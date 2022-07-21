Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ABB

Swedish engineering giant ABB to quit Russia over Ukraine

Swedish-Swiss engineering giant ABB said on Thursday it will quit Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine and the related international sanctions against Moscow.

Published: 21 July 2022 12:49 CEST
Swedish engineering giant ABB to quit Russia over Ukraine
A worker at Hitachi ABB Powergrids in Ludvika. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg / TT

Russia accounts for only one or two percent of ABB’s overall annual turnover and the decision to pull out will have an estimated financial impact in the second quarter of around $57 million, the group calculated.

“ABB has decided to exit the Russian market due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and impact of related international sanctions,” the group said in a statement.

Russia accounts for only one or two percent of ABB’s overall annual sales and the decision to pull out will have an estimated financial impact in the second quarter of around $57 million, the group calculated.

READ ALSO: 

A large number of major western companies have pulled out of Russia since Moscow invaded its pro-Western neighbour on February 24.

“When the war broke out, ABB stopped taking new orders in Russia,” the group said.

At the same time, it said it continued to fulfill “a small number of existing contractual obligations with local customers, in compliance with applicable sanctions.”

Most of ABB’s dedicated Russian workforce has been on leave since March “and the company will do its best to support them as it realigns its operations in a controlled manner,” it said.

ABB has about 750 people in Russia and two production sites in the country located in the Moscow region and Lipetsk, as well as several service centres.

Separately, the group said that its net profit fell by 50 percent to $379 million in the second quarter, largely as a result of one-off charges, but also the cost of withdrawing from Russia.

Sales, on the other hand, grew by six percent to $7.2 billion in the period from April to June, ABB said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

H&M

Swedish clothes giant H&M to wind down Russian business

Swedish fashion retailer H&M said on Monday it had decided to wind down operations in Russia, after pausing all sales there in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 18 July 2022 18:18 CEST
Swedish clothes giant H&M to wind down Russian business

The company cited “current operational challenges and an unpredictable future” as the basis for the decision.

“After careful consideration, we see it as impossible given the current situation to continue our business in Russia,” H&M Group CEO Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened about the impact this will have on our colleagues and very grateful for all their hard work and dedication,” she added.

H&M, which has about 6,000 employees in Russia and has operated in the country since 2009, said it would reopen stores in Russia “for a limited period of time to sell remaining inventory” as part of the exit process.

It said the entire wind-down was expected to cost the group around 2.0 billion Swedish kronor ($192 million), of which around 1.0 billion would have
a cash flow impact.

“The full amount will be included as one-time costs in the results for the third quarter 2022,” the company said.

Despite stopping sales in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, H&M’s sales surged 17 percent to 54.5 billion between March and May compared to the same period a year earlier, while net profit soared by 33 percent to 3.7 billion.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine triggered unprecedented sanctions and an exodus of foreign corporations, including Starbucks and McDonalds, and several large Nordic companies.

In June, furniture giant Ikea said it would “scale down” its activities in Russia and Belarus. They had been suspended since early March.

Swedish network equipment maker Ericsson announced in April it would suspend all Russian operations “indefinitely”, while truck maker Volvo has
stopped sales and halted production at its Kaluga plant.

Denmark’s Lego, the world’s largest toymaker, announced earlier in July that it would “indefinitely cease commercial operations” in Russia, ending its
partnership with the retail group that operated 81 stores on the brand’s behalf.

In early May, Russia placed Lego products on a list of goods that could be imported without the agreement of the intellectual property owner, in order to
bypass restrictions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine.

Among the list published by the industry and commerce ministry were Apple and Samsung smartphones, major car brands, game consoles and spare parts used in various industries.

SHOW COMMENTS