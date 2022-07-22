Far-right extremist jailed in Sweden for home bomb factory

The district court in Skaraborg, in western Sweden found the 25-year-old man guilty of possessing illegal weapons but not of planning a bomb explosion. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

When the police searched the house in November last year, they found a revolver, material that could be used to make explosive devices, other weapons, and a 3D-printed weapon. They also found 3D-printed parts that, according to the prosecution, could be used to assemble more weapons.

“The court found that the man had the knowledge and possibility to produce explosive devices, but that there were no concrete plans to bring about an explosion with danger for other people’s life or health or damage of property,” the court said in a press release.

The man was found guilty of “serious weapons offences”, “weapons offences”, “preparation to commit weapons offences”, transgressions under Sweden’s explosive substances control laws, and transgressions against Sweden’s regulations governing substances which can cause fire and explosions.

The court also found that the man had previously been a member of a far-right organisation.

“It is clearly apparent that he has an extreme-right, violent motive, and a background in those circles,” the prosecutor Henrik Olin said when he laid down the charges.

The sentence was pronounced on Friday, the 22nd of July, coincidentally exactly 11 years after the double attack in Oslo and the island of Utøya carried out by the far-right extremist Anders Breivik. Some 77 people died in Breivik’s attacks, and more than three hundred more were wounded.

Olin had originally asked for a four-year prison sentence, but this was reduced after the man was freed from planning a bomb attack. “I will take a moment to reflect if I’m satisfied with this or if I will appeal that part,” the man told TT after the judgement.

Before the trial, the 25-year-old underwent assessment by forensic psychiatrists who found that he had been affected by a psychiatric disorder at the time his house was raided, but was not suffering from the same disorder during the investigation.

As a result, he will serve his sentence in prison and not at a psychiatric institute.

Olin is also prosecuting Theodor Engström for fatally stabbing the leading psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wisselgren at the Almedalen political festival at the start of this month.