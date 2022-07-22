Read news from:
Far-right extremist jailed in Sweden for home bomb factory

A far-right extremist in Sweden has been found guilty of serious weapons offences, after police found a bomb factory in the living room of his house in Skaraborg.

Published: 22 July 2022 19:02 CEST
A police handout of the man's living room at the time it was raided in November. Photo: Police

The district court in Skaraborg, in western Sweden found the 25-year-old man guilty of possessing illegal weapons but not of planning a bomb explosion. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. 

When the police searched the house in November last year, they found a revolver, material that could be used to make explosive devices, other weapons, and a 3D-printed weapon. They also found 3D-printed parts that, according to the prosecution, could be used to assemble more weapons.

“The court found that the man had the knowledge and possibility to produce explosive devices, but that there were no concrete plans to bring about an explosion with danger for other people’s life or health or damage of property,” the court said in a press release. 

The man was found guilty of “serious weapons offences”, “weapons offences”, “preparation to commit weapons offences”, transgressions under Sweden’s explosive substances control laws, and transgressions against Sweden’s regulations governing substances which can cause fire and explosions. 

The court also found that the man had previously been a member of a far-right organisation.

“It is clearly apparent that he has an extreme-right, violent motive, and a background in those circles,” the prosecutor Henrik Olin said when he laid down the charges. 

The sentence was pronounced on Friday, the 22nd of July, coincidentally exactly 11 years after the double attack in Oslo and the island of Utøya carried out by the far-right extremist Anders Breivik. Some 77 people died in Breivik’s attacks, and more than three hundred more were wounded. 

Olin had originally asked for a four-year prison sentence, but this was reduced after the man was freed from planning a bomb attack. “I will take a moment to reflect if I’m satisfied with this or if I will appeal that part,” the man told TT after the judgement. 

Before the trial, the 25-year-old underwent assessment by forensic psychiatrists who found that he had been affected by a psychiatric disorder at the time his house was raided, but was not suffering from the same disorder during the investigation.

As a result, he will serve his sentence in prison and not at a psychiatric institute.

Olin is also prosecuting Theodor Engström for fatally stabbing the leading psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wisselgren at the Almedalen political festival at the start of this month. 

For members

EXPLAINED: What happens when a foreigner goes to prison in Sweden?

Foreign citizens are significantly over-represented in Swedish prisons. Here are some of the rules about how they should be treated.

Published: 13 July 2022 15:26 CEST
How many foreigners are in prison in Sweden? 

According to the Swedish Prison and Probation Service, 2,820 of the 8,960 people who began a prison sentence in 2020, about 31 percent, lacked Swedish citizenship, meaning foreigners are significantly over-represented. 

What help can foreigners get from the embassies when in prison in Sweden? 

Consular staff from many countries will help you contact relatives back home, and also contact Sweden’s authorities on their citizens’ behalf if they report mistreatment. 

“The Embassy provides impartial, non-judgemental assistance to British citizens who have been arrested or are in jail in Sweden. We aim to make sure they are treated properly in line with Swedish regulations, and no less favourably than other prisoners,” the UK embassy told The Local in a statement. 

The UK embassy also has a ‘prisoner pack‘ explaining the system in Sweden and what help those sentenced to imprisonment can expect from them. The German embassy has a list of German-speaking lawyers citizens can call on if arrested. 

READ ALSO: What happens if a foreigner gets arrested in Sweden 

Is it possible to get released early, and serve less than your full sentence? 

Prisoners in Sweden typically serve two thirds of their sentence so long as they behave well. This is called villkorlig frigivning, or “parole”. It only applies to sentences longer than one month.

What right do you have to serve your sentence in your home country? 

To get a transfer to their home countries the prisoner should first inform the prison of their interest in applying. They can then make a formal application by filling in this form

How successful they are likely to be depends on where their home country is.

In 2021, 148 prisoners were transferred from Sweden to another country, 13 of them to another Nordic country and 73 to another EU country. None were transferred to countries outside the EU. 

Is it possible to get leave from prison to visit family or attend important events? 

In Sweden, prisoners can apply for and be granted “permission“, to leave the prison for a certain number of hours to, for example, visit the Swedish Public Employment Service, go to Alcoholics Anonymous, or visit family. 

According to Ulf Mossberg, a press officer at the Swedish Prison and Probation Service, prisoners could even be granted permission to leave Sweden for a short period. 

“A detainee can be granted permission to go to another land only if there are special reasons and sufficient control can be maintained. Special reasons could include, for example, a visit to a loved one who is close to death,” he said.  

What difference does a prisoner’s home country make for transfers? 

A lot. Within the Nordic countries, there is a well-established system that enables citizens of other Nordic countries who are given a prison sentence in Sweden to serve part or all of their sentence in their home country. 

Since 2015, there has also been a European Union framework for transfer of prisoners back to their home countries, Ulf Mossberg, a press officer at the Swedish Prison and Probation Service, told The Local.

The UK also has a Prisoner Transfer Agreement with Sweden. 

Mossberg said that transfers outside the EU tended to be difficult to arrange. 

“In addition to the fact that both countries need to agree on a transfer, it is generally the case that there needs to be a certain standard and humanitarian values ​​in the countries that are to take over the convicted person in order for a transfer to be possible,” he said. “In some countries, prison conditions are poor, which means that Sweden cannot transfer convicts to all countries. Some countries have no agreement at all with Sweden.”

According to Mossberg, arranging a transfer in these cases can be so complex and time-consuming that the sentence is over before it happens. More often than not the delay comes from lengthy court processes in the prisoner’s home country. 

“A common obstacle to being able to transfer convicts is that the transfer process can be very long while the sentence times are often short,” he said.

