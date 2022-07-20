For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: How do you meet the requirements for a sambo visa?
In Sweden, a sambo is domestic partner – someone you’re in a relationship with and live with, but to whom you aren’t married. If you, as a non-EU citizen, are in a sambo relationship with a Swedish citizen, you can apply for a residence permit on the basis of that relationship. But meeting the requirements of that permit is not always straightforward.
Published: 20 July 2022 18:02 CEST
It's not completely clear from the Migration Agency's website what criteria you need to fulfil to qualify for a sambo visa in Sweden. Photo: Lieselotte van der Meijs/imagebank Sweden
