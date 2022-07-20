Read news from:
Reader question: How do you meet the requirements for a sambo visa?

In Sweden, a sambo is domestic partner – someone you’re in a relationship with and live with, but to whom you aren’t married. If you, as a non-EU citizen, are in a sambo relationship with a Swedish citizen, you can apply for a residence permit on the basis of that relationship. But meeting the requirements of that permit is not always straightforward.

Published: 20 July 2022 18:02 CEST
It's not completely clear from the Migration Agency's website what criteria you need to fulfil to qualify for a sambo visa in Sweden. Photo: Lieselotte van der Meijs/imagebank Sweden

An American reader, whose son lives with his Swedish partner, wrote to The Local with questions about the maintenance requirement her son and his partner must meet in order to qualify for a sambo resident permit.

“Their specific issue is that they meet the requirements for a stable relationship and stable housing, but have been told that qualifying for a sambo visa based on savings is unlikely,” she wrote, asking for suggestions on how to approach this issue. Her son’s partner is a student with no income, but whose savings meet maintenance requirements. But, they have been told by lawyers that Migrationsverket will likely deny the application based on the absence of the Swedish partner’s income.

How do relationships qualify for sambo status?

In order to apply for a residence permit on the basis of a sambo relationship, you and your partner must either be living together, or plan to live together as soon as the non-Swedish partner can come to Sweden. Because this reader’s son is already in Sweden as a graduate student, he can apply for a sambo permit without having to leave the country, provided that his student permit is still valid at the time the new application is submitted.

The Migration Agency notes that “you can not receive a residence permit for the reason that you want to live with a family member in Sweden before your current permit expires”. So once your valid permit is close to expiration, you can apply for a new sambo permit.

What are the maintenance requirements for a sambo permit?

The maintenance requirements for someone applying for a sambo permit fall on the Swedish partner, who must prove that they are able to support both themselves and their partner for the duration of the permit. This includes both housing and financial requirements.

In terms of residential standards that applicants must meet, they must show that they live in a home of adequate size – for two adult applicants without children, that means at least one room with a kitchen. If rented, the lease must be for at least one year.

The financial requirements are more complicated. The Swedish partner must be able to document a stable income that can support the applicant and themselves – for a sambo couple, the 2022 standard is an income of 8,520 kronor per month. This burden falls on the Swedish partner.

While the Migration Agency’s website does say that you may “fulfil the maintenance requirement (be considered able to support yourself) if you have enough money/taxable assets to support yourself, other persons in your household and the family members who are applying for a residence permit for at least two years”, it is unclear how proof of this would be documented. On a separate page detailing the various documents that can be used to prove that maintenance requirements are met, there is nothing about how to document savings that will be used to support the couple.

Can you apply on the basis of savings instead of income?

Well, this is unclear. The Migration Agency’s website does suggest that having enough money saved up to support both members of the sambo relationship is an option, but it gives no details on how to document this. It is also unclear whether applying on the basis of savings will disadvantage applicants, with preference given to applicants who can show proof of income from work.

The Local has reached out to an immigration lawyer to answer this question. 

WORK PERMITS

Swedish government’s work permit plan an ‘absolute catastrophe’ for business

Bringing back Sweden's old system of labour market testing for work permits would be "an absolute catastrophe" for Swedish companies, depriving them of "critical foreign skills", the Centre Party's labour market spokesperson has told The Local.

Published: 20 July 2022 13:45 CEST
Sweden’s government at the end of last month announced plans to launch an inquiry into bringing back the old system of Labour Market Testing which governed which professions and skills qualified non-EU citizens for work permits before the liberalising reforms brought in by the Alliance government in 2008. 

Martin Ådahl, the Centre Party’s labour market spokesperson, said that bringing back the old system risked starving Swedish businesses of “critical skills”. It would, he continued, in the end “cost Sweden jobs, investment and business, and it would be ineffective against fraud and misuse of permits.”

“That’s why businesses are so afraid of having this reintroduced because it was an absolute catastrophe when it was in place,” he added. “It strangled many central competencies for Swedish business in a critical manner, especially technical competencies.”

READ ALSO: What do we know about labour market tests for Swedish work permits? 

When The Local spoke Sweden’s Migration Minister Anders Ygeman earlier this month, he said that the government planned to work closely with businesses and trade unions to make sure that they installed “a swift and easy system for those who are in sectors where we really need people”. 

But Ådahl said he doubted this would ever happen in reality. 

“It’s highly improbable that it would work this time around because before, when the general political debate was less sceptical about immigration, the labour board system was extremely restrictive, and even a sort of guild-based kind of testing.” 

So long as Sweden’s trade unions have a significant say over which type of skilled labour could come to Sweden, he said, they will always act to block foreign workers who they perceive as competing with their members.  

“Who is going to make the calls on what labour immigration is necessary?” he asked. “If it’s the trade unions, and if it’s bureaucrats who are close to them, then they are almost certain to stop critical and necessary competence for Swedish business.” 

