Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Number of Covid-19 patients in Stockholm on the rise

Region Stockholm reported that 217 patients were being treated with Covid-19 on Tuesday, up from 43 the previous week. About half of those patients are in the hospital for Covid-19 treatment, while the second half tested positive while being in hospital for other health reasons.

Yesterday, four patients were in intensive care, 132 in normal hospital, and 81 in the geriatric ward outside the acute care hospital.

“Taking care of 217 patients in an infection-safe way demands much larger resources from the healthcare system,” Elda Sparrelid, the region’s chief doctor, said in a press release. “The situation is so stretched that we today had an emergency meeting of head doctors to check that we can use all of the healthcare systems resources as efficiently as possible.”

Sparrelid called for people in the Stockholm Region to take their third vaccine dose, warning that the rising number of Covid-19 infections could lead to staffing shortages in the healthcare system.

Swedish vocab: en sjukhusvistelse – a hospitalisation

Housing prices fall 4 percent in a month

Housing prices are down almost four percent in one month according to a report from housing market analysis company Valueguard, TT reported. Stockholm has been hit with the largest decrease, with the price of a condominium decreasing by 8.2 percent.

Over a three-month period, prices are down an average of six percent, TT reported.

One reason for this decrease can be attributed to June being a historically weak month for selling homes, but the current economic environment is also to blame for a sharper-than-usual drop in prices.

“For buyers, the cooler housing market means that they have more to choose from and especially for those who are going to buy their first home, lower prices mean an advantage”,

Marcus Svanberg, CEO of Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsförmedling, said a in a press release.

Swedish vocab: en prisnedgång – a price decrease

High temperatures reach Sweden

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute has warned of extremely high temperatures in parts of Sweden today and tomorrow, TT reported.

In parts of Götaland and Svealand, an orange warning is in effect, where temperatures are expected to reach 35C. Other parts of Götaland, Svealand, Norrland, and Gotland are under a yellow warning, with temperatures expected to be between 30C and 35C.

The heatwave currently being experienced in Sweden is the same one whose effects have been felt across Southern Europe and most recently the UK, with climate change bringing disturbances to the jet stream that balances warm and cool air over Europe.

Swedish vocab: en värmebölja – a heatwave

Trial begins for Malmö Latin School murders

The trial of an 18-year-old student accused of murdering two female teachers at the creative arts high school in Malmö is set to begin today.

The student has been charged with double murder, TT reported.

Anders Elison, the accused’s lawyer, told AFP that since being arrested, his client has admitted to the two killings. Elison expects that a verdict will be delayed as the accused undergoes psychiatric tests.

“Both I and the prosecutor will request that my client undergo a major forensic psychiatric examination and we do this with the support of the small examination that has been done and which recommends that you proceed with a large examination,” he told TT. “Then we take a break from the negotiation for a month or a month and a half or yes, until the investigation is complete and then we gather again.”

While the trial will be held publicly due to high interest in the case, doors may be closed when pictures and video from the crime scene are shown, Elison told TT.

Prosecutor Johanna Liljeblad has announced she will not make herself available to the media until the conclusion of the trial.

Swedish vocab: ett dubbelmord – a double murder