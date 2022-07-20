For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Malmö school attack trial, Covid-19 hospitalisations, house prices, and hot weather: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 20 July 2022 08:06 CEST
Apartments in Kungsholmen in Central Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
SAS deal, heatwave to hit, Erdogan threat, and recycled plastic: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 19 July 2022 08:32 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments