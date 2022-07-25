For members
Reader question: Should I buy now if I’m looking for a property in Sweden?
Property prices on the Swedish market are falling, so does that mean buyers need to act quickly to snap up a home? We ask an expert for some advice.
Published: 26 July 2022 12:03 CEST
Why is Sweden seeing ‘biggest drop in house prices since Lehman’?
Housing prices in Sweden are dropping much faster than most experts predicted, with one analyst calling it "the biggest drop since the Lehman crash". How long prices continue to fall for and how should buyers and sellers react?
Published: 21 July 2022 12:00 CEST
Updated: 22 July 2022 09:43 CEST
