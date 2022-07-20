Temperatures as high as 35C expected in Sweden today

The heatwave currently being experienced in Sweden is the same one whose effects have been felt across Southern Europe and most recently Great Britain, with climate change bringing disturbances to the jet stream that balances warm and cool air over Europe. As hot air from the south pushes north across Europe, temperatures in Sweden are on the rise, and are expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday.

SMHI’s Ulrica Sievert said that the heatwave is caused in part by a jet stream separating cold air moving toward Europe from the north, and the warm air from southern Europe moving toward the north, according to Dagens Nyheter.

This jet stream shapes the weather in Europe, bringing heatwaves where the warm air is concentrated, and cool summers where the colder air is. Right now, the warm air is moving north, and the effects of this movement will be felt across Sweden as temperatures peak this week.

In parts of Götaland and Svealand, an orange warning is in effect, where temperatures are expected to reach 35C. Other parts of Götaland, Svealand, Norrland, and Gotland are under a yellow warning, with temperatures expected to be between 30C and 35C. In Gotland Region, the heat will reach up to 32C. More information about the heat advisories in effect across Sweden can be found here.

Additionally, in Gotland, Götaland, Svealand, and southern Norrland, a forest fire advisory for Thursday has been issued by SMHI.