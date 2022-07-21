For members
PROPERTY
How to deal with the ‘biggest drop in Swedish house prices since the crash’
Housing prices are dropping much faster than most experts predicted, with one analyst calling it "the biggest drop since the Lehman crash".
Published: 21 July 2022 12:00 CEST
Apartments on Kungsholmen in Central Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
For members
PROPERTY
REVEALED: Where in Europe have house prices and rent costs increased the most?
Is it time to buy a property in Italy, Cyprus or Greece? House prices have shot up across Europe in recent years but there are major differences between certain countries.
Published: 20 July 2022 10:24 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments