PROPERTY
REVEALED: Where in Europe have house prices and rent costs increased the most?
Is it time to buy a property in Italy, Cyprus or Greece? House prices have shot up across Europe in recent years but there are major differences between certain countries.
Published: 20 July 2022 10:24 CEST
Italy is one of the few countries where property prices have decreased compared to 2010. (Photo by Nils Schirmer on Unsplash)
PROPERTY
Swedes have not been this pessimistic about house prices since 2008
House price optimism has taken a nosedive, according to the latest indicator report from Sweden's SEB bank. Sentiment among Swedes is now the most negative it has been since the 2008 financial crisis. What's going on?
Published: 11 July 2022 17:00 CEST
