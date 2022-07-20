Read news from:
SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY

Swedish word of the day: folk

This Swedish word is a word for the people, and you can even find it in English.

Published: 20 July 2022 17:26 CEST
Swedish word of the day: folk

Folk simply means ‘people’, but it is used in a great number of ways, and in a great number of words. The Local has previously covered two of those words: folkdräkt (‘folk costume’) and folkkär (‘beloved by the people’).

Folk or volk is the Germanic equivalent of the Latin populus, which is the origin of the English word people, the French peuple, the Spanish pueblo, and many more. Folk is cognate with the English, Norwegian, Danish folk, and the Icelandic fólk, the Dutch and German volk, as in Volkswagen, which means ‘the people’s car’, often called folka in Swedish.

Being such an important word, you can find it used in many other words. Here are a few.

Folket is ‘the people’ as in Folkets hus, ‘the house of the people’, a place you will find in virtually every Swedish city or town of some size. It is a place where the people can host events, and where one can go and enjoy different cultural events.  

Folkbokföringen is the registry of residents in the country. There you can find someone’s address and much other information – something which is quite shocking to many people coming from countries where such information is much more private. 

Folkhemmet, ‘the people’s home’, is a term the Social Democrats created in the early 1900s, which today refers to the Swedish welfare state, but also to the era of Social Democratic dominance in Swedish politics, a time seen by many on the left as the height of Sweden’s welfare wonder. 

Folköl, ‘people’s beer’ is the beer sold in local supermarkets which contains from 2,25 up to 3,5 percent alcohol. 

Folk seems to be ever present. 

Sometimes it just means a group of people, as in Det är en massa folk ute på gatan – ‘There are a bunch of people out on the street.’ 

Sometimes it means the people, as in the Swedish people or Det engelska folket, ‘The English people’. 

And sometimes it can mean humans in general, as in Det här är en riktig folkfest – ‘This is a real popular celebration.’ 

Example sentences:

Vi har inget att dricka. Kan inte du springa ner och köpa några sexpack folköl?

We have nothing to drink. Could you run down and get us a few sixpacks of people’s beer?

Folk har ingen skam i kroppen.

People have no shame.

SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY

Swedish word of the day: paragrafryttare

Today’s Swedish word describes when Swedes become too Swedish.

Published: 18 July 2022 17:16 CEST
Swedish word of the day: paragrafryttare

The literal meaning of paragrafryttare is ‘paragraph rider’, someone who rides paragraphs, but its figurative meaning according to Svenska.se, is ‘a person who interprets paragraphs too literally, or in an insensitive and formalistic way. 

The word paragraf in Swedish immediately brings the law to mind, as in a legal paragraph, but its meaning in this word more broadly refers to ‘rules’. Simply put the term paragrafryttare refers to someone who is a sort of ‘legalist’. So where does ‘rider’ come in? There seems to be no answer, but perhaps it is supposed to recall an image of a strict equestrian. 

If you are Swedish or if you are a connoisseur of Sweden you will recognize paragrafryttare as capturing a bit of Swedishness, but a bit of research will reveal that it is also a German word, paragraphenreiter. Not surprisingly the terms mean the same thing, and have the same usage. Further examination shows that the word also exists in Norwegian and Danish – and most likely the words have the same origin.

Why then would the Scandinavian countries and Germany share such a particular word? Perhaps the answer might be found in the fact that the above-mentioned countries have a reputation for being efficient and having quite well-functioning bureaucracies. 

And though Swedes have an image of not being known for bragging, the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson recently described Swedish values in three words, one of them was pliktkänsla, ‘a sense of duty’, which undoubtedly in part was an allusion to the efficient bureaucracy that can be found in the country. 

But does this Swedish sense of duty ever go too far? Is the system sometimes too rigid? Yes, certainly so. Among Swedes, as with other people, you will find those that are prone to excess – and those are the people that Swedes call paragrafryttare

Example sentences:

Hela kavallerier av välrustade paragrafryttare har siktat in sig på det stora oljeutsläppet i Mexikanska golfen.

Whole cavalries of well-equipped paragraph riders have set their sights on the big oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Dom utvisade honom på grund av en löjlig teknikalitet som någon paragrafryttare hittade. 

He was kicked out of the country based on a ridiculous technicality some paragraph-rider detected. 

