TRAVEL NEWS

How to get compensated for rail delays and cancellations in Sweden

There were severe delays across most parts of the railway network in Sweden on Thursday. By Friday, most trains were running as normal, but if you were delayed you could be entitled to a full or partial refund of your ticket. Here is how.

Published: 22 July 2022 16:08 CEST
Thursday's disruptions on the railways caused delays and cancelations across many parts of Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT / Kod 50090

On Thursday evening we reported on the severe delays and cancellations which affected most of the Swedish railway network south of Norrland. On Friday, most trains were back up and running as normal. 

However, there have been some train delays in and around Örebro due to an electrical fault just south of the city lingering on from Thursday. At the time of writing, they have not yet been able to fix the failure, and acording to TT, this is mostly affecting regional trains between Uppsala, Stockholm C and Örebro and between Hallsberg, Borlänge and Gävle. 

There are also reports of a signal failure between Linköping and Nörrköping.

The cause of Thursday’s disruptions, which affected all train operators between Stockholm and Gothenburg, was a combination of a series of incidents including a power outage, and a fire in the vicinity of Hallsberg. Trains between Stockholm and Malmo were also affected.

By 5:40pm, SJ said their trains were back in operation. 

Was your train delayed or cancelled?

If your train was canceled or delayed, you might be entitled to claim compensation, under EU passenger protection regulation. 

For long-distance train journeys of 150km or more the following compensation is available:

  • Compensation of 25 percent of the original ticket price if the delay was between one and two hours. 
  • If the delay was more than two hours long, calculated from the estimated time of arrival on your ticket to the time you actually arrive, you are entitled to be compensated with 50 percent of the original price of the ticket. 

If the journey was less than 150km in distance, the compensation is higher:

  • In the event of a 20-minute delay, you can receive a refund of 50 percent of the ticket price.
  • In the event of a 40-minute delay, your refund corresponds to 75 percent of the ticket price.
  • In the event of a 60-minute delay, you can get the entire ticket price refunded.

How to claim for compensation?

In order to claim compensation for your delay you need to contact the train company you travelled with, fill in the form and submit proof of travel.

These are the links to claim for compensation on the main train companies that operate in Sweden:

  • SJ 
  • MTRX (only available in Swedish). The company says on their website that their customer service is overwhelmed with compensation requests and that they will “compensate all passengers automatically for the delays of the 21st of July 2022” 
  • Flixtrain
  • Snälltåget
  • Vy (Sweden)

Due to the number of requests, this process might take a bit longer than usual, but you should get your refund in cash by bank transfer eventially.

Is your journey currently being disrupted?

If your train journey is currently being disrupted and the delays are predicted to last an hour or more, you are also entitled to refreshments on board the train or vouchers at the station so that you can buy a snack whilst you wait.

It is the train operator’s responsibility to make sure you reach your final destination and to book you free of charge onto another train or bus and also to pay for your hotel if the only solution is to travel the following day.

For more information on passenger rights for traveling by train, plane, bus or ferry within the European Union check the page on Passenger Rights on the EU’s website. 

TRAVEL NEWS

Trains stopped between Stockholm and Gothenburg

Trains between Stockholm and Gothenburg have been stopped and between Stockholm and Malmö severely disrupted due to a fire and several electrical faults.

Published: 21 July 2022 17:38 CEST
Trains stopped between Stockholm and Gothenburg

“We have problems with all rail traffic south of Norrland,” Peter Jonsson, from the Swedish Transport Administration, told the country’s TT newswire. “The heat has of course had an impact, particularly when it concerns the fire, but we’re not otherwise speculating on the cause.” 

According to the agency, the issues are the result of four separate incidents, a fire south of Hallsberg, an overhead power contact line, which has snapped, and two electrical faults. 

Peter Krameus, a spokesperson for Sweden’s state-owned rail company SJ, said that all trains were being sent back to the stations from which they most recently departed until the faults could be corrected. 

While trains between Stockholm and Gothenburg have been stopped completely, trains between Stockholm and Malmö have been affected by two problems with overhead lines. Trains between Mjölby and Nässjö and Eslöv and Stehag are travelling onto on one of the two lines now. 

“That doesn’t mean that all traffic has stopped, but it’s going to mean cancelled trains and delayed departures,” Jonsson said. 

So far, 50 of SJ’s train departures have been cancelled as a result of the faults. 

