Fewer tourists in Swedish mountains this year

2019 was a record year for mountain tourism, and even during the pandemic there was great interest in hiking.

Now, however, interest seems to have waned, public broadcaster radio Ekot reports. In June 2022, the Swedish Tourist Association (STF) reported 19 percent fewer overnight guests compared to the same month in 2019. Airline strikes, high fuel prices and unpredictable weather in the mountains are mentioned as possible reasons for the decrease.

For those already in Sweden, this provides a chance to visit the mountains with fewer tourists than usual. Here’s The Local’s guide of the best wild camping spots if you’re planning a trip to the Swedish mountains soon.

However, the reduced number of visitors can also have positive effects on the mountain environment, Marit Sarri from Abisko tourist station told radio Ekot. It can lessen the burden on animals, nature, and reindeer husbandry.

“There is usually high pressure on the Kungsleden and the Abisko-Kebnekaise trails, as well as in the Jämtlandsfjällen,” she said. “So there is an advantage to it being a little calmer this year,” she told the radio.