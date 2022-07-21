Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PROPERTY

How to deal with the ‘biggest drop in Swedish house prices since the crash’

Housing prices are dropping much faster than most experts predicted, with one analyst calling it "the biggest drop since the Lehman crash".

Published: 21 July 2022 12:00 CEST
How to deal with the 'biggest drop in Swedish house prices since the crash'
Apartments on Kungsholmen in Central Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT

How fast have house prices been falling? 

Considerably faster than most analysts expected.

“We are on the way to having an extremely dramatic half year,” Nordea’s analyst, Gustav Helgesson, told TT. “It was expected that they would go down, but this is still very dramatic. In one month, we’ve had the biggest fall since the Lehman crash.” 

Stockholm is where the falling trend has hit the hardest, with property prices dropping around 8 percent over the last three months.

Historically, prices are lower and more volatile during the summer months and if you take this into account, the drop is only 2.2 percent. 

What’s driving the fall in prices? 

House buyers in Sweden have just witnessed “one of the biggest increase in interest rates for households in modern times”, Helgesson pointed out, adding that his bank did not expect interest rates to drop anytime soon. Their forecast is instead that the policy rate will be at 2 percent by the end of year, a substantial increase from today’s 0.75 percent.

Nordea now believes that the drop will continue, and that towards the end of next year, prices could drop by 10 percent, more even than in March. 

According to Robert Bergqvist, senior economist at Swedish bank SEB, the price drop is bigger than analysts originally anticipated: “Obviously the interest rate hikes have had a very big effect,” he said. “People believe this is the end of low interest rates, and then there’s also a continuing worry over inflation”. 

According to an indicator published by Sweden’s SEB bank, only 31 percent of those interviewed believed that prices would continue to rise in the coming year, an 11 percent decrease on last month. Around half of those interviewed believed instead that prices would fall.

“We are heading towards a very dramatic six months, or at least until the end of the year. Housing prices are depressed, interest rates have a lot of power and in the short term, rates have not increased as much as they are going to”, Helgesson said. 

So could the falls be permanent, or at least take years to recover? 

Prices are unlikely to stay this low for very many years, Bergqvist said, pointing to the continuing housing shortage in Sweden. 

In SEB’s survey, 204 out of 290 reported that there was shortage in the housing market in May. This could lead to price increases in the future unless new housing is built, he predicted. 

“It is not necessarily positive: if there are no building developments, there is also a loss of growth and people can’t move into places where jobs are available. Our demographics show that we must continue building, otherwise prices will stay high”, he said.

How should buyers and sellers react to the falling market? 

Bergqvist underlined that people still tended to have a different perception of market, depending on which side of the property sale they stood. Sellers tended to still have a lot of optimism, while buyers were more pessimistic.

This, he said, was creating an unbalance in the market, which Berqvist predicted would slow down the housing market in the coming months, and then lead to continuing declines, as sellers slowly accepted lower prices. 

Bergqvist advised sellers who have already bought a new house to be as flexible as possible on the price they get for their old one. 

“The most important thing to try to get out of the place you are trying to sell as fast as you can,” he said. “It’s not the time to look back and have too high expectations. It’s best not have two properties”.

He also underlined the importance of having a margin when selling, warning that it is always hard to hit the highest or lowest price possible when negotiating the sale of a property.

“But if you wish to have your property in the long run, then it’s not too important what happens with house prices in the short term perspective,” he said. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

REVEALED: Where in Europe have house prices and rent costs increased the most?

Is it time to buy a property in Italy, Cyprus or Greece? House prices have shot up across Europe in recent years but there are major differences between certain countries.

Published: 20 July 2022 10:24 CEST
REVEALED: Where in Europe have house prices and rent costs increased the most?

House prices have risen by an eye-watering 45 percent, and rents by 17 percent, across the EU since 2010, the latest figures released by the EU statistical office Eurostat reveal.

However, there are major differences among countries. In Austria, house prices have more than doubled and rents have increased by 45 percent compared to over a decade ago. In other countries, they have stalled or declined over the same period.

Greece is a notable example, with prices plummeting by 23 percent and rents by 25 percent between 2010 and 2021.

In Italy, house prices have fallen over overall since 2010 although like much of the EU they have been rising again in recent years.  Rent prices in Italy have registered only a modest increase, while Spain has recorded very small rises in both rents and house prices.

Here is the situation in the countries covered by The Local, according to Eurostat.

Finding a new home abroad?

Between 2010 and the first quarter of 2022, house prices have more than doubled in Austria (+114 percent) and have grown even more in Estonia, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Lithuania.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What you need to know about buying property in Germany

In Germany, house prices shot up by a hefty 94 percent, in Sweden by 92 percent and in Norway by 91 percent.

Denmark (59 percent) and France (29 percent) also recorded double-digit growth.

Spain was the country with the smallest rise, 3 percent, among those countries covered by The Local.

Over the same period, prices have declined in Italy (-10 percent), Cyprus (-8 percent) and Greece (-23 percent).

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The hidden costs of buying a home in Italy

According to Italian real estate agency Tecnocasa, house prices in the country are now 29 percent lower than in 2010, even though a slow upward trend started in 2017. Only Milan bucks the trend, with an 8.5 percent increase between 2010 and 2021.

The reasons behind these data, according to Fabiana Migliola, director of Tecnocasa’s research unit, are dwindling salaries and low capital availability, with most buyers being able to afford properties of up to €250,000.

“Of course, a modest growth of real estate and lower prices compared to many other countries inside and outside of Europe make our country attractive to investors,” Migliola said. “This is a phenomenon we have recorded above all in the holiday home market, as 2021 signalled an increase in the number of holiday homes purchased by foreign buyers, especially from the US, France and Eastern Europe.”

2022 could be a year of adjustment, she continued, but rising interest rates could have an impact on buyers who finance their home purchases with a mortgage.

Looking at prices, the agency forecasts a recovery with a rise between 2 and 4 percent, with high demand currently from Italians.

Scaffolding on a high-rise apartment block

Austria has seen the highest average rent increase over the last 12 years. (Photo: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

Where is it cheaper to rent?

Rents have not risen quite as much as house prices, but they have risen steadily since 2010.

Between 2010 and 2022, rent increased by 17 percent on average across the EU. The highest growth among the countries covered by The Local was in Austria, with a whopping 45 percent rise. Denmark (21 percent), Sweden (21 percent), Germany (17 percent) and Switzerland (10 percent) also experienced a double-digit rise.

READ ALSO: Property: How to find a rental flat when you arrive in Austria

Increases were more modest in Italy (7 percent), Spain (5 percent) and France (8 percent).

The highest growth was in Estonia (177 percent), Lithuania (127 percent) and Ireland (77 percent).

On the other hand, in Greece, rents decreased by a quarter over the period, and Cyprus recorded a -1 percent.

The problem of affordability

While average increase rates only give a partial picture of the real estate market, an additional indicator cited by Eurostat is the housing cost overburden rate, the percentage of people spending 40 percent or more of their disposable income on housing.

READ ALSO: 5 of the most affordable places to buy property in France

Despite its plummeting house prices and rents, Greece had the highest rate in 2020, with one in three people (33.3 percent) spending 40 percent or more of their income on housing.

Other European countries with a high-cost overburden rate are Denmark (14 percent) and Switzerland (14 percent).

Just below the 10 percent line stand Norway and Germany (9 percent), Spain (8 percent), Sweden (8 percent) and Italy (7 percent).

Despite the significant rise, Austria has a relatively low-cost overburden rate, at 6 percent.

How has Brexit impacted British buyers?

For British citizens, Brexit may have added difficulties to the purchase of properties in EU locations. Countries such as Austria have specific restrictions for non-EU citizens and where there are no restrictions, higher taxes and new immigration rules may result in fewer British buyers entering the market.

In Spain, it was reported this week that purchases by British residents, which used to make up almost a quarter of all transactions (24 percent), now only account for 12 percent.

However, a recent survey among 900 British buyers found that only 4 percent had given up plans to purchase a property abroad due to the difficulties caused by Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic. Some 11 percent went ahead as planned last year and 85 percent are still planning to buy.

Useful links:

This article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK.

SHOW COMMENTS