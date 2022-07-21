Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Will Sweden set a new temperature record today?

Sweden could set a new temperature record on Thursday, with meteorologists predicting that some parts of the country could experience daytime heat of beyond 38C.

According to Lisa Frost, a meteorologist for Sweden’s state forecaster SMHI, the existing 38C record could be beaten anywhere in the stretch of central Sweden which was issued with an orange weather warning on Wednesday, which includes the cities of Norrköping and Linköping, and borders on Örebro to the north.

“If nothing changes, then the record can be beaten tomorrow,” Frost told Sweden’s TT newswire. saying that Thursday would see “the heat reach a peak in our country.”

Sweden’s highest ever recorded temperature was a temperature of 38C recorded in 1947 at Mälilla in Småland, which sits slightly to the south of the area for which SMHI has issued its orange warning. A temperature of 38C was also recorded at Ultuna, outside Uppsala, in 1933.

Swedish vocab: ett värmerekord – a heat record

Iran recalls Sweden ambassador in protest at Noury sentence

Tehran on Wednesday recalled its ambassador to Sweden “for consultation” in protest against a sentence handed down to former Iranian prison official Hamid Noury.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in protest at the statement and the illegal sentence issued in Sweden against Mr. Hamid Noury… has decided to recall its ambassador to Sweden for consultations,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

The verdict “is based on baseless, distorted and fabricated accusations,” he added.

Swedish vocab: förvrängd – distorted

SAS flights still cancelled two days after strike deal

More than 300 SAS flights will be cancelled on Thursday, two days after a deal was struck to end the pilots’ strike, with flights from Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo cancelled.

Swedish vocab: inställd – cancelled

Property prices in Sweden see biggest fall since Lehman crisis

Prices of flats and houses are falling dramatically across Sweden, with the price of a flat in a Stockholm cooperative or bostadsrätt falling by 8 percent on average.

“We are on the way to having an extremely dramatic half year,” Nordea’s analyst, Gustav Helgesson, told TT. “It was expected that they would go down, but this is still very dramatic. In one month, we’ve had the biggest fall since the Lehman crash.”

According to Robert Bergqvist, senior economist at SEB, the drop is bigger than expected.

Obviously the interest rate hikes have had a very big effect,” he said. “People believe this is the end of low interest rates, and then there’s also a continuing worry over inflation,” he said.

Swedish vocab: inflationsoro – inflation fears

Nearly half of Sweden’s fighter pilots plan to give up jobs

According to a story in Dagens Nyheter 40 of the 100 fighter pilots in the Swedish air force are planning to leave their jobs and take civilian work, with the Swedish Armed Forces now starting a working group with two unions, Saco-S and the Association of Swedish Armed Forces Officers, to hold onto the pilots.

According to a press release, the group will examine what changes to pension conditions, education and career development can be made to retain the pilots.

According to DN, a change to the pension age for fighter pilots brought in in 2016 had led many to quit.

Swedish vocab: pensionsvillkor – pension conditions