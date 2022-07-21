For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Heat record, SAS flights, property prices, and fighter pilots: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 21 July 2022 08:17 CEST
A fighter plane take part in an exercise in March 2022. Photo: Joel Thungren / Försvarsmakten
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Malmö school attack trial, Covid-19 hospitalisations, house prices, and hot weather: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 20 July 2022 08:06 CEST
