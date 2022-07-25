For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Risk of doubled electricity prices, high monkeypox risk and far-right extremist's home-made bomb factory. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.
Published: 25 July 2022 08:18 CEST
Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
IES schools rejected, temperature record missed, man shot in Malmo, and drone accidents: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 22 July 2022 08:30 CEST
