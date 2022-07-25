For members
Sweden Elects: Why is the climate crisis not a bigger issue in the Swedish election?
Will the summer heatwave push the environmental agenda to the forefront of the Swedish election campaign? The Local's editor Emma Löfgren asks journalist and sociologist Dominic Hinde to explain how Sweden views the climate crisis – and how to figure out who to vote for in the election.
Published: 25 July 2022 09:32 CEST
Sweden almost had its hottest day ever this month. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
INTERVIEW: Sweden has been ruled for four years on ‘essentially the Centre Party’s programme’
In The Local's fourth pre-election party leader interview, the Centre Party's deputy leader Martin Ådahl celebrates his party's achievements over the past four years, rues the populist drift of the Moderates, and warns that the Social Democrats' work permit plan risks being a business catastrophe.
Published: 20 July 2022 11:30 CEST
Updated: 21 July 2022 12:56 CEST
