Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

IES denied authorisation to start new schools

Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) has been denied permission to open four new schools in Gothenburg, Huddinge, Norrtälje, and Upplands-Bro, the Dagens Nyheter newspaper has reported. The school chain’s request was rejected by the Swedish Schools Inspectorate (Skolinspektionen) because it did not provide sufficient pupil predictions.

IES, is a private school chain that teaches the Swedish school curriculum in English. IES has many schools across the country and has protested that it used to be sufficient for them to show that there are long queues of applicants who wanted a place in a school in an area, for them get the green-light.

However, this year the inspectorate denied authorisation and demanded IES provide them with estimates of how many pupil their new schools would have, regardless of the queues. Jörgen Stenquist, the company’s vice chair, told the newspaper that queues had previously made such surveys unnecessary.

“The fact that Engelska Skolan, as opposed to our competition, has never had the need to hire external companies to do a direct pupil survey is because we have had so many in line”.

Swedish vocab: en undersökning – a survey

More drone incidents, despite the need for a license

The need for a specific license to operate drones was introduced in 2021 but according to the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) the number of of drone related accidents is rising.

“The number of drone incidents is continuously growing. We receive too many reports from air traffic control about drones in the vicinity of runways, which is very dangerous” Christoffer Massinger, a spokesperson for the agency, told TT.

In 2019 up to 400,000 drones were detected in Sweden, today there are believed to be even more and the administration is continuing to implement campaigns to call for a safer use of drones.

Swedish vocab: drönarkortet – drone license

Man was shot and injured in Malmo

A man was shot and injured on Thursday night in the Heleneholm district of Malmö. He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition. The outdoor area where the shooting took place has been cordoned off whilst a forensics team works at the crime scene. The police have been knocking on doors in the area to gather witness accounts.

Swedish vocab: brottsplatsen – crime scene

Sweden records highest temperature in 75 years

The temperature in Målilla, in the southern region of Småland, reached 37.5C on Thursday, the highest temperature measured in Sweden for 75 years. Several parts of the country were affected by the extreme heat, and southwestern area of the country registered the highest temperatures since records began in 1901.

Last night, the weather changed considerably with the temperatures noticeably dropping, with showers expected inland in southwest Sweden.

Swedish vocab: på flera håll – in several locations