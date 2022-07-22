Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

IES schools rejected, temperature record missed, man shot in Malmo, and drone accidents: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 22 July 2022 08:30 CEST
A drone involved in a research project in Sweden. Photo: Andreas Claesson /Everdrone AB/TT

IES denied authorisation to start new schools

Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) has been denied permission to open four new schools in Gothenburg, Huddinge, Norrtälje, and Upplands-Bro, the Dagens Nyheter newspaper has reported. The school chain’s request was rejected by the Swedish Schools Inspectorate (Skolinspektionen) because it did not provide sufficient pupil predictions.

IES, is a private school chain that teaches the Swedish school curriculum in English. IES has many schools across the country and has protested that it used to be sufficient for them to show that there are long queues of applicants who wanted a place in a school in an area, for them get the green-light. 

However, this year the inspectorate denied authorisation and demanded IES provide them with estimates of how many pupil their new schools would have, regardless of the queues. Jörgen Stenquist, the company’s vice chair, told the newspaper that queues had previously made such surveys unnecessary. 

“The fact that Engelska Skolan, as opposed to our competition, has never had the need to hire external companies to do a direct pupil survey is because we have had so many in line”.

Swedish vocab: en undersökning – a survey

More drone incidents, despite the need for a license

The need for a specific license to operate drones was introduced in 2021 but according to the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) the number of of drone related accidents is rising.

“The number of drone incidents is continuously growing. We receive too many reports from air traffic control about drones in the vicinity of runways, which is very dangerous” Christoffer Massinger, a spokesperson for the agency, told TT.

In 2019 up to 400,000 drones were detected in Sweden, today there are believed to be even more and the administration is continuing to implement campaigns to call for a safer use of drones.

Swedish vocab: drönarkortet – drone license 

Man was shot and injured in Malmo

A man was shot and injured on Thursday night in the Heleneholm district of Malmö. He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition. The outdoor area where the shooting took place has been cordoned off whilst a forensics team works at the crime scene. The police have been knocking on doors in the area to gather witness accounts.

Swedish vocab: brottsplatsen – crime scene 

Sweden records highest temperature in 75 years

The temperature in Målilla, in the southern region of Småland, reached 37.5C on Thursday, the highest temperature measured in Sweden for 75 years. Several parts of the country were affected by the extreme heat, and southwestern area of the country registered the highest temperatures since records began in 1901.

Last night, the weather changed considerably with the temperatures noticeably dropping, with showers expected inland in southwest Sweden.

Swedish vocab: på flera håll – in several locations

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Heat record, SAS flights, property prices, and fighter pilots: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 21 July 2022 08:17 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Will Sweden set a new temperature record today?

Sweden could set a new temperature record on Thursday, with meteorologists predicting that some parts of the country could experience daytime heat of beyond 38C.

According to Lisa Frost, a meteorologist for Sweden’s state forecaster SMHI, the existing 38C record could be beaten anywhere in the stretch of central Sweden which was issued with an orange weather warning on Wednesday, which includes the cities of Norrköping and Linköping, and borders on Örebro to the north.

“If nothing changes, then the record can be beaten tomorrow,” Frost told Sweden’s TT newswire. saying that Thursday would see “the heat reach a peak in our country.”

Sweden’s highest ever recorded temperature was a temperature of 38C recorded in 1947 at Mälilla in Småland, which sits slightly to the south of the area for which SMHI has issued its orange warning. A temperature of 38C was also recorded at Ultuna, outside Uppsala, in 1933.

Swedish vocab: ett värmerekord – a heat record

Iran recalls Sweden ambassador in protest at Noury sentence

Tehran on Wednesday recalled its ambassador to Sweden “for consultation” in protest against a sentence handed down to former Iranian prison official Hamid Noury.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in protest at the statement and the illegal sentence issued in Sweden against Mr. Hamid Noury… has decided to recall its ambassador to Sweden for consultations,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

The verdict “is based on baseless, distorted and fabricated accusations,” he added.

Swedish vocab: förvrängd – distorted 

SAS flights still cancelled two days after strike deal 

More than 300 SAS flights will be cancelled on Thursday, two days after a deal was struck to end the pilots’ strike, with flights from Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo cancelled. 

Swedish vocab: inställd – cancelled 

Property prices in Sweden see biggest fall since Lehman crisis 

Prices of flats and houses are falling dramatically across Sweden, with the price of a flat in a Stockholm cooperative or bostadsrätt falling by 8 percent on average. 

“We are on the way to having an extremely dramatic half year,” Nordea’s analyst, Gustav Helgesson, told TT. “It was expected that they would go down, but this is still very dramatic. In one month, we’ve had the biggest fall since the Lehman crash.” 

According to Robert Bergqvist, senior economist at SEB, the drop is bigger than expected.

Obviously the interest rate hikes have had a very big effect,” he said. “People believe this is the end of low interest rates, and then there’s also a continuing worry over inflation,” he said. 

Swedish vocab: inflationsoro – inflation fears 

Nearly half of Sweden’s fighter pilots plan to give up jobs

According to a story in Dagens Nyheter 40 of the 100 fighter pilots in the Swedish air force are planning to leave their jobs and take civilian work, with the Swedish Armed Forces now starting a working group with two unions, Saco-S and the Association of Swedish Armed Forces Officers, to hold onto the pilots. 

According to a press release, the group will examine what changes to pension conditions, education and career development can be made to retain the pilots. 

According to DN, a change to the pension age for fighter pilots brought in in 2016 had led many to quit. 

Swedish vocab: pensionsvillkor – pension conditions

