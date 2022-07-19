Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Which political party in Sweden has the best English website?

It’s election year in Sweden, and campaigning is in full swing. But which political parties are reaching out to voters who don’t speak Swedish? We dug through the websites of the main political parties to see which are doing the best job courting English-speaking voters.

Published: 19 July 2022 10:31 CEST
A collage made from elements of the English language websites of the Social Democrats, Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats, Liberal Party and Green Party. Source: Party websites.

One party made it easy to Google Translate the entire website into a language of your choice, another neglected to make any information available in a language other than Swedish. Other websites were impossible for me to find using the party’s English name.

I found that most of the parties provided basic information about the party’s platform and proposed policies in English, although the care put into this varied: some pages didn’t appear recently updated, others linked to further reading entirely in Swedish.

Two parties reached out to Swedish learners, with basic Swedish as an additional language option. But who will have your vote come September?

Swedish Green Party

While the Green Party’s website is mostly in Swedish, it makes information available in an additional 16 languages including Arabic, French, and Turkish. You can find the “other languages” section here.

People looking for English-language information can read through a brochure that outlines the party’s political ideology and its vision for Sweden. The brochure, titled “Green Ideology – Solidarity in Action”, dates back to the 2018 election, and provides an overview of the values that govern the party and its policies, on topics ranging from the relationship between human beings and their environment, to how investments in public healthcare should be managed.

No information about Green Party leader Märta Stenevi is available in the brochure, and no candidates standing for election are named. Swedish speakers can access much more information than English speakers, including region-specific information on how the party is active across Sweden, and information on how to get involved with the party.

The English offering largely includes information published ahead of the 2018 election, with at least one link leading to a web page that no longer exists.

Centre Party

The Centre Party’s website is published in Swedish – but there is a widget on the homepage which allows you to choose your preferred language from a long list of those supported by Google Translate.

So while the information is written and published in Swedish, the Centre Party has made it easy to access the entirety of its published content in English, or whichever language you prefer (as long as Google Translate supports it!). This means even the most recently published material is accessible to non-Swedish speaking voters, including a biography of party leader Annie Lööf, and its regularly published news items, covering the party’s policies on topics ranging from maintaining biodiversity to calls for a “vibrant equestrian industry”.

There are a few drawbacks to the reliance on Google Translate’s services, however. First, there is a slight lag when clicking through to a new page and waiting for the translated version. Videos obviously aren’t automatically dubbed in a language of the viewer’s choosing – like a video overview of the Centre Party’s policies published on the “Centre Party in Three Minutes” page.

Finally, Google Translate isn’t perfect.  A translated version of one page will tell you that the party believes in putting “a high price tag on dirt”, and not on pollution, as Swedish readers would know from reading the original text.

Social Democrats

Like the Green Party, the Social Democrats have a page linking to limited information about the party for non-Swedish speakers. Here, the twelve languages include Dari, Somali, and easy-to-read Swedish (a great way to test if those SFI classes/Duolingo lessons are paying off).

The page was updated earlier this month and the same information is available in each language: a two-page document including a message from party leader Magdalena Andersson, and a page highlighting three policy highlights. These highlights deal with the party’s approach to combatting crime and segregation, rehauling the welfare system, and growing green industries.

In addition, at the bottom of the Other Languages page, there is a link to the English language pages on the Election Authority’s website, detailing how exactly the voting process works, and how to vote in this year’s national, municipal, and county elections.

Christian Democrat Party

This one’s a tough site to navigate. Even landing on the homepage took time, because Googling Christian Democrats does not provide an immediate link to their website. To get that, you need to switch your search term to the party’s Swedish name, Kristdemokraterna, after which their website is the first search result.

So not a great start. On the homepage, there are no links to content in another language. Eventually, I gave up on looking, and typed “English” into the search bar – success! The “The Christian Democrats In Other Languages” page is tucked away under the Vår Politik (“our policies”) menu. Find it here

Information is available in 13 languages, and like the Social Democrats’ content, this information is in the form of a two-page document that highlights the party’s leader, Ebba Busch Thor, and the party’s most important policies, including employing more police officers, ending quotas on parental leave, and building more homes for the elderly.

There’s also some pushback against common “preconceptions” of the party: they’re not more pious than other Swedish parties, but have “never tried to hide the fact that our policies are based on a stable foundation that stands firm over time, with Judaeo-Christian values as the cornerstone.”

Moderate Party

Like several other parties on this list, the Moderates keep all their content in other languages on their own separate page. This one is easy to find, on a drop-down menu that is easily found on the homepage. English is among the 13 languages in which this information is available – others include Turkish, Finnish, and Polish.

Instead of linking to an uploaded document, clicking on one of the 13 languages will take you to a separate page published on the website, titled “How we will put Sweden in order”. The text published here paints a bleak picture of Sweden: from gang violence to reliance on fossil fuels, to inadequate care for cancer patients. 

The Sweden the Moderates present is one that needs to be put in order. There is no information about the party leader, Ulf Kristersson, or any other politicians available in English. In a four-point list at the bottom of the page, the party outlines its proposals for tackling Sweden’s problems. After each point is a “read more” link – and each of these links leads to pages published exclusively in Swedish, leaving non-Swedish speakers wondering what the solutions to these problems might be.

Left Party

Like the Christian Democrats, the Left Party’s website is difficult to find on Google without resorting to searching for it using the party’s Swedish name, Vänsterpartiet. And it gets worse. Nothing on their website, it seems, is available in English. Nothing on the drop-down menu suggests content in other languages; searching English and Engelska turned up nothing. In desperation, I looked up “Vänsterpartiet Engelska” on Google – and found a page put up by the party’s Borlänge chapter, last updated in 2014, that provided a brief overview of the party in English. For further reading, the page recommends the party’s Wikipedia page. I learned on Wikipedia that the party’s leader is Nooshi Dadgostar. I didn’t read on.

Liberals

Here’s another party that’s most easily Googled using its Swedish name, Liberalerna. Their “Other languages” page is also difficult to find. I Googled “Liberalerna English” before landing on it, but it is available in an impressive 23 languages. This includes, like the Social Democrats, an easy-to-read Swedish version of the party’s platform. Like on the Moderates’ website, clicking on any of the languages will take you to a separate page on the website. The English translation is far from perfect, with some clunky constructions and some elementary grammatical errors. 

On this page, the party’s most important policies – freedom, education, and integration – are highlighted, along with a very short biography of party leader Johan Pehrson. Among the integration policies highlighted on the page is a “Focus on the Swedish language”. The easy-to-read Swedish page makes sense then – it’s a chance reach out to readers who are working on their language skills, but aren’t fluent in Swedish just yet.

Sweden Democrats

In what was a first in my research, Googling “Sweden Democrats” brought me directly to a page published in English. From the homepage too, this page is easy to find, under a header titled “English”. The page is in-depth, although the translation is far from perfect.

“We have been eyed thoroughly and we have been in the wrong sometimes, not least in the early years,” it reads. “But we have matured, and we have learned from our experience.”

It also gives an overview of the party’s position on where the country stands, a section on what the party has done since the 2018 election, and finally, what the party wants – its platform for the future. Like the Moderates, the Swedish Democrats paint a dark picture of Sweden – one they say that their party foresaw, and one that they can set straight.

Information about the party leader, Jimmie Åkesson, is not available on the English page; nor is information about the party’s candidates.

So who had the best website for English speakers?

Overall, the Social Democrats’ website had the best website for English speakers. The Sweden Democrats were also in the running, with their comprehensive overview page. So was the Centre Party’s approach of making it possible to translate the entire website with a Google Translate widget – an innovative approach, but the technology is still in need of fine-tuning. 

The Social Democrats’ website is easy to navigate. The information they provide is up-to-date, and is consistent across the various language offerings. I found the easy-to-read Swedish option to be a nice touch. What really set this website apart, however, was that they included a link to the election authority’s page on how Swedish elections and the voting process work. Knowing who to vote for is only one half of the puzzle – knowing exactly how and where to vote is also crucial. 

SWEDEN ELECTS

Sweden Elects: ‘The modern Swedish pathology is that no one takes responsibility for anything’

In this week's Sweden Elects, The Local's editor Emma Löfgren asks Nicholas Aylott, associate professor of political science at Södertörn University, to share his thoughts about the key issues that will define the Swedish election.

Published: 18 July 2022 07:06 CEST
Sweden Elects: 'The modern Swedish pathology is that no one takes responsibility for anything'

What do you think readers of The Local need to know about Swedish politics?

“Swedish party politics hasn’t usually been that different from politics in most European countries. The country has a parliamentary system, which means that the head of government, the prime minister, is the person preferred by a majority of the members of parliament. What’s more, it has usually been easy, after an election, to see who that preferred person was. The parties tended to divide into two blocs, one on the right, one on the left. Whichever of the two blocs had attained a majority would provide the prime minister and the government.

“Things have been much more uncertain and unstable since 2010, when the Sweden Democrats were first elected to parliament. All the other parties disliked them, but some gradually became tempted to reach some accommodation with them. Others couldn’t stomach that prospect. The disagreement made it hard to form any stable majority in parliament.

“Now, though, we may be getting back to a more stable pattern. The Sweden Democrats look to have been accepted as part of the right bloc. Perhaps the bigger question is whether the Centre Party can accept that it is now a part of the left bloc. If so, we will be back on more stable terrain. For me, this is the question of which everyone following Swedish politics ought to be aware.”

Which issue do you think will define the Swedish election?

“The biggest party, the Social Democrats, whose leader, Magdalena Andersson, is prime minister, will be keen for one very topical issue to stay low down on the agenda. That issue is Sweden’s Nato membership. Her government’s application to the alliance has happened so quickly that it hasn’t really sunk in yet. Many of her party colleagues will be unhappy. The Social Democrats’ allies are against membership. Best to talk about it as little as possible.

“The Social Democrats must address Sweden’s most urgent social problem, namely, the extraordinary levels of violence that criminal gangs have come to inflict on each other (and anyone unlucky enough to get in the way). But the ruling party will know that they are vulnerable here. The right-wing opposition will be keen to put law and order at the centre of the campaign.

“The Social Democrats will plan to install the economy and welfare as the main issues that everyone talks about. Sweden has serious economic problems, not least its looming energy shortages, but these problems are probably worse abroad; and the state’s finances are fairly robust. The party suspects that there may be votes in pledging to rein back the role of private companies in the provision of public services.”

Which issue do you think should define the Swedish election?

“All the issues mentioned above are important, of course. But if I could add one to the agenda, it would be that of political responsibility.

“If you ask me (and you accept a big dose of exaggeration), the modern Swedish pathology is that no one takes responsibility for anything. You see this all too clearly in politics, and it’s a problem. Sweden has had a government that has periodically been forced to implement an opposition budget. Who, then, does the voter blame or praise for the consequences of economic policy? And it’s actually worse than that. Ministers have claimed that they have no control over important decisions, including some in relation to national security, and instead defer to civil servants. This sort of shirking reached a nadir during the coronavirus pandemic, of course.

“If the 2022 election could produce a consensus that politicians must take more direct responsibility for policy, and thus make their democratic accountability clearer, I would be content!”

You can read more about Nicholas’ research here, and follow him on Telegram here.

Sweden Elects is a new weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues in the Swedish election race. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive the column plus several extra features as a newsletter in their email inbox each week. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar. Next week’s issue will look into regional politics and what you need to know about that.

What issues do you think should define the September 11th election? Email your thoughts to [email protected] (please state in your email if we’re allowed to share them with your fellow readers in next week’s issue of Sweden Elects, and if you’d like to remain anonymous).

