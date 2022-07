According to Svenska Akademiens ordlista, the ‘wordlist’ of the Swedish academy, Rappakalja means ‘confused talk, drivel, gibberish’.

Originally the word is derived from the Finnish rapakalja which, if the Academy is to be believed, was either an unfiltered beer of dubious quality, or a kind of dish made from sour milk mixed with rye flour and hard bread crumbs, possibly both.

Today the word is the Swedish name for the popular Canadian bluff game Balderdash, which is itself based on an earlier game, Fictionary.

In the game Rappakalja, you get points for coming up with credible explanations for difficult words that most people do not know. Although you do get points for knowing the meaning of the word, the real point is to trick the opponents into thinking that your explanation is the true definition of the word. So in a sense, the game rewards being a good bullshitter.

The game thus mirrors the modern meaning of the word, and although the word is not really used by younger people today, every Swede knows what it means.

They might not know, however, that it comes from a Finnish word, (even though that is easy to see once you are told). And most will have no idea that the original meanings refer to a dish and to unfiltered beer – so that gives you an opportunity to score some Swedish trivia points with your Swedish friends.

Why not try your hands at the game when having those friends over for drinks, or if you are over at a Swedish friend’s place, see if they have a copy of the game?

You might also try using the word when you feel like someone is talking a whole lot of nonsense. It is not really an offensive word. And do try to make sure you are not talking too much rappakalja.

Example sentences:

Nä men sluta nu, det där är ren rappakalja.

Oh come one, give it a rest, that is absolute gibberish.

Vad ska vi göra? Jag vet, kan vi inte spela Rappakalja?

What should we do? I know, can we play Rappakalja?

