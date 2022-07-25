Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Expert: Risk that electricity prices will double this winter

Do not expect a drop in electricity prices this winter – rather the opposite. Over autumn and winter, electricity prices in southern Sweden could be almost twice as high as they were last year.

“There’s a high chance of higher prices than last winter, and they were exceptionally high then from a historic perspective,” energy consultant Christian Holtz told TT newswire.

Many have noticed their electricity bill taking up a larger proportion of their household budget in recent months, and that will continue to be the case. The forward price or terminpris, i.e. the market’s assessment of the expected future electricity price, is currently pointing to an expensive winter, particularly for those in southern Sweden.

“During the coming winter, prices will be very high across Europe, and that will spill over into the Nordic energy market,” John Sigvardsson, analyst at energy trading company Bixia told TT.

In south Götaland, electricity will cost 3:50 kronor per kilowatt hour during the autumn and winter, according to Sigvardssons prognosis.

“From December to March this year, the average price per kilowatt hour was 1:40 kronor,” Sigvardsson said.

“So that’s doubled, more or less.”

Swedish vocabulary: i fjol – last year

WHO warns ‘high’ risk of monkeypox in Europe as it declares health emergency

The World Health Organisation this weekend declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has affected nearly 16,000 people in 72 countries, to be a global health emergency — the highest alarm it can sound.

“I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

He said a committee of experts who met on Thursday was unable to reach a consensus, so it fell on him to decide whether to trigger the highest alert possible.

“WHO’s assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region where we assess the risk as high,” he added.

Monkeypox has affected over 15,800 people in 72 countries, according to a tally by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on

July 20.

A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

Read more on that story here.

Swedish vocabulary: apkoppor – monkeypox

Far-right extremist jailed in Sweden for home bomb factory

A far-right extremist in Sweden has been found guilty of serious weapons offences, after police found a bomb factory in the living room of his house in Skaraborg.

The district court in Skaraborg, in western Sweden found the 25-year-old man guilty of possessing illegal weapons but not of planning a bomb explosion. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

When the police searched the house in November last year, they found a revolver, material that could be used to make explosive devices, other weapons, and a 3D-printed weapon. They also found 3D-printed parts that, according to the prosecution, could be used to assemble more weapons.

“The court found that the man had the knowledge and possibility to produce explosive devices, but that there were no concrete plans to bring about an explosion with danger for other people’s life or health or damage of property,” the court said in a press release.

The man was found guilty of “serious weapons offences”, “weapons offences”, “preparation to commit weapons offences”, transgressions under Sweden’s explosive substances control laws, and transgressions against Sweden’s regulations governing substances which can cause fire and explosions.

The court also found that the man had previously been a member of a far-right organisation.

See all the details on that story here.

Swedish vocabulary: högerextrem – far-right