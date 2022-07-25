Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Risk of doubled electricity prices, high monkeypox risk and far-right extremist's home-made bomb factory. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.

Published: 25 July 2022 08:18 CEST
Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Expert: Risk that electricity prices will double this winter

Do not expect a drop in electricity prices this winter – rather the opposite. Over autumn and winter, electricity prices in southern Sweden could be almost twice as high as they were last year.

“There’s a high chance of higher prices than last winter, and they were exceptionally high then from a historic perspective,” energy consultant Christian Holtz told TT newswire.

Many have noticed their electricity bill taking up a larger proportion of their household budget in recent months, and that will continue to be the case. The forward price or terminpris, i.e. the market’s assessment of the expected future electricity price, is currently pointing to an expensive winter, particularly for those in southern Sweden.

“During the coming winter, prices will be very high across Europe, and that will spill over into the Nordic energy market,” John Sigvardsson, analyst at energy trading company Bixia told TT.

In south Götaland, electricity will cost 3:50 kronor per kilowatt hour during the autumn and winter, according to Sigvardssons prognosis.

“From December to March this year, the average price per kilowatt hour was 1:40 kronor,” Sigvardsson said.

“So that’s doubled, more or less.”

Swedish vocabulary: i fjol – last year 

WHO warns ‘high’ risk of monkeypox in Europe as it declares health emergency

The World Health Organisation this weekend declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has affected nearly 16,000 people in 72 countries, to be a global health emergency — the highest alarm it can sound.

“I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

He said a committee of experts who met on Thursday was unable to reach a consensus, so it fell on him to decide whether to trigger the highest alert possible.

“WHO’s assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region where we assess the risk as high,” he added.

Monkeypox has affected over 15,800 people in 72 countries, according to a tally by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on
July 20.

A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

Swedish vocabulary: apkoppor – monkeypox

Far-right extremist jailed in Sweden for home bomb factory

A far-right extremist in Sweden has been found guilty of serious weapons offences, after police found a bomb factory in the living room of his house in Skaraborg.

The district court in Skaraborg, in western Sweden found the 25-year-old man guilty of possessing illegal weapons but not of planning a bomb explosion. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

When the police searched the house in November last year, they found a revolver, material that could be used to make explosive devices, other weapons, and a 3D-printed weapon. They also found 3D-printed parts that, according to the prosecution, could be used to assemble more weapons.

“The court found that the man had the knowledge and possibility to produce explosive devices, but that there were no concrete plans to bring about an explosion with danger for other people’s life or health or damage of property,” the court said in a press release.

The man was found guilty of “serious weapons offences”, “weapons offences”, “preparation to commit weapons offences”, transgressions under Sweden’s explosive substances control laws, and transgressions against Sweden’s regulations governing substances which can cause fire and explosions.

The court also found that the man had previously been a member of a far-right organisation.

Swedish vocabulary: högerextrem – far-right

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

IES schools rejected, temperature record missed, man shot in Malmo, and drone accidents: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 22 July 2022 08:30 CEST
IES denied authorisation to start new schools

Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) has been denied permission to open four new schools in Gothenburg, Huddinge, Norrtälje, and Upplands-Bro, the Dagens Nyheter newspaper has reported. The school chain’s request was rejected by the Swedish Schools Inspectorate (Skolinspektionen) because it did not provide sufficient pupil predictions.

IES, is a private school chain that teaches the Swedish school curriculum in English. IES has many schools across the country and has protested that it used to be sufficient for them to show that there are long queues of applicants who wanted a place in a school in an area, for them get the green-light. 

However, this year the inspectorate denied authorisation and demanded IES provide them with estimates of how many pupil their new schools would have, regardless of the queues. Jörgen Stenquist, the company’s vice chair, told the newspaper that queues had previously made such surveys unnecessary. 

“The fact that Engelska Skolan, as opposed to our competition, has never had the need to hire external companies to do a direct pupil survey is because we have had so many in line”.

Swedish vocab: en undersökning – a survey

More drone incidents, despite the need for a license

The need for a specific license to operate drones was introduced in 2021 but according to the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) the number of of drone related accidents is rising.

“The number of drone incidents is continuously growing. We receive too many reports from air traffic control about drones in the vicinity of runways, which is very dangerous” Christoffer Massinger, a spokesperson for the agency, told TT.

In 2019 up to 400,000 drones were detected in Sweden, today there are believed to be even more and the administration is continuing to implement campaigns to call for a safer use of drones.

Swedish vocab: drönarkortet – drone license 

Man was shot and injured in Malmo

A man was shot and injured on Thursday night in the Heleneholm district of Malmö. He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition. The outdoor area where the shooting took place has been cordoned off whilst a forensics team works at the crime scene. The police have been knocking on doors in the area to gather witness accounts.

Swedish vocab: brottsplatsen – crime scene 

Sweden records highest temperature in 75 years

The temperature in Målilla, in the southern region of Småland, reached 37.5C on Thursday, the highest temperature measured in Sweden for 75 years. Several parts of the country were affected by the extreme heat, and southwestern area of the country registered the highest temperatures since records began in 1901.

Last night, the weather changed considerably with the temperatures noticeably dropping, with showers expected inland in southwest Sweden.

Swedish vocab: på flera håll – in several locations

