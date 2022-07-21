For members
WEATHER
How to stay cool as Sweden experiences near record summer heat
Summer is here and the temperatures on Thursday have reached peaks of 35 C in parts of Sweden. Though you might find such temperatures pleasant when lying in an all-inclusive resort on the Red Sea, it's a bit less luxurious if you are working, or at home doing chores. But don’t sweat, we've put together a guide to help you keep cool, even without the pool.
Published: 21 July 2022 16:57 CEST
Cyclists in Linköping, which was expected to see the hottest weather on Thursday. Photo: Foto: Jeppe Gustafsson/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments