particularly note that Sweden does not have a good image on this issue”.

Turkey had previously blocked Swedish and Finnish applications to join Nato, and only agreed to let the countries’ applications continue after reaching a deal that addressed Erdogan’s concerns. He has previously accused the Nordic countries of promoting “terrorism” by providing residence to Kurdish militants.

Swedish vocab: ett toppmöte – a summit

Europe’s heatwave is coming for Sweden

The heatwave pummelling Southern Europe and Great Britain is moving north toward Sweden, Dagens Nyheter reported.

The heatwave is caused in part by jet streams separating cold air moving toward Europe from the north, and the warm air from southern Europe moving north, according to Sweden’s meteorological agency’s Ulrica Sievert.

“The jet stream runs between Iceland and the British Isles and then further towards southern Norway and Sweden,” Sievert told Dagens Nyheter. “This means that the jet stream is relatively northern and right now it is holding the polar air north of Great Britain.”

This warm air is moving further north now, toward Sweden, where temperatures are expected to hit highs of up to 35 degrees on Wednesday. This heat is expected to be short-lived, with temperatures dropping again on Thursday.

Swedish Vocab: jetströmmen – the jet stream

Volvo shows strong profits this quarter

Volvo has reported strong profits this quarter of SEK 13.873 million, compared with SEK 11.265 million at the same time last year.

Large demand for the company’s vehicles have filled up order books around the world, Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt wrote in his remarks on the company’s quarterly report, according to TT.

“In order to manage the quality of the order books and cost inflation, we continue to be restrictive in placing orders for production,” Lundsted wrote. “Rising inflation and rising interest rates have also increased uncertainty about the economic outlook and we have a high focus on flexibility to adapt to possible changes in demand.”

Swedish Vocab: ett fordon – a vehicle

Sweden burns almost all plastic waste

Nearly all plastic waste in Sweden is burned, Dagens Nyheter has reported, but this concerns industrial waste rather than the household waste sorted by individuals into recycling bins each week, 

Industries like construction and demolition generate the vast majority of the plastic waste that is burned in Sweden. Plastic items that cannot be reused or recycled into new plastic packaging are incinerated, but the energy generated by the burning process is captured and put to use. Unrecycled plastic in Sweden cannot be put into landfill, which are illegal in Sweden.

Swedish Vocab: att förbjuda – to forbid

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

SAS talks, vaccine compensation, 112 outage, and hotter days ahead: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 18 July 2022 08:04 CEST
Signs of imminent agreement as Scandinavian airline SAS and pilots pause talks 

Scandinavian airline SAS and pilots unions paused talks to get some sleep on Sunday night, but one aviation analyst believes the parties may be close to reaching an agreement to end the pilots strike, which entered its 14th day on Sunday.

“When you negotiate as intensively as the parties are now, you must expect that you start to approach a result,” said Sydbank aviation analyst Jacob Pedersen, Danish newswire Ritzau reported.

Previously, negotiations were put on hold at night and resumed the following day, but this time, the parties saw reason to continue negotiations overnight and into Sunday morning.

This indicated that an agreement could be imminent, Pedersen said, although he said he could not predict a timeline for this.

Swedish Vocab: att ta en paus – to take a break

Sweden’s 112 emergency services line facing problems 

There have been long waiting times for those who call Sweden’s 112 emergency services number since Sunday night, with SAS Alarm, which runs the service, holding crisis meetings on Monday morning.  

“We still don’t know what this is about, but we hope to have some more clarity after the meeting,” Staffan Ekengren, the company’s press officer, told TT at 7am. “The emergency 112 number is working, but because of the outage if can take a long time to get an answer.” 

Swedish vocab: en (drift)störning – an outage 

So far only 2,661 Swedes have claimed damages for Covid-19 vaccines 

According to The Swedish Pharmaceutical Insurer, some 2,661 patients have sought compensation for adverse effects from a Covid-19 vaccine, of whom 155 have had their application accepted. 

The Swedish Pharmaceutical Insurer, Läkemedelsförsäkringen, is one of the ways patients in Sweden can receive compensation for adverse effects of medication. 

“It’s a very diffuse pattern, there’s no sign of what we might call serial damage,” the insurer’s chief executive, told Robert Ström. 

By the end of January, the insurer had investigated 928 applications, of which most were based on fever and headaches. 

Swedish Vocab: biverkningar – side effects

Summer heat to return to Sweden this week 

After a week when temperatures have hovered around a cool 20C, Sweden will see summer temperatures creep up towards 30C in the coming days, state weather forecaster SMHI has said. 

“From Tuesday, we’ll see warmer air shifting up over the southern parts of the country, with Götaland (sourthern Sweden) and Svealand (Central Sweden), seeing temperatures on land of around 25C and in local areas up to 27C,” said Linus Karlsson, a meteorologist for SMHI. 

Swedish vocab: svalare – cooler

Chinese media: Sweden is being conned into joining Nato

A new report from the Swedish Institute of International Affairs has shown how Chinese media are portraying Sweden as being conned into joining Nato by a US influence campaign. 

“They are saying that a lot of things in the say the decision is being taken do not follow the way Sweden usually takes decisions on this sort of issue, and that it is not founded in democracy,” the report’s author Hillevi Pårup told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper. “I don’t think that the intensified reporting in the media is because China is surprised that Sweden wants to join Nato, they are writing this rather because it fits the Chinese narrative on Nato.” 

Swedish vocab: att luras – to be conned/deceived 

