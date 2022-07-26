Read news from:
TOURISM

Fewer tourists in Swedish mountains this year

There are fewer tourists in the Swedish mountains this summer compared to previous years, which could have positive effects on the mountain environment.

Published: 26 July 2022 10:31 CEST
A couple hike in Björkliden with a view over Lapporten Photo: Henrik Holmberg/TT

2019 was a record year for mountain tourism, and even during the pandemic there was great interest in hiking.

Now, however, interest seems to have waned, public broadcaster radio Ekot reports. In June 2022, the Swedish Tourist Association (STF) reported 19 percent fewer overnight guests compared to the same month in 2019. Airline strikes, high fuel prices and unpredictable weather in the mountains are mentioned as possible reasons for the decrease.

For those already in Sweden, this provides a chance to visit the mountains with fewer tourists than usual. Here’s The Local’s guide of the best wild camping spots if you’re planning a trip to the Swedish mountains soon.

However, the reduced number of visitors can also have positive effects on the mountain environment, Marit Sarri from Abisko tourist station told radio Ekot. It can lessen the burden on animals, nature, and reindeer husbandry.

“There is usually high pressure on the Kungsleden and the Abisko-Kebnekaise trails, as well as in the Jämtlandsfjällen,” she said. “So there is an advantage to it being a little calmer this year,” she told the radio.

TRAVEL NEWS

Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

Airlines have cancelled a further 15,000 flights in Europe this August as they continue to struggle with staff shortages and strikes, new data shows.

Published: 12 July 2022 15:02 CEST
The latest data from the global flight airline analysis firm Citrium shows that airlines have cancelled 25,378 flights from their August schedules, of which 15,788 are in Europe.

Airlines across Europe have been struggling with staff shortages, with passengers reporting chaotic scenes and long queues at airports.

Many other airlines and airports have been hit by strikes from staff demanding higher wages to help them deal with the cost of living, compounding the misery for airline passengers.

According to Cirium, Turkish Airlines is the company responsible for the largest number of cancellations in Europe with 4,408 cancelled flights, then comes British Airways with 3,600 cancellations, easyJet with 2,045, Lufthansa with 1,888 and Wizz Air with 1,256.

The 15,000 cancelled flights, however, represent just two percent of the August 2022 flight schedule for Europe.

If you are flying from an EU country, or with an EU-based airline, you must be offered a choice of either a refund or an exchange if your flight is cancelled.

READ ALSO Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights if your flight is cancelled or delayed?

