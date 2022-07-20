Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

US Senate committee backs Swedish Nato membership

The US Senate on Tuesday took its first step towards bringing Sweden and Finland into Nato, with bipartisan support for the new alliance members following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 20 July 2022 10:19 CEST
US Senate committee backs Swedish Nato membership
US Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) looks on during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington, DC. The US Senate on July 19, 2022, took its first step towards bringing Sweden and Finland into NATO, with bipartisan support for the new alliance members following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Bonnie Cash/POOL/AFP

All 30 members of NATO must ratify the accession of the two Nordic countries, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week again
threatened to freeze their bids despite his assent during a summit in late June in Madrid.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a resolution to ratify their membership with nearly unanimous support, all but guaranteeing that the
full Senate will follow suit in the coming weeks.

The committee’s chairman, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, called the accession of Finland and Sweden “undoubtedly one of the most consequential foreign policy successes in recent years.”

“As US foreign policy priorities evolve to account for a changing world, what is self-evident is the future of the transatlantic partnership will be
even more intertwined and integrated thanks to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s recklessness,” he said in a statement.

A dissonant note came from Senator Rand Paul, a Republican skeptical of military engagements. He proposed an amendment, promptly rejected, that would stress that only the US Congress has the right to declare war under the Constitution.

Under NATO’s Article Five, any attack on a member of the Western alliance — founded in 1949 at the start of the Cold War with the Soviet Union — is
considered an attack on all. Sweden and Finland have historically sought not to antagonize their giant neighbor to the east and had shied away from joining NATO, despite frequent exercises and cooperation.

But the mood quickly changed after Russia shocked Europe on February 24 by invading Ukraine, which had tried but failed for years to join NATO.

White House spokesman John Kirby said that the Finnish and Swedish militaries had “incredibly modern capabilities” and that the countries’
accession would “contribute significantly to the Article Five commitment.

“We urge Congress to act as quickly as possible,” he told reporters.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

Turkey’s president threatens yet again to ‘freeze’ Sweden’s Nato bid

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday renewed his threat to "freeze" the Nato membership bids of both Sweden and Finland unless the military alliance complies with Ankara's conditions.

Published: 18 July 2022 18:00 CEST
Turkey's president threatens yet again to 'freeze' Sweden's Nato bid

At a Nato summit in Madrid at the end of June, Erdogan called on the two countries to “do their part” in the fight against terrorism, and accused them of providing a haven for outlawed Kurdish militants.

Speaking on Monday, the eve of three-way summit with Russia and Iran, Erdogan told reporters: “I want to reiterate once again that we will freeze the process if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfil our conditions”.

“We particularly note that Sweden does not have a good image on this issue,” the Turkish leader added.

Earlier this month Nato kicked off the accession procedures for Sweden and Finland after a deal was struck with Turkey, which had blocked the Nordic nations from joining.

Erdogan has accused both countries of being havens for Kurdish militants, specifically highlighting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) he has sought to crush, and for promoting “terrorism”.

He is due to board a plane to Tehran on Monday evening for talks on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raissi, from whom he hopes to get the green light for armed intervention in northwest Syria.

Ankara has been threatening since late May to launch an operation to create a 30-kilometre (19-mile) “security zone” along its border to tackle Kurdish fighters waging an insurgency against the Turkish state.

Both Tehran and Moscow have already expressed their opposition to such an offensive. Russia, Turkey and Iran are all major players in the war that has ravaged Syria since 2011, with Moscow and Tehran supporting the regime of Bashar al-Assad and Ankara supporting rebels.

SHOW COMMENTS