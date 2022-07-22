For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
IES schools rejected, temperature record missed, man shot in Malmo, and drone accidents: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 22 July 2022 08:30 CEST
A drone involved in a research project in Sweden. Photo: Andreas Claesson /Everdrone AB/TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Heat record, SAS flights, property prices, and fighter pilots: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 21 July 2022 08:17 CEST
