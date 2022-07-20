Read news from:
Temperatures as high as 35C expected in Sweden today

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute has warned of extremely high temperatures in parts of Sweden today and tomorrow, TT reported.

Published: 20 July 2022 10:11 CEST
A boat leaves Stockholm en route to the archipelago. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

The heatwave currently being experienced in Sweden is the same one whose effects have been felt across Southern Europe and most recently Great Britain, with climate change bringing disturbances to the jet stream that balances warm and cool air over Europe. As hot air from the south pushes north across Europe, temperatures in Sweden are on the rise, and are expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday.

SMHI’s Ulrica Sievert said that the heatwave is caused in part by a jet stream separating cold air moving toward Europe from the north, and the warm air from southern Europe moving toward the north, according to Dagens Nyheter.

This jet stream shapes the weather in Europe, bringing heatwaves where the warm air is concentrated, and cool summers where the colder air is. Right now, the warm air is moving north, and the effects of this movement will be felt across Sweden as temperatures peak this week.

In parts of Götaland and Svealand, an orange warning is in effect, where temperatures are expected to reach 35C. Other parts of Götaland, Svealand, Norrland, and Gotland are under a yellow warning, with temperatures expected to be between 30C and 35C. In Gotland Region, the heat will reach up to 32C. More information about the heat advisories in effect across Sweden can be found here.

Additionally, in Gotland, Götaland, Svealand, and southern Norrland, a forest fire advisory for Thursday has been issued by SMHI.

Europe’s punishing heatwave is heading for Sweden

The heatwave pummelling Southern Europe and Great Britain is moving north toward Sweden.

Published: 19 July 2022 09:11 CEST
The heatwave is caused in part by jet streams separating cold air moving toward Europe from the north, and the warm air from southern Europe moving north,  Ulrica Sievert, from the Sweden’s meteorological agency (SMHI) told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper. 

“The jet stream is running between Iceland and the British Isles and then further towards southern Norway and Sweden,” Sievert said. “This means that the jet stream is relatively northerly right now and it is holding the polar air to the north of Great Britain.”

The jet stream brings heatwaves to southern Europe, while northern Europe receives rain and and cooler summers.

Climate change is upsetting the balance of the polar jet stream, Matthew Osman, a researcher at the Climate Systems Center at the University of Arizona, told the Business Insider website last year. 

The warm air that has so far been restricted to southern Europe is moving further north now, towards Sweden, where temperatures are expected to hit highs of up to 35C on Wednesday. This heat is expected to be short-lived, with temperatures dropping again on Thursday.

While today is expected to be sunny and warm, tomorrow will be hot, meteorologist I. Dahlström wrote today on SMHI’s website. Expected temperatures range from 28C in parts of Skåne to 35C in Götaland, Svealand and southern Norrland. Friday will see the return of cooler air across the country, with rain also expected.

Swedish authorities recommend staying hydrated and adding more salt to food as a way to beat the heat and avoid dehydration. They also recommend avoiding physical work during the warmest part of the day, and suggest cold showers and loose clothes made from natural fibres as ways to keep cool.

